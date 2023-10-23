Insurance Data Migration Leader, UCT, Appoints Thomas P. Organ as Vice-President, Insurance Sales Solutions, to Lead its Global Sales Strategy

Organ will be responsible for spearheading UCT's continued global growth

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Insurance data migration leader, Universal Conversion Technologies (UCT), an Equisoft subsidiary, is proud to announce the appointment of Thomas P. Organ as Vice President, Insurance Sales Solutions. Organ brings extensive experience as a senior leader in insurance operations, technology modernization, data utilization, and enhancing customer experience across the insurance life cycle.

Thomas P. Organ, Vice President, Insurance Sales Solutions, UCT (CNW Group/Equisoft) (PRNewswire)

"With more than two decades of experience driving transformative change and creating value within the insurance sector, Tom will be invaluable as we continue to expand our practice globally," said Mike Allee, President of UCT. "His leadership is going to help enhance our global sales strategy and deliver customer focused, data driven solutions that drive business results for our clients."

Over the course of his career, Organ has been instrumental in solving complex challenges and in creating business value for clients in the financial services sector. He is a recognized leader in the life, health and annuities markets with core expertise in helping companies develop and execute key transformation initiatives to improve businesses' technical, operational, and financial performance.

"I'm excited to work with our partners to deliver cutting-edge solutions that help companies leverage data to fully transform into digital insurance enterprises," said Organ. "With UCT's unparalleled experience and expertise combined with Equisoft's industry insights, we can deliver solutions that enable companies to leverage all of their data and accelerate innovation and growth in the sector".

As the VP of Insurance Sales Solutions, Organ will be responsible for driving the technical sales and growth strategy for UCT's solutions.

Click here to learn more about Tom.

About Universal Conversion Technologies (UCT)

Founded in 1992, UCT is recognized as the only North American company dedicated to life insurance data migration. An Equisoft subsidiary, UCT is a one-stop partner and solution provider for data analysis and auditing, data cleansing, conversion, balancing and reporting. The firm specializes in complex, high-volume data conversion projects that frequently involve multiple systems. UCT also offers its advanced proprietary data conversion toolset (DCA) under licensing agreements. Having successfully completed over 300 migration projects for hundreds of insurance companies and policy admin vendors, UCT has developed a unique expertise, methodology and technology stack that dramatically reduces the costs and risks associated with data migration projects. For more information, please visit www.uctcorp.com.

About Equisoft

Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced insurance and investment digital solutions. Recognized as a valued partner by over 250 of the world's leading financial institutions in 16 countries, Equisoft offers a complete ecosystem of solutions, from innovative front-end applications to extensive back-office services and unique data migration expertise. The firm's flagship products include a SaaS policy administration solution, CRM, financial needs analysis, financial planning, asset allocation, fund and portfolio analysis, quotes and illustrations, electronic application, agency management systems, as well as customer, agent and broker portals. Equisoft is also Oracle's largest and most experienced partner for the OIPA platform. With its business-driven approach, deep industry knowledge, innovative technology, and expert teams based in Canada, USA, UK, Chile, Colombia, South Africa, India and Australia, Equisoft helps its clients tackle any challenge in this era of digital disruption. Website: www.equisoft.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Equisoft