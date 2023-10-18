Society Awards Unveils Landmark Awards-As-Art Exhibition, 'Beyond the Red Carpet,' at The Mint Museum in Charlotte

In a groundbreaking showcase, the premier luxury award manufacturer will display an unprecedented range of globally renowned awards, presenting them as fine art, cultural treasures, and corporate masterpieces within a nationally acclaimed museum

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Society Awards , the premier designer and manufacturer of luxury, custom, and limited-edition awards, will launch an immersive exhibition titled "Beyond the Red Carpet: Iconic Awards and Artistic Collaborations" on December 1 at The Mint Museum in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 10-week exhibition will spotlight the artistic and artisanal aspects of luxury awards.

"No one's ever done anything like this," said David Moritz, CEO of Society Awards. "While many of the entertainment and famous awards are only ever seen by their recipients, or through your television, there are icons, artwork, and masterpieces that represent the pinnacle of achievement in every industry. We want to share the breadth of that cultural experience with everyone, and showcase the art representing these milestones. You might find something unexpected!"

Society Awards has a remarkable legacy of crafting the most renowned, esteemed, and widely televised awards in history. Their clientele includes prestigious organizations, such as MTV, The Recording Academy, The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, the Academy of Country Music, Billboard, YouTube Creator Awards, Clio Awards, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), NBC's The Voice, American Music Awards, BET, Council of Fashion Designers of America, ABC's Dancing with the Stars, iHeartRadio, among numerous other corporations and organizations, from Accenture and BMW to the NFL, NHL, NBA, WNBA, MLB. These accolades and recognition items are meticulously designed and executed with an unmatched level of artistry and expertise.

As the exclusive creator of luxury and artistic awards, Society Awards will offer a rare opportunity for the public to gain a glimpse beyond the red carpet, an orchestrated experience uniquely possible with Society Awards.

The premier exhibition will be on view December 1, 2023–February 17, 2024 at Mint Museum Uptown. It is expected to attract a nationwide audience, offering a unique opportunity to explore and appreciate awards as fine art, cultural symbols, and masterpieces of corporate branding that have become pop art icons. Fittingly, The Mint Museum holds the distinguished status of being the leading craft museum in the nation.

For more information about "Beyond the Red Carpet: Iconic Awards and Artistic Collaborations," and to explore the luxurious world of awards, please visit societyawards.com/mintmuseum .

About Society Awards

Society Awards is the premier designer and manufacturer of luxury, custom and limited- edition awards. The Charlotte-based company makes more famous, prestigious and televised awards than any brand in history. Its awards and recognition products are crafted with an artistry and mastery that has propelled them to be the unparalleled industry leader. Learn more about the world's best awards maker at https://societyawards.com/

About The Mint Museum

Established in 1936 as North Carolina's first art museum, The Mint Museum is a leading, innovative cultural institution and museum of international art and design. With two locations — Mint Museum Randolph in the heart of Eastover and Mint Museum Uptown at Levine Center for the Arts — the Mint boasts one of the largest collections in the Southeast and is committed to engaging and inspiring members of the global community.

