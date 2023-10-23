Reebok and Global Citizen Unveil the First Take Action Collaboration

The Exclusive Take Action Mark is launched with the Reebok and Global Citizen Capsule Encouraging Consumers to Take Action and Drive Change

BOSTON and NEW YORK , Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reebok, the iconic and irreverent sports culture brand and Global Citizen, the world's leading international advocacy organization, today unveiled the Reebok x Take Action footwear and apparel capsule. Earlier this year, Authentic Brands Group, the owner of Reebok, announced a strategic partnership with Global Citizen to create opportunities for consumers to activate their purchasing power by driving change toward the most urgent issues facing humanity and our planet. Reebok x Take Action, the first co-branded collection between the organizations, will highlight the important role education plays to drive equity within marginalized communities.

The capsule supports Reebok's commitment to inspiring movement and encouraging individuals to reach their full potential along with one of Global Citizen's key priorities to demand equity. Each product in the collection includes a QR code that drives consumers to the Global Citizen app, which encourages them to Take Action in support of equity.

Global Citizen's platform empowers people everywhere to take action on the most urgent issues our world is facing, and advocates for systemic change surrounding the issues perpetuating extreme poverty. The Reebok x Take Action collection encourages consumers to join the movement by educating themselves about some of the most prevalent issues facing vulnerable populations, including the systemic issues that lead to cycles of poverty and discrimination. Each product in the collection contains a QR code that drives consumers to the Take Action platform, which features in-depth resources on these topics. The collection will also offer consumers a direct path to take action, such as signing a petition in support of Education Cannot Wait (ECW) to call on world leaders to help ensure everyone – including our most marginalized populations – has access to education.

To further amplify the mission, Reebok and Global Citizen partnered with Texas-based changemaker and winner of the 2022 Reebok Human Rights Award (HRA), Dieter Cantu. Cantu advocates for access to education for all and its power to be a driving force for equity. As the 2022 Reebok HRA recipient, Cantu was recognized for his commitment to advancing the mental health and physical wellness of young people through library spaces and sports training programs he establishes at juvenile facilities and halfway houses. Reebok has also partnered with Cantu to donate books to Cantu's non-profit organization, Cantu's Books, which aims to help improve literacy and reading skills among incarcerated youth.

"We are excited to partner with Global Citizen on the Take Action collaboration, which serves to ignite action and purpose around the world," said Portia Blunt, Vice President of Apparel at Reebok. "The capsule speaks to our brands' unrelenting focus on removing barriers, creating access and encouraging individuals to express themselves through movement. Additionally, integrating Dieter Cantu our current HRA recipient, is another way for us to amplify Reebok's social purpose."

"The Reebok brand is synonymous with individuals who push boundaries across all aspects of life and lifestyle," said Caralene Robinson, Global Citizen's Chief Growth Officer. "The Take Action capsule continues that legacy and intersects with Global Citizen's mission to inspire a generation to change the world."

The Reebok x Take Action unisex collection includes footwear styles such as the iconic Club C Revenge (100200441) and Classic Leather (100200440) and apparel including a T-Shirt, Long Sleeve and Hoodie. All pieces display the co-branded Reebok x Global Citizen logo and feature hints of red and black, Global Citizen's trademark colors.

The Reebok x Take Action collection will be available beginning November 14th exclusively in the US on Reebok.com starting at $30. Check out a preview of the exclusive collection here. The capsule will be available globally beginning in early 2024.

Video of Cantu, high-res campaign imagery and product imagery is available HERE.

Visit globalcitizen.org for more information.

