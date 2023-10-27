Stride Health Kicks Off 2024 ACA Open Enrollment with New Plan Selection Experience and New Partners

Company launches a personalized plan selection experience, improved mileage tracking and safety features in app and new partners including Gridwise and Openforce

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stride Health , the leader in portable benefits technology, is heading into the 2024 Open Enrollment period with a new personalized plan selection experience for consumers, major upgrades to its app, which helps self-employed individuals save money on taxes and benefits, and several new partnerships. These new product enhancements and partnerships are key to helping independent workers in all 50 states better navigate their health insurance options during this critical time of year.

Stride: www.stridehealth.com. (PRNewsfoto/Stride Health) (PRNewswire)

Stride heading into Open Enrollment period with a new plan selection experience, upgrades to app, and new partnerships.

"We're excited to kick off Open Enrollment this year with an overhauled enrollment experience designed to give our members faster personalized guidance, and to welcome a slew of new partners using Stride to help get more Americans covered for 2024," said Noah Lang, Co-founder and CEO of Stride Health. "Stride was founded on the principle that everyone, no matter what type of work they do, should have easy access to affordable healthcare coverage. We're thrilled to be expanding our audience and helping more self-employed workers nationwide find the best health coverage seamlessly and at the lowest possible price."

New Enrollment Experience Simplifies Process of Picking a Plan

According to a recent Stride survey, 43% of people who are responsible for getting insurance for themselves said they find the process complicated and they don't know where to start. Stride's updated plan selection experience was tested in-market for the last year and provides transparency and simplicity to the process, leading to an increase in the number of individuals getting covered.

The experience provides an easy path to both accessing health coverage for the first time and to individuals who need to re-evaluate their current coverage, since every year existing plans change, alongside premiums and covered benefits or prescriptions. With Stride's new experience, individuals can compare plans, view pricing for prescription drugs and co-pay costs, and live chat with Stride advisors all in one place—for free. It is also faster and easier than ever to get enrolled and save money with ACA tax credits. The company has now saved its members over $1 billion on monthly healthcare premiums.

New App Features Solve Driver Safety & Tax Deduction Challenges



Stride also offers independent workers a suite of tools to use year-round to manage income, expenses, and lower taxes via its 5-star mobile app which has now saved its members over $5 billion in tax deductions. The company is announcing several updates to its app including new mileage tracking support for Dynamic Island (one of Apple's latest software updates) and Live Activity features. Now, key data relevant to ride-share and delivery drivers will be visible right on the lock screen, limiting the amount of time required to engage with devices, improving the safety of using the Stride app for its members.

"We know benefits decisions are just one part of financial security for independent workers and we're thrilled to improve our app to enable a safer and more effective experience for our customers," said Ash Martin, Chief Product Officer at Stride. "We are working diligently to solve a broader set of needs that independent workers have and are excited about the suite of tools we are launching over the next 6 months that will provide them with health benefits and financial tools they need."

More Companies Looking to Provide Independent Workforces Access to Benefits

Stride is also pleased to announce several new partners including Gridwise, Openforce and Member Benefits alongside existing partners such as Uber, DoorDash, Instacart, Amazon and more. Stride's work with these partners will ensure that anyone who does not have access to health insurance through their employer has the proper education, information, and access they need to enroll in a health, dental and vision plan that is right for them and their families.

For more information on 2024 Open Enrollment at Stride, please visit our blog here .

ABOUT STRIDE:

Stride enables independent workers to reap the benefits of their independence. Stride simplifies the challenges of being self-employed by helping workers handle the complexities of insurance and taxes — in one convenient platform. Stride has helped over 3.7 million workers save over $6 billion on their taxes and monthly health insurance premiums.

Stride also supports over 100 leading enterprises including contract workforces, employers, health plans, and agents in delivering access to health benefits and financial planning tools to their workers and customers. Companies like Uber, Amazon, DoorDash, and Instacart partner with Stride to provide their gig economy workforces access to Stride's benefits platform. The company is backed by $96 million in capital from Venrock, New Enterprise Associates, Fidelity's F-Prime Capital Partners, Mastercard, Allstate and King River.

Visit us at www.stridehealth.com for more information. Read our blog and follow us on Instagram , TikTok and LinkedIn . To become a partner, click here .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stride Health