LAGOS Expands New York Presence with Bloomingdale's Boutique

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fine jewelry brand LAGOS announces its expansion in the New York market with the launch of the brand's new boutique at Bloomingdale's 59th Street. The luxury retailer more than doubled its offering of the brand's signature Caviar collections, providing shoppers with even more ways to express their personal style.

New LAGOS boutique at Bloomingdale's 59th Street (PRNewswire)

The exclusive shop presents a new visual experience for LAGOS, beautiful in its simplicity, allowing the jewelry to shine. The space features clean lines and combines exotic woods, pristine stone, and brushed brass accents, to offer a welcoming color palette for Bloomingdale's fine jewelry customers. To further the visual impact, LAGOS commissioned beautiful hand-blown glass sculptures from artisan Nate Cotterman, featuring a nod to the shapes and colors evocative of precious gemstones.

"This is truly a milestone for our brand as we continue to grow and expand into new categories," said Founder and CEO Steven Lagos. "We've enjoyed a long, productive partnership with Bloomingdale's, and we're excited that we now have a flagship to call our own in such an important luxury market."

In celebration, LAGOS offers 59th Street shoppers a first look at LAGOS Couture, an elevated capsule collection offering one-of-a-kind and limited-edition styles, featuring the highest quality materials, precious gemstones, and expert craftsmanship. The collection is available through October 29 in-store and on LAGOS.com while supplies last.

"LAGOS consistently delivers innovative and unique collections that our customers cherish," said Jennifer Jones, Bloomingdale's Senior Vice President and General Merchandise Manager. "It's a pleasure, with this expanded footprint, to offer our 59th Street shoppers more access to this iconic brand and its exclusive offerings."

The new shop will feature the largest selection of LAGOS, both in New York and within the entire Bloomingdale's network.

Steven Lagos launched his eponymous brand in 1977 and continues to evolve his Caviar collections as the brand celebrates more than 45 years in business. A self-taught master jeweler and pioneer in the designer fine jewelry space, he is known for his signature Caviar designs which take hundreds of steps and a keen eye to complete. The luminous Caviar beading adds texture and transforms sterling silver, 18K gold and ceramic into boldly feminine, sculptural jewelry. From classic bracelets and statement necklaces to stacking rings and elegant earrings, each piece is crafted with the highest quality and precision. These innovative styles are comfortable, wearable and move seamlessly with the body.

About LAGOS

Since 1977, LAGOS has been a pioneer in designer fine jewelry, combining precious materials and expert craftsmanship to offer modern, iconic styles. LAGOS was founded by master jeweler Steven Lagos, who developed the brand's signature Caviar design in 1984. Each Caviar collection offers bold, feminine styles that encourage personal expression. LAGOS' national campaign, MY LAGOS MY WAY, was created to reinforce these core values and inspire the LAGOS woman. LAGOS is available at LAGOS.com, its flagship boutique in Philadelphia, Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale's, Nordstrom, and independent jewelers around the country. For more information, inspiration and latest styles follow @lagos_jewelry on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Visit www.LAGOS.com to learn more about the history of the brand and to shop the entire collection.

About BLOOMINGDALE'S

Bloomingdale's is America's only nationwide, full-line, upscale department store. A division of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M), it currently operates 34 Bloomingdale's stores and 20 Bloomingdale's The Outlet stores, in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia, along with 1 Bloomie's location in Virginia. In addition, Bloomingdale's has an international presence with a location in Dubai. Founded in 1872, the iconic retailer is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. Be sure to follow @bloomingdales on social media, become a Loyallist, and for more information, or to shop any time, visit www.bloomingdales.com.

