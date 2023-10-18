Amy Dixon, Blind Paralympian, Joins eyecbetter as Director of Patient Advocacy

LA QUINTA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyecbetter, a leading digital healthcare company dedicated to preventing blindness and vision loss, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Amy Dixon as its new Director of Patient Advocacy. Ms. Dixon, a renowned Blind Paralympian and advocate for accessibility and inclusive healthcare, brings her passion for transforming lives and her extensive experience in the field to the eyecbetter team.

Decorated blind Paralympian, Amy Dixon joins eyecbetter as Director of Patient Advocacy, because life is worth seeing.

As Director of Patient Advocacy, Ms. Dixon will play a critical role in furthering eyecbetter's mission of improving patient outcomes through wearable health technology and remote patient monitoring. By leveraging her personal experience and unique perspective, she will champion the needs of visually impaired individuals, ensuring their voices are heard and their requirements are met throughout the development and implementation of eyecbetter's groundbreaking solutions. Learn more about how eyecbetter is unleashing wearable health tech for eye diseases here.

"We are honored to welcome Amy Dixon as our Director of Patient Advocacy," said Joy Glen, CMO of eyecbetter. "Her profound understanding of the challenges faced by individuals with visual impairments combined with her unwavering dedication to inclusive healthcare aligns perfectly with our values and objectives. We believe Amy's invaluable insights and drive will help us shape the future of preventative eyecare, making it accessible to everyone and ultimately preventing vision loss for people with glaucoma."

Amy Dixon is a world-class Paralympic triathlete and one of the most decorated visually impaired athletes in the United States. Despite losing her sight due to a rare autoimmune disease, she has triumphed over adversity, competing and winning medals at both national and international levels. Throughout her athletic career, Dixon has been a strong advocate for accessibility and inclusivity, working tirelessly to break down barriers and fight for equal opportunities in sports and everyday life.

"I am thrilled to join eyecbetter and their incredible team in their mission to prevent blindness and promote vision health," expressed Amy Dixon. "Having personally experienced the impact of vision loss, I am passionate about ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their abilities, have access to the best care possible. I look forward to using my unique perspective and expertise to advocate for patient-centric solutions that truly make a difference."

Eyecbetter is founded by Dr. Joel Solano, renowned Glaucoma Specialist, with a commitment to leverage technology and innovation to eliminate preventable vision loss. Eyecbetter offers a range of wearable health technology and remote patient monitoring systems that empower patients to proactively monitor and manage their glaucoma from the comfort of their homes. Eyecbetter provides personalized healthcare coaching with patient care coordinators that are blind or have vision impairment. Having blind employees brings a unique perspective and valuable insights to the job. Their ability to effectively communicate, actively listen, and empathize with patients greatly enhances the quality of care delivered. Furthermore, eyecbetter's initiative helps to create a more inclusive work environment where individuals with disabilities are given equal opportunities to excel.

Please join us in welcoming Amy Dixon to the eyecbetter team and acknowledging her valuable contributions as Director of Patient Advocacy. Together, we are dedicated to revolutionizing eye care and preventing blindness for all. You can learn more about eyecbetter's technology and mission here.

About Eyecbetter: Eyecbetter is a digital health startup company founded by renowned glaucoma specialist Dr. Joel Solano. The company develops cutting-edge digital health solutions, leveraging AI and machine learning technology, to empower glaucoma patients to actively monitor and manage their condition from the comfort of their homes. Through its innovative solutions, eyecbetter believes it will improve patient outcomes and transform the glaucoma care landscape. Eyecbetter is currently offering a Regulation CF crowdfunding campaign here.

Amy Dixon, decorated Paralympian, crosses the finish line and joins eyecbetter as Director of Patient Advocacy. (PRNewswire)

eyecbetter logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE eyecbetter