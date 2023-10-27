Sirtex Medical Announces Commercial Availability of New LAVA® Liquid Embolic System

Sirtex unveils first-of-its-kind product to treat peripheral vascular hemorrhage

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirtex Medical ("Sirtex"), a leading manufacturer of interventional treatment solutions, announced today the commercial availability of the LAVA® Liquid Embolic System, the first and only liquid embolic approved for the treatment of peripheral vascular hemorrhage.

LAVA® provides volume and viscosity options that optimize the flexibility needed to treat patients with controlled target vessel occlusion. The product's 2mL and 6mL options are optimized for the peripheral vasculature, and its viscosity options allow for the distal embolization of small vessels that may be inaccessible via other embolics.

"This product's ability to maximize the packing density within the target vessel is incredibly important, as it allows us to minimize the likelihood of a future recurrence or restoration of vessel patency," said Dr. Gary Siskin, Professor and Chairman of the Department of Radiology at Albany Medical Center.

In a study of the LAVA® Liquid Embolic System for the embolic treatment of arterial hemorrhage in peripheral vasculature, the product met both the primary safety and effectiveness endpoints, with 100% of patients experiencing no major adverse events in 30 days and 94% of lesions meeting clinical success in 30 days.

"The trial was an incredible success. Our goal was to achieve 70% efficacy for the existing data and outcomes, but we were able to achieve 94% efficacy," said Dr. Bulent Arslan, Professor of the Division of Interventional Radiology and Director of Vascular and Interventional Radiology at RUSH Medical College. "I'm overjoyed that it's now available for all of our patients."

"The approval and availability of LAVA® is especially meaningful to our team because it is addressing previously unmet needs in vascular medicine, with the potential to create significant impact on patients' lives," said Matt Schmidt, Chief Commercial Officer of Sirtex. "We are delighted to expand our Sirtex product portfolio with this treatment milestone that directly furthers our mission to improve the quality and longevity of patient lives through innovative medical solutions, and we thank everyone who played a role to achieve it."

About Sirtex

Sirtex is a global healthcare business with offices in the U.S., Australia, Europe and Asia, working to improve outcomes in people with cancer. Sirtex's current lead product is a targeted radiation therapy for liver cancer called SIR-Spheres® Y-90 resin microspheres. For more information, visit www.sirtex.com.

