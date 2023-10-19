Wonderland and Robot Invader release first ever WebXR Conversion of a native Meta Quest game, DEAD SECRET CIRCLE

CUPERTINO, calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonderland GmbH (Cologne, Germany) and Robot Invader (Cupertino, US) release the world's first web conversion of a native Meta Quest VR game. Players can now experience the first three levels of DEAD SECRET CIRCLE for free on wonderlandengine.com instantaneously and without installation, through the browser on their desktop PC or VR headset. This release marks a milestone in WebXR graphics and performance and provides a new path for discoverability for Quest Store developers.

Browser usage from VR headsets has been growing steadily, and web-based VR offers an interesting marketing opportunity to native VR developers. Robot Invader and Wonderland partnered to spearhead the new marketing concept with Robot Invader's DEAD SECRET CIRCLE, released as a native game for Nintendo Switch in 2022 and Meta Quest in early 2023.

Jonathan Hale, CEO & Founder of Wonderland said he first pitched Robot Invader on the idea in June 2023. "After playing DEAD SECRET CIRCLE for the first time, I was blown away by the detail that was put into the game and story. I also understood there was no way someone could grasp the full picture of what the DEAD SECRET franchise has to offer from just the store page. Making the first levels available for free could reach a wide audience on the web." Within a few months a small team had completely rebuilt the game in Wonderland Engine, dropping all dependencies on Unity.

Weili Dai, Executive Chairwoman of Robot Invader spoke towards the impressive timeline that the technical breakthrough enabled: "I am extremely proud of Wonderland's and Robot Invader's partnership on this technological breakthrough, which shows how Wonderland's next-level web technology is leading a disruptive shift in spatial computing." Gregory Love, COO of Robot Invader echoed her support of the final product "The Wonderland team has faithfully recreated DEAD SECRET CIRCLE, and in some places improved upon what we were able to accomplish with Unity. It's extremely impressive to see a game we spent years building running perfectly in the browser, both on desktop and in VR. We're very excited to see how this trend drives new game development and creates opportunities for VR developers to market their games more effectively."

Wonderland Engine is available today and enables developers to create high quality spatial applications on the web by providing high-end development tools and highly optimized rendering for VR, AR and 3D on the web. The mission to democratize access to high quality content is at the core of Weili Dai's ecosystem. "Making web technology accessible to more developers empowers the democratization of spatial computing and the metaverse making them available to a wider audience."

This collaboration was enabled by Weili Dai, entrepreneur and investor in both Robot Invader and Wonderland. Along with MeetKai, Inc, the three make up part of Dai's ecosystem of technology companies focused on games, AI, and the metaverse.

Wonderland™ is a startup based in Cologne, Germany. The company's flagship product is Wonderland Engine, enabling developers to easily build highly performant web-based VR, AR and 3D graphics applications optimized for unmatched web performance.

Wonderland Engine is a development platform for web-based graphics and XR applications, taking full advantage of the latest Web APIs, including WebGL2, WebXR, WebAudio and eventually, WebGPU. Using Wonderland Engine, code or scene changes are reflected in the browser in less than a second.

Wonderland is optimizing Wonderland Engine specifically for the top standalone VR browsers: Meta Quest Browser , Pico Browser, and Wolvic . The company is working closely with browser developers to provide feedback or integrate new WebXR features early.

Robot Invader has been developing video games in Silicon Valley for over 10 years. Their work includes the seminal WIND-UP KNIGHT, RISE OF THE BLOBS, and DEAD SECRET. This year they released BEACON'S BLUFF , a small puzzle game designed to show off the capabilities of their latest project, Story Machine. Story Machine is a no-code, AI-infused, cross-platform 2D game engine for narrative games. Learn more at https://trystorymachine.com .

