LG EXPANDS CHICAGO BUSINESS INNOVATION CENTER

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA has expanded its Chicago Business Innovation Center (BIC) designed to provide resellers and end customers a veritable innovation playground at which they can experience and learn about the company's latest commercial displays and innovative business solutions.

According to David Bacher, head of marketing at LG Business Solutions USA, with more than double the floor space and a solutions-based focus, the new BIC helps business-to-business (B2B) partners and customers envision all their spaces outfitted with LG's advanced digital signage displays and other cutting-edge technologies.

"LG Business Innovation Centers allow us to connect directly with our trusted partners and valued end customers. Following a complete renovation showcasing more than 100 of our latest commercial products, the Chicago BIC serves as the epicenter of our Business Solutions customer engagement in the Midwest and for partners across the country," Bacher said.

The 5,500-square-foot BIC is the centerpiece of LG Business Solutions' U.S. headquarters located in the Chicago suburb of Lincolnshire. The expanded center presents distinct spaces dedicated to hospitality, medical and IT, and it showcases a wide variety of cutting-edge technologies throughout that can be deployed to satisfy virtually every business need.

"From DVLED displays for practically any location including lobbies, boardrooms and flight information displays to medical monitors, autonomous robots, IT monitors and LG gram laptops, visitors can see for themselves how LG's vast catalog provides solutions for all kinds of businesses," Bacher said.

The Chicago BIC exhibits the flexibility and powerful visual impact of LG's direct-view light-emitting diode (DVLED) displays with a range of pixel pitches going as low as .7mm for meeting rooms and public areas, including the high-end MAGNIT line and All-in-One series that includes speakers and a media player for single-day installs. Additionally, several variations of the LG CLOi autonomous robot prove their capabilities for food and beverage delivery and warehouse use.

The expansive showroom showcases LG's broad array of information displays including a Transparent OLED display, a 2x2 Transparent OLED video wall, CreateBoard digital smart boards, UHD LED displays, high-brightness window-facing displays, rugged outdoor displays, a giant OLED display, an information kiosk design, 86-inch stretch displays and fine-pitch DVLED products.

"With this investment and revitalization, our distributors, resellers and end users can gain insight into our commitment to innovation and business growth while experiencing an incredible showroom of today's top products and solutions," Bacher said.

The LG Business Solutions USA headquarters building also houses the company's technical training center where the LG | U educational program provides classroom and hands-on product instruction, including DVLED solution design and installation, to commercial integrators, specifiers, technicians, customers, and partners. Other U.S. LG BICs are located in Los Angeles and Atlanta.

The LG Electronics USA Business Solutions division serves commercial display customers in the U.S. lodging and hospitality, digital signage, systems integration, healthcare, education, government and industrial markets. Based in Lincolnshire, Ill., with its dedicated engineering and customer support team, LG Business Solutions USA delivers business-to-business technology solutions tailored to the particular needs of business environments. Ten-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $68 billion global force in consumer electronics, home appliances and air solutions. For more information, please visit www.LGSolutions.com.

