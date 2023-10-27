AEYE Health and Topcon Screen Announce Partnership to Enhance Point-of-Care Diabetic Retinopathy Screening with Best-in-Class AI Technology

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AEYE Health, the leader in artificial intelligence-based diagnostics for retinal imaging, and Topcon Screen, a leader in point-of-care diabetic eye exams, today announced a partnership to deliver point-of-care screening for diabetic retinopathy that uses AI to produce immediate and accurate results.

AEYE Health's diagnostic screening technology (AEYE-DS) features best-in-class efficacy and the fastest screening times as it requires only one image per eye and takes less than 5 seconds to process an exam.

Through this partnership, primary care providers can close care gaps by screening their patients for diabetic retinopathy directly in their clinic, minimizing the risk of non-compliance. To perform the procedure, any healthcare provider staff can obtain one image from each eye using Topcon Healthcare's fully automatic and robotic TRC-NW400 non-mydriatic retinal camera and have the images instantly diagnosed for diabetic retinopathy using AEYE-DS technology. In an FDA clinical study for the detection of more-than-mild diabetic retinopathy (clearance K221183), AEYE-DS was found to have 93% sensitivity and 91.4% specificity using one image per eye captured by the Topcon NW400 fundus camera.

"We are pleased to partner with AEYE Health to allow our customers to get instant diagnostic results using its best-in-class artificial intelligence technology. The automation and ease-of-use of our TRC-NW400 non-mydriatic retinal camera combined with instant and accurate diagnosis provided by AEYE will make it easier for primary care providers to adopt point-of-care diabetic testing for diabetic retinopathy," said Therese Nappier, Director of Topcon Screen. "Requiring only a single image per eye means that screening requires even less work and takes less time to perform, which is a critical factor for primary care providers."

"I am confident that joining forces with an industry leader like Topcon Screen will help accelerate the adoption of point-of-care diabetic eye exam and help providers close stubborn care gaps related to diabetic retinopathy screening," said Zack Dvey-Aharon, Ph.D., Co-Founder & CEO of AEYE Health. "The engineering work we put in to enable our AI to deliver instant, best-in-class diagnostic accuracy with best-in-class usability using only a single image per eye will help Topcon transform Topcon's retinal cameras into instant diagnostic screening devices."

Both AEYE Health and Topcon Screen will be demoing the solution at the 2023 FMX Family Medicine Experience Conference October 27-29 in Chicago.

About Topcon Screen

Topcon Screen is a leader in automated retinal screening for patients with diabetes at the point of care. It helps eliminate many of the barriers to care, such as time, cost and transportation. With no upfront costs or equipment purchases required for physician, it allows the system to easily screen for diabetic retinopathy as well as assess 30+ co-morbidities. Our robotic TRS-NW400 Retinal camera seamlessly fits into practice's existing workflow. It helps close the care gaps and assure quality care with HEDIS /Star Measures. For more information, visit www.topconscreen.com

About Topcon Healthcare

About Topcon Healthcare Our vision is to empower providers with smart and efficient technologies for enhanced patient care. Leading the technology revolution in healthcare, we offer the latest integrated solutions including advanced multi-modal imaging, vendor-inclusive data management, and groundbreaking remote diagnostic technology. A globally-oriented business, Topcon is focused on developing solutions towards solving societal challenges in the mega-domains of healthcare, agriculture, and infrastructure. In healthcare, these challenges include increasing eye disease, rising medical costs, access to healthcare and physician shortages. By investing in value-driven innovations, Topcon works to enable people to enjoy good health and a high quality of life.

About AEYE Health

AEYE Health is a digital health company that provides fully autonomous, AI-based diagnostic screening solutions for retinal imaging with best-in-class clinical results and superior usability including single-image-per-eye screening. The company aims to make diagnostic screening practical, accurate and accessible. AEYE Health enables point-of-care screening for diabetic retinopathy to ensure that patients with diabetes are regularly screened for diabetic retinopathy. For more information, visit www.aeyehealth.com

