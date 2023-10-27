Opus IVS Partners with Diagnostic Network to Redefine Automotive Diagnostics with the Launch of IVS Mobile

Revolutionary Mobile App Introduces Professional Diagnostics and Expert Support for Technicians

DETROIT, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS™, offering an integrated platform of OE and multi-brand diagnostics, remote programming, and calibration solutions, anchored by expert technicians and cutting-edge patented technology, is proud to announce the launch of IVS Mobile, a groundbreaking mobile app that brings cutting-edge, all module diagnostic capabilities directly to the fingertips of automotive technicians. IVS Mobile represents a paradigm shift in the industry, empowering technicians with unparalleled access to diagnostic solutions and expert support, transforming the way vehicle repairs are approached and executed.

IVS Mobile, anchored by Opus IVS's patented technology, is a first-of-its-kind diagnostic solution. IVS Mobile offers an integrated platform, uniting professional diagnostics with the ability to activate the included VCI within the app to unlock a multi-OEM J2534 VCI that can be used with OE dealership diagnostic applications such as Toyota Techstream, GM Techline Connect, Chrysler WiTech, Ford FDRS, VW Odis, Subaru SSM3/4, and more.

IVS Mobile ensures that technicians can efficiently diagnose and resolve complex issues across a wide range of vehicles. Subscribing to IVS Mobile not only unlocks this game-changing diagnostic solution but also includes a premium subscription to Diagnostic Network, valued at $180 per year.

This comprehensive subscription further grants access to AiDN, Diagnostic Network's AI repair assistant, enabling technicians to engage in a seamless back-and-forth chat to step through complex repair procedures until the vehicle is successfully repaired, using data from the diagnostic sessions held in the app. Should the need arise, technicians can escalate their inquiries to work directly with an OEM Brand-specific Dealer Master Technician via the IVS 360™ service, ensuring the highest level of expert guidance and support.

"We are excited to introduce IVS Mobile, a product that is set to redefine the landscape of automotive diagnostics," said Brian Herron, CEO at Opus IVS. "With IVS Mobile, we bring together an all-module scan tool powered by a J2534 interface through a mobile OS that is backed by AI repair guidance, IVS 360 Brand-specific Master Techs, and integrated with Diagnostic Network allowing professionals using this product to seek assistance through many different channels. In addition to IVS Mobile's built-in diagnostics and support, you can unlock the J2534 features by allowing access to OE dealership diagnostic software fostering a seamless, comprehensive, and integrated approach to diagnostics and repairs."

The launch of IVS Mobile marks a significant milestone in Opus IVS's commitment to delivering innovative and industry-leading solutions that drive efficiency, accuracy, and expertise in the automotive repair industry.

Experience the difference at SEMA in Las Vegas

Opus IVS will showcase this technology and many other award-winning new product offerings at this year's Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show to run October 31 – November 3 in Las Vegas. Stop by booth #31131 in the South Upper Hall for a product demonstration.

Opus IVS, an Opus Group division, combines industry leaders DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink, Auto Techcelerators, and AutoEnginuity to create innovative automotive solutions for 65,000+ global repair shops and dealerships. Our expertise spans OEM-endorsed diagnostic tech with 100+ pending patents in remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, ADAS calibrations, and vehicle networks. Opus IVS offers remote technical support connecting shops with 100+ brand-specific Dealer Master Technicians for trouble code interpretation, OEM service procedures, and diagnostics. Part of the Opus Group with 2,900+ employees and 35 global offices, we test 35M vehicles annually for OBD compliance.

