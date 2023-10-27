Expert Connections
HONEYWELL TO PRESENT AT BAIRD GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL CONFERENCE

Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced that Jim Currier, president and chief executive officer of Honeywell Aerospace, will present at the Baird Global Industrial Conference in Chicago, Illinois on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, from 7:20 a.m. - 7:50 a.m. CST.

(PRNewsfoto/Honeywell)
A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world. Our business is aligned with three powerful megatrends – automation, the future of aviation, and energy transition – underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Connected Enterprise integrated software platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations that help make the world smarter, safer, and more sustainable.  For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Honeywell uses our Investor Relations website, www.honeywell.com/investor, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media.

Contacts:




Media

Investor Relations

Stacey Jones

Sean Meakim

(980) 378-6258

(704) 627-6200

stacey.jones@honeywell.com

sean.meakim@honeywell.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-to-present-at-baird-global-industrial-conference-301970144.html

SOURCE Honeywell

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.