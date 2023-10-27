Birdon Exits WCC Preliminary Design Review

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 19th Birdon completed the Waterways Commerce Cutter (WCC) Program Preliminary Design Review (PDR). This milestone, achieved just two months after the first Program Management Review (PMR), shows that Birdon's design meets the United States Coast Guard's (USCG) requirements at this stage of the Program and establishes a path forward to starting detailed design work. PDR acts as a technical review of the functional design and ensures that the design is operationally effective.

"The success of this Program is a result of collaboration between the U.S. Coast Guard and Birdon technical leads," said Birdon President Rob Scott. "The achievement of PDR on schedule is a major milestone and a credit to the important work done by Birdon and the Coast Guard to date."

The three-day event, which Birdon hosted in Elmwood, LA near the company's design office, brought together over 50 USCG personnel, 40 Birdon attendees, and 20 representatives from subcontractors including ABS, Bollinger, CHAND, Incat Crowther, Master Boat Builders, and McCullough Engineering Services. As well as leading collaborative large group reviews, Birdon technical leads held smaller group splinter sessions to facilitate in-depth technical progress reviews resulting in critical decisions to support delivery.

Birdon was given the notice to proceed with the WCC Program in March 2023. This vitally important program will ensure that the Coast Guard is provided with state-of-the-art, advanced vessels to replace the current fleet, which averages 58 years of age.

The WCC vessels are essential to maintaining and protecting the U.S. Intra-coastal and Inland Marine Transportation System. An estimated 630 million tons of cargo is transported through this vital 12,000-mile system of commercially active inland waterways, accounting for more $5.4 trillion in U.S. maritime commerce and supporting 31 million jobs for the U.S. economy. To support the safe and efficient flow of economic activity along these U.S. rivers, lakes, intercoastal waterways and harbors, WCCs establish and maintain over 28,200 inland Federal Aids to Navigation (ATON). WCC's also fulfill critical missions, including search and rescue (SAR), marine safety, marine environmental protection, and security for ports, waterways, and coastal areas.

About Birdon: Established in 1977, Birdon is an experienced defense prime contractor providing specialized maritime solutions. Birdon is an established and trusted partner of the Australian Defense Force, Brazilian Army, United States Department of Defense, and the Department of Homeland Security. Birdon is successfully delivering on major projects for the Australian Navy, Australian Army, U.S. Army, U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy.

