AudioEye Sets Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEYE) (the "Company"), the industry-leading enterprise SaaS accessibility company, will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

AudioEye management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)

U.S. dial-in number: 888-348-8931

International number: 412-317-0453

Webcast: Q323 Webcast Link

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will also be webcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company's website. The audio recording will remain available via the investor relations section of the Company's website for 90 days.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day through November 16, 2023 via the following numbers:

Toll-free replay number: 844-512-2921

International replay number: 412-317-6671

Replay passcode: 10182669

About AudioEye

AudioEye exists to ensure the digital future we build is inclusive. By combining the latest AI automation technology with guidance from certified experts and direct input from the disability community, AudioEye helps ensure businesses of all sizes — including over 104,000 customers like Samsung, Calvin Klein, and Samsonite — are accessible. Holding 23 US patents, AudioEye helps companies solve every aspect of digital accessibility with flexible approaches that best meet their needs — from finding and removing barriers to navigating legal compliance, to ongoing training, monitoring and upkeep. Join AudioEye on its mission to eradicate barriers to digital access.

Investor Contact:

Tom Colton or Luke Johnson

Gateway Group, Inc.

AEYE@gateway-grp.com

949-574-3860

