Effective School Solutions and Psych Hub Collaborate to Help Combat Teacher Burnout

New program offers education and tools to foster mental health and well-being for educators

NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that, as of last year, there are more than 500,000 fewer educators in the U.S. public school system than there were before the pandemic. As a result, most teachers have taken on extra work due to unfilled job openings in their districts, and all the extra stress as well. It's not surprising that 44% of teachers are burned out. In fact, teaching was ranked as the top profession for burnout in a 2022 Gallup poll.

Amidst this growing challenge, Effective School Solutions, the leading provider of school-based mental health services, and Psych Hub, the leading provider of mental health education, connection, and engagement solutions, are proud to announce a strategic partnership to expand access to mental health learning resources for educators. Together, these organizations are collaborating to equip more teachers to understand and support mental health for themselves, students, and colleagues through Psych Hub's Mental Health Ally for Educators program.

The need for mental health support in schools has never been more evident. Over the past decade, school-aged youth have been experiencing increased mental health challenges, including mental health disorders, depressive episodes, suicide, and ER visits for mental health issues. Educators need support as well. Nearly three-quarters of teachers and 85% of principals experience frequent job-related stress, and 25% report experiencing signs of depression. What's more, only 2% of teachers said their district offers support for mental health and well-being.

"This partnership between Effective School Solutions and Psych Hub represents a significant step forward in our collective mission to prioritize the mental health of students and educators," said Duncan Young, CEO of Effective School Solutions. "By combining our expertise in delivering on-the-ground mental health services with Psych Hub's world-class educational resources, we are empowering educators to be effective allies in promoting mental well-being within their school communities."

The Mental Health Ally for Educators program combines Effective School Solutions' expertise in delivering comprehensive mental health services within schools with Psych Hub's cutting-edge mental health education platform, creating a holistic approach to addressing mental health in educational settings and providing support for students, educators, and school communities.

Key components of the program include:

Online Training Modules: Educators will have access to a library of on-demand, evidence-based training modules developed by Psych Hub's team of mental health experts. These modules cover a wide range of topics, from recognizing signs of mental distress to implementing supportive strategies in the classroom.

Webinars : Regular webinars will feature renowned mental health professionals and educators, providing real-time insights and guidance on addressing mental health challenges in the school environment.

Resource Hub: An extensive repository of resources, including toolkits, lesson plans, and printable materials, will be available to educators for easy implementation in their classrooms and schools.

Marjorie Morrison, Co-Founder and CEO of Psych Hub, added, "We believe that providing educators with the knowledge and tools to support mental health is crucial in creating safe and inclusive learning environments. Together with Effective School Solutions, we are proud to launch the Mental Health Ally for Educators program to ensure educators are well-equipped to address the unique mental health needs of their students, their colleagues, and themselves."

For more information and to register for the program, please email us at info@effectiveschoolsolutions.com

About Effective School Solutions

Effective School Solutions (ESS) collaborates with K-12 school districts to extend their ability to transform student lives through world-class mental health programs. We build upon- not replace- the great work districts already have in place. Our clinical programming is comprehensive, MTSS-aligned, research backed, data driven, and delivered by top quality staff. To learn more about Effective School Solutions, please visit: www.effectiveschoolsolutions.com.

About Psych Hub

Psych Hub is on a mission to empower everyone to create a better approach to mental health for themselves and others. Co-founded by Marjorie Morrison and former Congressman Patrick J. Kennedy, Psych Hub is the leading provider of mental health education, connection, and engagement solutions. Psych Hub offers the only end-to-end platform that empowers the entire mental health ecosystem — the individuals seeking mental health support, the practitioners delivering it, and the organizations supporting them — with evidence-based education, resources, and connection to specialized care.

