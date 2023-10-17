SHL Medical and Lifecore Biomedical enter co-marketing partnership agreement

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SHL Medical ("SHL"), a world-leading solutions provider of advanced drug delivery systems such as autoinjectors and innovative specialty delivery systems, has entered into a non-exclusive co-marketing partnership agreement with Lifecore Biomedical (Nasdaq: LFCR) ("Lifecore"), a fully integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization ("CDMO") that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of complex sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes and vials.

Through this partnership, Lifecore becomes a member of SHL's recently announced Alliance Management program, an initiative created to further strengthen SHL's vertically integrated business model by facilitating customer engagement with other key players within the drug delivery ecosystem.

SHL and Lifecore will, pursuant to the terms of its agreement, exchange knowledge and experience in their respective fields, enabling both companies to provide their customers unparalleled guidance in CDMO services and best-in-class options for drug delivery device development.

As the leader and pioneer of autoinjectors, SHL offers drug delivery device solutions and vertically integrated capabilities for the development, manufacturing, and final assembly of its autoinjector products. The partnership with Lifecore will allow SHL to recommend a trusted CDMO renowned for its proven proficiency and robust quality systems in aseptic pharmaceutical manufacturing and primary container filling, creating a comprehensive support system across all stages of the autoinjector development and commercial lifecycle.

"As a true partner to pharma and biotech, we believe in providing full end-to-end solutions that enhance patients' quality of life and enable patients' independence," said Kimberlee Steele, Managing Director of SHL Pharma, SHL Medical's final assembly, labeling, and packaging business unit in Florida. "We are excited to partner with Lifecore to provide high-quality CDMO services matching SHL's own high-touch approach to servicing our customers."

Darren Hieber, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Partnerships for Lifecore commented, "We are continuously adapting to keep pace with the evolution of healthcare treatments and technologies and our deep expertise in the fill/finish of syringes and vials is a perfect match for SHL's products. Our relationship with SHL will expand the breadth of our offerings to our CDMO customers, enabling them to deliver the benefits and convenience of innovative drug delivery systems to their patients worldwide. We are excited to be aligned with an industry leader, who has created a business focused on patient-centric solutions through their unique, convenient, high-quality product portfolio."

About SHL Medical

As a world-leading solutions provider of advanced drug delivery systems, SHL Medical is the partner of choice for many leading pharma and biotech companies. Driven by its company purpose – Enabling Patients' Independence – SHL Medical offers patient-centric solutions for the design, development, and manufacturing of autoinjectors, pen injectors, as well as innovative specialty delivery systems for large-volume and high-viscosity formulations. It also offers final assembly, labeling, and packaging solutions for its drug delivery systems.

In response to the rising trend in home therapy, SHL Medical has increased its developmental work in the digital healthcare sector to help improve the drug delivery ecosystem.

Located across Switzerland, Taiwan, Sweden, and the US, SHL Medical's global team of experts collaborate seamlessly as one team in utilizing its comprehensive in-house manufacturing capabilities. The company's solutions offer customization and optimization for each project while proactively weaving sustainability-driven measures into its designs and processes to contribute to a cleaner earth. For additional information, visit www.shl-medical.com.

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of complex sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes and vials. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable grade Hyaluronic Acid, Lifecore brings more than 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the Company, visit Lifecore's website at www.lifecore.com.

