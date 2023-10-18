Mission Critical Group Welcomes Jeff Drees as New CEO

Veteran energy leader to supercharge MCG's global expansion and reinforce unwavering commitment to uninterrupted power solutions

SPICEWOOD, Texas, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Critical Group (MCG) , an electrical systems specialist manufacturing and services company, announces the appointment of Jeff Drees as its Chief Executive Officer. MCG's capabilities include electrical system design, application engineering, manufacturing and professional services.

With an impressive track record of over two decades in executive leadership roles across multiple companies and industries, Mr. Drees will oversee all MCG operating companies, driving an organic and inorganic growth agenda.

"It's a great opportunity for the MCG group to have Jeff join and lead the company," said Chris Curtis, Executive Chairman of Mission Critical Group. "I have known Jeff for over 20 years and worked with him as well, personally witnessing his leadership and managerial capabilities, customer focus and commitment to excellence."

Before joining MCG, Mr. Drees was most recently President and CEO of Daikin Applied Americas, where he transformed the company's approach to growth by expanding its product range and adding solutions and services while simultaneously building a successful acquisition agenda. In addition to significant success and experience with other publicly owned firms, including Flowserve and Schneider Electric, Mr. Drees has extensive experience managing businesses controlled by private equity.

"I am thrilled to be leading MCG and developing transformative solutions that address the complex electrical system challenges that owners face today," stated Mr. Drees. "MCG will be a leader in ensuring businesses have safe, reliable, and efficient power, and I look forward to helping all our team members realize the success I know we can all achieve."

For more information about Mission Critical Group and its expanded capabilities, please visit www.missioncriticalgroup.com/mcg .

About Mission Critical Group

Mission Critical Group (MCG) is a leading collective of industry specialists that delivers dependable power to data centers, healthcare, manufacturing, critical infrastructure and other power-intensive applications. The fast-growing organization includes Mission Critical Facilities International and Johnson Thermal Systems. MCG's thesis focuses on the impacts of an increasingly strained grid infrastructure, the drive for further electrification, and the ever-increasing opportunities from exploding information technology applications as major tailwinds to support. For more information, visit missioncriticalgroup.com/mcg .

