BAFFIN INTRODUCES LITESPORT FOR MEN

FEATURING FIRST OF ITS KIND LACE-UP INNER BOOT TECHNOLOGY

STONEY CREEK, ON, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Baffin is proud to introduce LITESPORT, a new men's winter sport boot, available now. A leader in cold-climate footwear, Baffin's latest launch represents, an evolution in winter footwear, where comfort meets agility without compromising style and protection.

Baffin Limited (CNW Group/Baffin Limited) (PRNewswire)

Specifically designed for winter sport and adventure, LITESPORT is the latest addition to the best-selling Ultralite Collection. Made to protect in both frozen and snow-covered terrains and offering snowshoe compatibility and slip-resistance during moderate to high levels of activity, LITESPORT allows for ease of movement, comfort and stability while adventuring outdoors.

In addition to featuring a first-of-its-kind lace-up inner boot technology, LITESPORT boasts an innovative built-in-gaiter that protects from the elements – while removing the need for a separate, secondary piece of protection. With its built-in-gaiter, removable inner boot for improved fit and comfort and snowshoe compatibility, LITESPORT offers a versatile boot for winter adventurers and athletes alike.

Proven by Baffin at latitudes and altitudes during Canadian winters, LITESPORT is Real-World Tested™* (RWT™) Tundra Rated. Designed for experiencing snow-covered environments and made to withstand harsh atmospheres including hardy winds and serious cold, LITESPORT thrives where uneven terrains and diverse conditions are endured. From plunging temperatures to deep snowfalls, LITESPORT provides comfort for those experiencing the coldest season, no matter the hemisphere.

"We're proud to introduce LITESPORT, a product that has been a passion project for the team at Baffin over the past two years. As outdoor enthusiasts ourselves, we came to the development of this boot through our own desire for a product that would stop the need for a separate gaiter to be worn during our outdoor adventures," says Mark Hubner, Senior Vice President, Commercial at Baffin "We took inspiration from our GUIDE PRO II, one of our most extensive products and a favourite amongst Polar explorers, and created a product that combines the extreme protection of our 3-Pin Collection, with the lightweight agility of the Ultralite Collection. By adding a first-of-its-kind lace-up removable inner boot system we were able to create a product that provides a personalized fit while offering security and comfort. We're thrilled with how it has turned out and after spending last winter testing the product in the elements, we are confident other outdoor lovers will agree."

LITESPORT is classified as B-Tek™ Dry Waterproof Base, waterproof technology offering the maximum level of wet protection from the base up to the stich line. This category of waterproofing ensures that your footwear is purpose-driven – keeping you dry and providing thermal regulation where breathability is needed.

LITESPORT features Baffin's Removable Active-Fit Multi-layer inner boot system, with proprietary technology including Thermawick™ comfortable, hi-wick next-to-foot lining material for greater breathability and improved thermal regulation, form-fitting B-Tek™ Foam lining for comfort and B-Tek™ Lite proprietary aero-insulation blend that allows the inner boot to achieve greater thermal regulation while using less material. LITESPORT's inner boot system also features B-Tek™ Heat lightweight 4-channel hollow-fibre insulation for high-loft breathability in a broad range of temperatures, PolyNylon™ blend used as an outer layer for lightweight and breathable liner durability and DiamondNet™ insulation for wind-resistant protection with a lightweight feel.

LITESPORT's tall leather and nylon gaiter is adorned with Baffin's half-leaf emblem against the backdrop of a black upper inspired by a sleek adventure.

LITESPORT is available now at Baffin.com and in select outdoor retailers in North America , retailing for $275 CAD/ $240 USD .

*Real-World Tested™ (RWT™) level evolution is a vehicle for bridging the gap between product and application. RWT™ is a system that helps to recommend cold comfort levels associated with Baffin footwear. Each level has been determined by the extensive use of Baffin products in real-world applications on expeditions and job sites around the world.

Baffin Ltd. is an innovative, leading outwear company based in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada with a core focus on technically advanced, innovative footwear and high-performance apparel. Baffin designs, develops, and field tests footwear in the most demanding environments on the planet and is focused on being a global leader in footwear within the Outdoor, Industrial and Hunt and Fish categories. Baffin Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

