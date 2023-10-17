Beacon Pointe Completes Its First Wirehouse Breakaway Team Integration

Beacon Pointe's Dallas Metroplex Presence on Track to Exceed $5 Billion Dollars

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Pointe Advisors ("Beacon Pointe") has completed its first wirehouse breakaway team integration with Russell Crow and William (Billy) Diehl, both formerly Managing Directors at UBS Private Wealth Management in Dallas, TX, who have joined Beacon Pointe Advisors.

Billy, Russell, and their team consisting of four additional members, previously served roughly 50 ultra-high-net-worth households collectively representing approximately $2 billion in assets under management. Their decision to join Beacon Pointe was driven primarily due to the fiduciary environment of Beacon Pointe combined with the ability to provide clients with a robust and holistic investment platform and a family office service experience.

"We seriously considered several fiduciary firms. We chose Beacon Pointe because their culture is hard working and squarely focused upon constant improvement for the benefit of our clients," shares Billy Diehl and Russell Crow.

Russell Crow and William (Billy) Diehl, CFA are both Partners and Managing Directors at Beacon Pointe Advisors, each bringing with them more than three decades of professional experience. Russell and Billy both served as Managing Directors at UBS Private Wealth Management for 14 years after spending 8 years at Goldman Sachs and 4 years with Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management in New York, Houston, and Dallas. Russell received his BA from the University of Arkansas, his MBA from Arizona State University, and his MIM from Thunderbird, the American Graduate School of International Management. Billy holds the Certified Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and received his BA from Vanderbilt University and his MBA from the University of Texas at Austin.

Also joining Beacon Pointe are Senior Relationship Managers Julie Montgomery and Julie Anderson, Senior Associate Wealth Advisor Pierce Halsted, and Associate Wealth Advisor Sarah Stubbs. The team's new office is located at the Preston Center in the heart of Dallas.

"The depth of experience and professionalism from this team is a great compliment to Beacon Pointe. We are thrilled to have them as part of the Beacon Pointe family," shares Shannon Eusey, CEO of Beacon Pointe Advisors.

This marks the fifth M&A deal and potentially an aggregate of more than $5 billion in assets under management by Beacon Pointe in the Dallas-metroplex region. With the addition of Billy and Russell, Beacon Pointe looks to build on its multi-billion-dollar AUM presence in the Dallas-metroplex region.

"Russell and Billy are a fantastic culture fit; they understand our company's collegial and entrepreneurial nature and the value of being a part of an RIA," shares Matt Cooper, Beacon Pointe President. "Russell and Billy are becoming owners in the business, and they'll have a voice – like all our partners – in how our platform is continually enhanced and expanded to serve clients."

The transaction formally closed on August 18, 2023.

Russell, Billy, and representatives from Beacon Pointe are available for interviews upon request.

About Beacon Pointe Advisors:

Beacon Pointe Advisors is the nation's largest female-led registered investment adviser (RIA) in the country, with offices and clients located nationally. Clients have long relied on Beacon Pointe's professional advisors to help determine investment goals, establish asset allocation guidelines, screen investment managers for selection, evaluate fund performance, and develop strategic financial plans through our proprietary allWEALTH® approach. Our advisors' extensive expertise and solid commitment to our clients can be seen through numerous awards, including recognition from Barron's, Forbes, Financial Advisor Magazine, CNBC, and more. For more information on Beacon Pointe's wealth advisory services, please visit www.beaconpointe.com and on Twitter @BeaconPointeRIA, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram @BeaconPointeAdvisors.

