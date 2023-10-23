Anixa Biosciences Appoints Accomplished Medical Oncologist and Biotechnology Executive, Dr. Mark A. Goldberg, to Cancer Business Advisory Board

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. ("Anixa" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer, today announced that it has appointed Mark A. Goldberg, MD, to its Cancer Business Advisory Board (CBAB).

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Anixa Biosciences, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Goldberg as the 9th independent member of our CBAB," said Dr. Amit Kumar, Chairman and CEO of Anixa Biosciences. "Mark brings valuable clinical expertise in oncology, and his extensive biotechnology executive experience will be an asset to Anixa. In addition, his many years of volunteer service to the American Cancer Society (ACS), including serving on the national board of directors and as Board Scientific Officer, give him a broad perspective on technologies being developed for cancer." Dr. Kumar continued, "During my time on the board of the American Cancer Society, I led the effort to form ACS's venture fund, BrightEdge Ventures, and it was wonderful to have Mark join with me on the investment committee of the fund. All of these experiences, will be beneficial for Anixa as we grow."

Dr. Goldberg is a longtime American Cancer Society and ACS Cancer Action Network volunteer. He has been a member of the ACS Eastern New England Board since 2017; and a member of the ACS national board of directors since 2019, serving as Board Scientific Officer since 2022. Dr. Goldberg currently serves on the boards of directors of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ: IMGN), GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ: GLYC), Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC), Avacta Group (LSE: AVTC), and Walden Biosciences. He previously served as a member of the ACS New England Division Board from 2010 to 2017; was part of the executive management team of Synageva Biopharma from 2011 to 2014; and served in various management capacities of increasing responsibility at Genzyme Corporation from 1996 to 2011, including as Senior Vice President of Clinical Development. Prior to joining Genzyme, Dr. Goldberg was a full-time staff physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital, where he still holds an appointment. He is also currently a lecturer in medicine at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Goldberg received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Harvard College and his medical degree from the Harvard-MIT Program in Health Sciences and Technology.

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

Anixa is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer. Anixa's therapeutic portfolio consists of an ovarian cancer immunotherapy program being developed in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center, which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell (CER-T) technology. The Company's vaccine portfolio includes a novel vaccine being developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic to prevent breast cancer – specifically triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), the most lethal form of the disease – as well as a vaccine to prevent ovarian cancer. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against "retired" proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. Anixa's unique business model of partnering with world-renowned research institutions on clinical development allows the Company to continually examine emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. To learn more, visit www.anixa.com or follow Anixa on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa's current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

Contacts:

Stephen Kilmer

Investor Relations

skilmer@anixa.com

646-274-3580

Mike Catelani

President, COO & CFO

mcatelani@anixa.com

408-708-9808

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Anixa Biosciences, Inc.