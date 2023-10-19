TGUC Financial Launches Home Improvement POS Lending Product Using Finturf's LaaS Solution

GLENDALE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TGUC Financial, in partnership with Finturf, announces its new entry into the home improvement point-of-sale (POS) financing sector, leveraging Finturf's Lending-as-a-Service (LaaS) solution.

The partnership enables TGUC Financial to lend directly to its network of home improvement contractors, as well as across the Finturf's ecosystem. With this venture, TGUC Financial is deploying over $300 million in capital for home improvement loans, offering 15-year terms and promotional products.

In addition, TGUC joins Finturf's established lender network, known for up to 84% approval rates in HVAC and other industries.

"We built our Lending-as-a-Service solution for this exact type of situation," said Finturf CEO, David Tonoyan. "Our solution for entering the point-of-sale lending space was a perfect fit for helping TGUC Financial leverage the capital and contractor relationships it already had. We simply provided the end-to-end technology solutions they needed."

Finturf's LaaS solution offers financial institutions a streamlined entry into point-of-sale (POS) financing with features such as:

Real-Time Credit Decisioning: Enables timely and informed lending decisions with instantaneous financing offers.

Portal-Based Customizations: Provides the flexibility to adjust lending criteria and financing offers directly, adapting to market demands.

Data-Driven Decisioning: Utilizes analytics for strategic lending, optimizing profitability and risk management.

Seamless API Integrations: Ensures easy synchronization with both internal systems and third-party data sources.

Custom Lending Models: Allows tailored lending strategies for specific market segments.

End-to-End Workflow Management: From loan disbursement to repayment handling, offers a seamless lending experience for clients.

Expert Support: Finturf's Lender Success Team is available for seamless onboarding, customizations, and ongoing assistance.

"This collaboration with Finturf enables us to provide an even more superior lending experience for our contractors," remarked TGUC Financial founder and CEO, Russell Bryant. "With the tailored functionalities of Finturf's LaaS, TGUC is poised to redefine industry benchmarks, setting new standards in POS financing."

