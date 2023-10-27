Hyundai Recognized in 2023 Reuters Automotive D.R.I.V.E. Honours

Winner in Two Categories: "Reducing Emissions" and "Innovation"

CMO Angela Zepeda Recognized for Leadership in "Empowering Women"

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai was listed among 25 honorees in the inaugural 2023 Reuters Automotive D.R.I.V.E. Honours. The awards span five categories and celebrate brands and individuals with innovation, commitment, impact and leadership within the automotive industry. Hyundai received recognitions in the "Reducing Emissions" category for driving sustainability, zero emission and net-zero goals, and the "Innovation" category for its commitment to future mobility and Progress for Humanity.

"Our 'Progress for Humanity' vision represents our commitment to realizing emissions-free mobility not only as a good business practice, but to advance society," said José Muñoz, president and global COO, Hyundai Motor Company. "By transitioning to electrification, supporting a hydrogen economy, and helping create smart cities, we are helping society move closer to carbon neutrality. It's very gratifying to earn this recognition from Reuters for the Company and for Angela."

According to the Reuters Automotive D.R.I.V.E. judges, "Hyundai is one of the biggest automakers truly putting its money where its mouth is when it comes to sustainability. It's been a strong, early competitor in the modern EV race, it is expanding its EV production footprint all over the world, it continues to experiment with future-facing technology like hydrogen and personal mobility, and it deserves many accolades for its excellent EV, hybrid and PHEV lineup."

Hyundai is guided by its brand vision - Progress for Humanity – which aims to ensure universal mobility without causing harm to the planet. The goal is to provide freedom of movement by investing in mobility services, building close relationships with leading mobility service providers and expanding beyond the automotive transportation sector. "Hyundai has a great vision of valuable robotic technologies, H2 and BEV. A holistic approach to the future of mobility," the judges noted.

In addition to the brand recognitions, Angela Zepeda, chief marketing officer for Hyundai Motor America, was named as an "Empowering Woman" for her leadership, vision and dedication to the automotive industry. In her fourth year as CMO for Hyundai, Zepeda has helped lead Hyundai to record-breaking sales growth. Last year, Zepeda and her team placed particular emphasis on marketing to diverse consumers through digital platforms and customized messaging centered around consumer choice, including the new "It's Your Journey" and "Choose Yours" campaigns.

"Angela Zepeda's efforts as CMO for Hyundai have achieved a notable impact and scalability in empowering women in the automotive sector," said Reuters Automotive D.R.I.V.E. Honours judges.

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

