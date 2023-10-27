NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kith partners with premium parenting solutions leader, Bugaboo , to create limited-edition strollers and a changing bag, made for the modern parent. The two-year design and development process intersects function and style—and marks Kith's first collaboration in this expanded category.

Kith and Bugaboo Launch Their First Limited-Edition Stroller Collection, Redefining Luxury Lifestyle For Parents Everywhere (PRNewswire)

It's a true blend of elite engineering, craftsmanship and innovation by the parenting company, combined with the unparalleled design and distinct aesthetic fans have come to expect from Kith.

"My wife and I did a lot of research before buying and we really fell in love with Bugaboo's quality and simplicity in terms of functionality," said Ronnie Fieg, CEO and Founder of Kith. "Their products don't sacrifice form for function, and are as premium as they are easy to use. This is an incredibly difficult balance to execute and they do it very well."

As a working parent, the co-designed collection by Ronnie with the Kith and Bugaboo teams is a stylized yet functional limited-edition capsule collection featuring the Bugaboo's two most iconic models. Built for extraordinary performance, the Fox 5 is Bugaboo's signature all-terrain stroller boasting their most comfortable, versatile and maneuverable design. The Bugaboo Butterfly offers an ultra-compact design that is perfect for travel and features a one-second, one-handed fold for families on-the-go. Each model is executed in Kith-exclusive neutral colorways and features a signature Kith Monogram design alongside Kith & Kin embroidery.

"Collaborating with Ronnie and the Kith team was an incredible experience, bringing together for the first time stroller innovation and luxury lifestyle," said Jeanelle Teves, Bugaboo General Manager North America. "Many of the design and creative team are parents, which made this project extra special and personal. I'm excited for this collection to continue Bugaboo's rich history of delivering seminal solutions and unexpected, modern design for new parents everywhere."

Celebrating new families, the campaign highlights Kith and Bugaboo team members with their families in Central Park.

Kith for Bugaboo is releasing Monday, October 30th at 11AM/CET at Kith shops and on Kith.com, CA.Kith.com, EU.Kith.com & the Kith App. Retail prices: Kith for Bugaboo Fox 5 $1,450, Kith for Butterfly $650 and Kith for Bugaboo Changing Bag $130.

About Bugaboo

Bugaboo designs award-winning strollers and parenting solutions, helping families to create endless moments of fun and discovery every step of the way. After kickstarting a stroller revolution more than two decades ago, Bugaboo continues to innovate across its range of products including strollers, car seats, travel cots and accessories. Bugaboo is B Corp certified having demonstrated the high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency, set by B Lab™. Every product is designed to be comfortable, durable and easy to use, so that parents and children can enjoy endless moments of discovery, no matter where their adventures take them.

About Kith

Established in 2011, Kith is a leading lifestyle brand and progressive retail concept that's celebrated globally for its ability to tell stories, evoke nostalgia and connect product to the passion it's woven with. Now in its twelfth year of business, Kith has in-house apparel lines for men, women and children, an ice cream parlor in every flagship, a full-service restaurant and a retail footprint in three continents.

