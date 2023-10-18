TEREMANA® TEQUILA ANNOUNCES MANA FOR A CAUSE CHARITABLE HOLIDAY CAMPAIGN IN SUPPORT OF HOSPITALITY WORKERS

To Encourage Support, the Multi-Award-Winning Tequila Brand is Partnering with Acclaimed Bartenders Throughout the Country to Celebrate The Season with Festive Teremana® Tequila Cocktails

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teremana® Tequila, the ultra-premium tequila brand founded by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, is proud to announce its partnership with Another Round Another Rally (ARAR) to support the hospitality community this holiday season. From October 18 through December 31, 2023, guests will have the opportunity to support by visiting their local restaurants and raising a glass to the talented teams behind the bar while enjoying creative Teremana® Tequila cocktails. Teremana® is donating $250,000 to ARAR to provide support to local bartenders and hospitality workers across the country.

To encourage support, the multi-award-Winning tequila brand is partnering with acclaimed bartenders throughout the country to celebrate the season with festive Teremana® Tequila cocktails. (PRNewswire)

Expanding on the brand's groundbreaking Guac on the Rock annual initiative, which encourages consumers to support their local restaurants during Cinco de Mayo, Mana for a Cause is a natural extension of Teremana's® commitment to championing the hospitality industry and the people behind it. The funds donated from Mana for a Cause will go towards ARAR's work to provide grants and academic scholarships to further the education of historically excluded voices in the community, as well as supplying emergency assistance to bar and restaurant workers.

"Being part of this campaign means a lot to me," says Jeffrey Morgenthaler, James Beard Award nominated bartender from Portland, Oregon. "Supporting the wonderful people who call the service industry home by being able to create a delicious Teremana® cocktail is a win-win as our guests get to enjoy a cocktail made with a high-quality, great tasting tequila."

Morgenthaler joins additional award-winning talent, J'Nai Williams (New Orleans), Erick Castro-Diaz (San Diego), and Samantha Casuga (New York) as Mana for a Cause ambassadors.

Guests will have the chance to toast to their favorite bartenders while imbibing with festive, inventive Teremana® Tequila takes from acclaimed talent across the country, including Brynn Smith (Los Angeles), Janice Bailon (San Francisco), Caer Maiko (Austin), Michael Aredes (New York) and Meaghan Dorman (New York). When looking to find where to gather with friends and family this holiday season, guests can discover which bars and restaurants are participating simply by visiting manaforacause.com.

Amanda Gunderson, Founder of Another Round Another Rally, expressed her excitement about the partnership, "We're thrilled to be partnering with Teremana® Tequila as they are a brand that shares our values and commitment to putting people first and bringing people together. We're excited to Share the Mana by encouraging guests to enjoy a Teremana® cocktail this season and support all of the talented people in our industry with the funds raised."

"We are proud to be able to join forces with Another Round Another Rally and share our gratitude for the bartending community," adds Richard Black, CEO of Teremana® . "We are excited to see all of the creative cocktails crafted by talented bartenders and look forward to guests getting to toast with a Teremana® Tequila this holiday season."

For bars and restaurants looking to participate, businesses simply have to simply serve a Teremana® Tequila cocktail and add it to their menu anytime from October 18 through December 31, 2023, and they can sign up by visiting teremanaforacause.com.

The Teremana® Mana for a Cause program will be live from October 18th - December 31st, 2023. For more information on the campaign as well as participating bars and restaurants, please visit manaforacause.com or teremana.com and follow on social media @teremana. More information about Another Round Another Rally is available at anotherroundanotherrally.org. Consumers must be 21 and over to enjoy a Teremana® Tequila cocktail at participating Mana for a Cause partner bars and restaurants. ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.

About Teremana® Tequila

Teremana® is an ultra-premium, small-batch tequila founded by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Jenna Fagnan, Ken Austin and Dany Garcia. It is crafted at Destilería Teremana® De Agave in the highest peaks of the Jalisco highland mountains. With three expressions - a blanco, a reposado, and an añejo - its name loosely translates as 'spirit of the earth,' from the Latin word 'terra,' meaning earth, and the Polynesian word 'mana,' meaning spirit. Made from fully mature, naturally sweet agave slow roasted in small traditional brick ovens and distilled in handmade copper pot stills, Teremana® has been coined, 'the tequila of the people.'

About Another Round Another Rally

Another Round Another Rally is a nonprofit financial and educational resource for the hospitality industry. They provide reimbursement grants and immersive educational scholarships to further the education of historically excluded voices in the community, and supply emergency assistance to those employed in restaurants, bars, and hotels who have fallen on unexpected hardship. Their goal is to give current and future leaders access to the tools they can utilize in order to create innovative, dynamic workplaces where equity and inclusion allow marginalized populations the space and safety to advance and thrive.

When looking to find where to gather with friends and family this holiday season, guests can discover which bars and restaurants are participating simply by visiting manaforacause.com. (PRNewswire)

Teremana® Small Batch Tequila (PRNewsfoto/Teremana Tequila) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Teremana Tequila