Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results and Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Net sales for the third quarter of 2023 were $386.4 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $381.4 million during the comparable quarter in 2022. Earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2023 were $24.9 million or $1.12 per diluted share, compared to $23.1 million or $1.06 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2022. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2023 were $24.7 million or $1.11 per diluted share, compared to $22.9 million or $1.05 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2022.

Consolidated net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, were $1.07 billion, compared to consolidated net sales of $1.06 billion during the comparable period in 2022. Earnings from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, were $55.9 million or $2.52 per diluted share, compared to $64.5 million or $2.91 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2022. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 were $56.6 million or $2.55 per diluted share and $64.3 million or $2.90 per diluted share, respectively.

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President, stated, "We are pleased with our third quarter results as our sales rebounded after a sluggish second quarter with the return of hot summer weather. Overall, sales increased 1.3% over last year's strong third quarter, while year-to-date we are roughly flat compared to 2022. The third quarter was again influenced by the recent bankruptcy of a large aftermarket customer, and while the business has since been acquired by other SMP accounts, we believe it will take some time to return to historical demand as the business gets fully digested."

By segment, Vehicle Control sales were down 3.4% in the quarter against a difficult comparison of nearly 6% growth last year, and are relatively flat on a year-to-date basis. The segment was negatively impacted by the previously discussed customer bankruptcy, as well as by certain 2022 customer pipeline orders that did not recur this year.

Thanks to a warm summer, Temperature Control sales increased 5.3% on top of the record sales experienced during the same quarter last year. However, a cool spring caused a slow start to the season, and we remain down slightly by 1.0% year-to-date against a difficult comparison.

Our Engineered Solutions segment sales increased 8.4% in the quarter due to solid demand from our existing customers as well as new business wins. Our team continues to foster relationships and bid on new business opportunities as we gain traction with our expanded customer base and take advantage of cross-selling opportunities.

Looking at profitability, consolidated non-GAAP operating margins were 9.1% in the quarter, 30 basis points better than the 8.8% in the third quarter last year. Our margin improvement benefited from measures to offset inflationary pressures, including price and cost containment actions, and we will continue to try to find ways to drive margin performance going forward. During the quarter, our operating income was impacted by a $4.0 million (or 100 basis point) increase in customer factoring program expense over last year due to elevated interest rates. On the bottom line, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share were up primarily due to the higher sales performance in Temperature Control and Engineered Solutions, despite headwinds from the impact of higher interest rates both on our customer factoring programs and on our borrowings.

From a cash flow perspective, we were pleased with the impact of our initiatives on reducing both our inventory and borrowing levels. At quarter-end, our inventory was $479.8 million, down from $528.7 million at year-end 2022 and $534.3 million in last year's third quarter. Additionally, our total debt at quarter-end stood at $147.6 million as we paid down $75.6 million in the third quarter.

Regarding our full year expectations for 2023, we anticipate top line sales growth to be flat to low-single digit, and our Adjusted EBITDA to be approximately 9.5% of revenue. This outlook considers higher expense related to customer factoring programs that will be roughly $48-$50 million at current implied rates, as well as the impact of startup costs and duplicate overhead expense associated with the new distribution center discussed last quarter.

The Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 29 cents per share on the common stock outstanding, which will be paid on December 1, 2023 to stockholders of record on November 15, 2023.

In closing, Mr. Sills commented, "Moving into the last quarter of the year there continue to be near-term headwinds including inflationary pressures, interest rate uncertainty, and increasing economic challenges facing consumers. That said, aftermarket fundamentals remain strong, and continued progress in our new Engineered Solutions segment presents exciting opportunities. We want to thank all our employees for our current success and helping us achieve our goals for the future."

Conference Call

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations















































(In thousands, except per share amounts)









































































THREE MONTHS ENDED



NINE MONTHS ENDED



SEPTEMBER 30,



SEPTEMBER 30,



2023



2022



2023



2022



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited) NET SALES

$ 386,413



$ 381,373



$ 1,067,516



$ 1,063,616























COST OF SALES

271,653



274,589



760,220



770,641























GROSS PROFIT

114,760



106,784



307,296



292,975























SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

79,781



73,199



223,257



204,551 RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

177



-



1,383



44 OTHER INCOME, NET

4



30



74



43























OPERATING INCOME

34,806



33,615



82,730



88,423























OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET

1,732



1,513



2,759



4,889























INTEREST EXPENSE

3,621



3,656



10,766



6,282























EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

32,917



31,472



74,723



87,030























PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

7,995



8,280



18,656



22,407























EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

24,922



23,192



56,067



64,623























LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(18,200)



(14,294)



(28,201)



(17,076)























NET EARNINGS

6,722



8,898



27,866



47,547























NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

63



52



152



129























NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP (a)

$ 6,659



$ 8,846



$ 27,714



$ 47,418















































NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP





















EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 24,859



$ 23,140



$ 55,915



$ 64,494 LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(18,200)



(14,294)



(28,201)



(17,076) TOTAL

$ 6,659



$ 8,846



$ 27,714



$ 47,418















































NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP





















BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 1.14



$ 1.08



$ 2.58



$ 2.97 DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.83)



(0.67)



(1.30)



(0.79) NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC

$ 0.31



$ 0.41



$ 1.28



$ 2.18















































DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 1.12



$ 1.06



$ 2.52



$ 2.91 DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.82)



(0.66)



(1.27)



(0.77) NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED

$ 0.30



$ 0.40



$ 1.25



$ 2.14















































WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES

21,727,119



21,427,393



21,675,699



21,719,281 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES

22,253,723



21,847,602



22,198,131



22,153,348















































(a) "SMP" refers to Standard Motor Products, Inc. and subsidiaries.





















STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Segment Revenues and Operating Profit



















































(In thousands)



























THREE MONTHS ENDED



NINE MONTHS ENDED





SEPTEMBER 30,



SEPTEMBER 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Revenues























Engine Management (Ignition, Emissions and























Fuel Delivery)

$ 113,188



$ 117,750



$ 342,860



$ 338,480

Electrical and Safety

62,049



63,867



166,720



173,178

Wire sets and other

15,700



16,082



49,723



49,076

Vehicle Control

190,937



197,699



559,303



560,734



























AC System Components

96,794



90,341



216,995



219,323

Other Thermal Components

26,849



27,080



76,128



76,793

Temperature Control

123,643



117,421



293,123



296,116



























Commercial Vehicle

16,253



19,299



62,852



60,253

Construction / Agriculture

13,643



10,971



34,541



33,177

Light Vehicle

24,667



21,409



71,181



70,523

All Other

17,270



14,574



46,516



42,813

Engineered Solutions

71,833



66,253



215,090



206,766



























Revenues

$ 386,413



$ 381,373



$ 1,067,516



$ 1,063,616



























Gross Margin























Vehicle Control

$ 60,865 31.9 %

$ 60,350 30.5 %

$ 179,446 32.1 %

$ 169,502 30.2 % Temperature Control

37,785 30.6 %

35,105 29.9 %

83,452 28.5 %

83,908 28.3 % Engineered Solutions

16,110 22.4 %

11,329 17.1 %

44,398 20.6 %

39,565 19.1 % All Other

-



-



-



-

Gross Margin

$ 114,760 29.7 %

$ 106,784 28.0 %

$ 307,296 28.8 %

$ 292,975 27.5 %

























Selling, General & Administrative























Vehicle Control

$ 42,752 22.4 %

$ 39,229 19.8 %

$ 124,308 22.2 %

$ 111,947 20.0 % Temperature Control

24,624 19.9 %

21,716 18.5 %

61,736 21.1 %

55,834 18.9 % Engineered Solutions

8,832 12.3 %

8,027 12.1 %

25,222 11.7 %

24,866 12.0 % All Other

3,573



4,227



11,991



11,904

Selling, General & Administrative

$ 79,781 20.6 %

$ 73,199 19.2 %

$ 223,257 20.9 %

$ 204,551 19.2 %

























Operating Income























Vehicle Control

$ 18,113 9.5 %

$ 21,121 10.7 %

$ 55,138 9.9 %

$ 57,555 10.3 % Temperature Control

13,161 10.6 %

13,389 11.4 %

21,716 7.4 %

28,074 9.5 % Engineered Solutions

7,278 10.1 %

3,302 5.0 %

19,176 8.9 %

14,699 7.1 % All Other

(3,573)



(4,227)



(11,991)



(11,904)

Subtotal

$ 34,979 9.1 %

$ 33,585 8.8 %

$ 84,039 7.9 %

$ 88,424 8.3 % Restructuring & Integration

(177) 0.0 %

- 0.0 %

(1,383) -0.1 %

(44) 0.0 % Other Income, Net

4 0.0 %

30 0.0 %

74 0.0 %

43 0.0 % Operating Income

$ 34,806 9.0 %

$ 33,615 8.8 %

$ 82,730 7.7 %

$ 88,423 8.3 %

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures























































































































(In thousands, except per share amounts)































THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED















SEPTEMBER 30,

SEPTEMBER 30,















2023

2022

2023

2022















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)











EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP

























































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 24,859

$ 23,140

$ 55,915

$ 64,494









































RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

177

-

1,383

44











CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD

(312)

(249)

(312)

(249)











INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

(46)

-

(360)

(11)











NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 24,678

$ 22,891

$ 56,626

$ 64,278







































































DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP























































GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 1.12

$ 1.06

$ 2.52

$ 2.91









































RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

-

-

0.06

-











CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)











INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

-

-

(0.02)

-









































NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 1.11

$ 1.05

$ 2.55

$ 2.90







































































OPERATING INCOME

























































GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 34,806

$ 33,615

$ 82,730

$ 88,423









































RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

177

-

1,383

44











OTHER INCOME, NET

(4)

(30)

(74)

(43)

LAST TWELVE MONTHS ENDED

YEAR ENDED



















SEPTEMBER 30,

DECEMBER 31, NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 34,979

$ 33,585

$ 84,039

$ 88,424

2023

2022

2022



















(Unaudited)



EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

























































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$ 32,917

$ 31,472

$ 74,723

$ 87,030

$ 86,025

$ 111,817

$ 98,332





























DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

7,332

7,002

21,461

20,895

28,864

27,978

28,298 INTEREST EXPENSE

3,621

3,656

10,766

6,282

15,101

6,954

10,617 EBITDA

43,870

42,130

106,950

114,207

129,990

146,749

137,247





























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

177

-

1,383

44

3,230

270

1,891 CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE

-

-

-

-

7,002

-

7,002 ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS

-

-

-

-

-

105

- SPECIAL ITEMS

177

-

1,383

44

10,232

375

8,893





























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$ 44,047

$ 42,130

$ 108,333

$ 114,251

$ 140,222

$ 147,124

$ 146,140



MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WHICH ARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP, AND NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments















































































































































(In thousands)

THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023





Vehicle Control

Temperature

Control

Engineered

Solutions

All Other

Consolidated





(Unaudited)

OPERATING INCOME













































GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 18,071

$ 13,054

$ 7,254

$ (3,573)

$ 34,806

























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

45

107

25

-

177

OTHER INCOME, NET

(3)

-

(1)

-

(4)

























NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 18,113

$ 13,161

$ 7,278

$ (3,573)

$ 34,979

























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS













































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$ 15,702

$ 12,780

$ 8,078

$ (3,643)

$ 32,917

























DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

3,482

908

2,450

492

7,332

INTEREST EXPENSE

2,563

942

620

(504)

3,621

EBITDA

21,747

14,630

11,148

(3,655)

43,870

























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

45

107

25

-

177

SPECIAL ITEMS

45

107

25

-

177

























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$ 21,792

$ 14,737

$ 11,173

$ (3,655)

$ 44,047

% of Net Sales

11.4 %

11.9 %

15.6 %





11.4 %

























(In thousands)

THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022





Vehicle Control

Temperature

Control

Engineered

Solutions

All Other

Consolidated





(Unaudited)

OPERATING INCOME













































GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 21,151

$ 13,389

$ 3,302

$ (4,227)

$ 33,615

























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

-

-

-

-

-

OTHER INCOME, NET

(30)

-

-

-

(30)

























NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 21,121

$ 13,389

$ 3,302

$ (4,227)

$ 33,585

























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS













































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$ 18,745

$ 12,351

$ 4,650

$ (4,274)

$ 31,472

























DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

3,511

661

2,424

406

7,002

INTEREST EXPENSE

2,748

788

202

(82)

3,656

EBITDA

25,004

13,800

7,276

(3,950)

42,130

























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

-

-

-

-

-

SPECIAL ITEMS

-

-

-

-

-

























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$ 25,004

$ 13,800

$ 7,276

$ (3,950)

$ 42,130

% of Net Sales

12.6 %

11.8 %

11.0 %





11.0 %





MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments















































































































































(In thousands)

NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023





Vehicle Control

Temperature

Control

Engineered

Solutions

All Other

Consolidated





(Unaudited)

OPERATING INCOME













































GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 54,719

$ 20,938

$ 19,064

$ (11,991)

$ 82,730

























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

484

778

121

-

1,383

OTHER INCOME, NET

(65)

-

(9)

-

(74)

























NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 55,138

$ 21,716

$ 19,176

$ (11,991)

$ 84,039

























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS













































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$ 47,994

$ 19,144

$ 19,611

$ (12,026)

$ 74,723

























DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

10,267

2,439

7,417

1,338

21,461

INTEREST EXPENSE

7,608

2,677

1,616

(1,135)

10,766

EBITDA

65,869

24,260

28,644

(11,823)

106,950

























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

484

778

121

-

1,383

SPECIAL ITEMS

484

778

121

-

1,383

























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$ 66,353

$ 25,038

$ 28,765

$ (11,823)

$ 108,333

% of Net Sales

11.9 %

8.5 %

13.4 %





10.1 %

























(In thousands)

NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022





Vehicle Control

Temperature

Control

Engineered

Solutions

All Other

Consolidated





(Unaudited)

OPERATING INCOME













































GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 57,554

$ 28,074

$ 14,699

$ (11,904)

$ 88,423

























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

44

-

-

-

44

OTHER INCOME, NET

(43)

-

-

-

(43)

























NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 57,555

$ 28,074

$ 14,699

$ (11,904)

$ 88,424

























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS













































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$ 54,039

$ 28,895

$ 16,178

$ (12,082)

$ 87,030

























DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

10,419

2,083

7,177

1,216

20,895

INTEREST EXPENSE

4,676

1,354

487

(235)

6,282

EBITDA

69,134

32,332

23,842

(11,101)

114,207

























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

44

-

-

-

44

SPECIAL ITEMS

44

-

-

-

44

























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$ 69,178

$ 32,332

$ 23,842

$ (11,101)

$ 114,251

% of Net Sales

12.3 %

10.9 %

11.5 %





10.7 %





MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









































(In thousands)











































SEPTEMBER

SEPTEMBER

DECEMBER



2023

2022

2022



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

















ASSETS













CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

$ 28,485

$ 17,525

$ 21,150













ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS

213,925

236,342

173,013 ALLOWANCE FOR EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES

5,872

5,900

5,375 ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET

208,053

230,442

167,638













INVENTORIES

479,788

534,310

528,715 UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY

21,847

21,485

19,695 OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

24,240

25,911

25,241













TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

762,413

829,673

762,439













PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET

113,012

104,199

107,148 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

99,067

47,168

49,838 GOODWILL

134,382

130,727

132,087 OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET

94,324

99,756

100,504 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

36,455

34,484

33,658 INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES

22,909

42,648

41,745 OTHER ASSETS

37,368

30,071

27,510













TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,299,930

$ 1,318,726

$ 1,254,929



























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



























CURRENT PORTION OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

$ 47,400

$ 52,100

$ 50,000 CURRENT PORTION OF TERM LOAN AND OTHER DEBT 5,026

6,036

5,031 ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

103,237

103,894

89,247 ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS

48,556

53,857

37,169 ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY

19,778

23,845

22,952 ACCRUED REBATES

46,329

42,378

37,381 PAYROLL AND COMMISSIONS

31,718

37,539

31,361 SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES

71,298

54,215

49,990













TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

373,342

373,864

323,131













LONG-TERM DEBT

95,170

211,400

184,589 NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY

88,186

38,618

40,709 ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES

73,962

63,820

63,305 OTHER LIABILITIES

23,797

20,637

22,157













TOTAL LIABILITIES

654,457

708,339

633,891













TOTAL SMP STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

629,348

599,387

610,020 NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

16,125

11,000

11,018 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

645,473

610,387

621,038













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,299,930

$ 1,318,726

$ 1,254,929

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





































(In thousands)



































NINE MONTHS ENDED



SEPTEMBER 30,



2023



2022



(Unaudited)













CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





















NET EARNINGS $ 27,866



$ 47,547

ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH









PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION 21,461



20,895

LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAXES 28,201



17,076

OTHER 4,701



8,828

CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:









ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE (38,850)



(51,887)

INVENTORY 54,286



(75,300)

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE 15,852



(31,844)

PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS 2,916



(6,270)

SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES 12,345



3,807

OTHER 4,115



(8,327)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES 132,893



(75,475)

























CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





















ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES (3,954)



-

CASH ACQUIRED IN STEP ACQUISITION 6,779



-

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (17,977)



(19,499)

OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES 95



12

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (15,057)



(19,487)

























CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





















NET CHANGE IN DEBT (92,149)



141,457

PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK -



(29,656)

DIVIDENDS PAID (18,846)



(17,602)

PAYMENTS OF DEBT ISSUANCE COSTS -



(2,128)

OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES (2)



(54)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES (110,997)



92,017

























EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH 496



(1,285)

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 7,335



(4,230)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of period 21,150



21,755

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of period $ 28,485



$ 17,525

