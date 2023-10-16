Vouched Appoints Identity Verification Industry Veteran David O'Toole as Vice President of Revenue Growth and Customer Success

Former Onfido Leader to Elevate Vouched's Market Presence

SEATTLE, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vouched , the pioneering AI-driven identity verification platform, proudly announces the appointment of David O'Toole as Vice President of Revenue Growth and Customer Success. David's role will be pivotal in furthering Vouched's revenue acceleration goals and deepening customer engagement.

"What drew me to Vouched was the unwavering commitment to customers in every facet of the company's operations."

John Baird, CEO and Co-Founder of Vouched, expressed his enthusiasm for this latest addition to the executive team, stating, "As we venture deeper into the AI-driven identity verification realm, a visionary like David is pivotal. His exemplary track record at Onfido and other major industry players resonates with our ethos at Vouched. His insights and vision align with our commitment to delivering trailblazing, efficient, and trustworthy verification solutions."

In his role as Vice President of Revenue Growth and Customer Success, David will focus on bolstering Vouched's market footprint and strengthening customer relationships. His decision to join Vouched underscores the pivotal phase the identity verification domain is experiencing. David's experience at Onfido, further enhanced by his strategic roles at global entities like Thomson Reuters, uniquely positions him to navigate and lead Vouched's mission, ensuring the company remains a benchmark leader in an ever-evolving market.

"What drew me to Vouched was the unwavering commitment to customers in every facet of the company's operations," said O'Toole. "I'm excited to collaborate closely with Vouched customers, ensuring we align with their overarching objectives, deliver an outstanding experience to their customers, and proficiently assist them in navigating regulatory and compliance mandates."

David's diverse experience spans two decades and includes leadership roles at Onfido, Thomson Reuters, MarketResearch.com, and more. Notably, at Thomson Reuters, he was at the forefront of customer management strategies, ensuring client success in a dynamic financial landscape. David is an alumnus of Binghamton University, and holds a BA degree in Economics.

Discover more about Vouched's mission to unite businesses with trustworthy individuals, employing cutting-edge computer vision technology and AI-driven fraud models for identity verification, by visiting www.vouched.id .

About Vouched

Vouched is an industry leading provider of AI-based identity verification for regulated and commercial businesses who need to quickly and accurately verify individuals in order to provide access to services, while minimizing fraud risk. Vouched delivers identity verification for anyone, anywhere, providing a multi-dimensional, dynamic verification of any individual's identity, including hard-to-identify populations. Vouched is the only IDV solution that is adaptive to ensure customer growth and acquisition goals are met, while maintaining compliance requirements through a proven, deterministic decision process that leads the industry in definitive response rates. Based in Seattle, Vouched is privately held and backed by Madrona Venture Labs, Mark Vadon and Darrell Cavens, Ascend Ventures, Flying Fish VC, BHG VC, SpringRock Ventures, SeaChange Ventures. Learn more at Vouched.id and follow us on LinkedIn .

