Enverus adds Energy Transition solutions around $3.5 T/year sector

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enverus, the most trusted energy-dedicated SaaS company, is adding new product solutions to meet the needs of the developing, $3.5 trillion/year energy transition market.

The energy mix is changing globally, creating risks and new opportunities across the energy system valued in the trillions. Technologies focused on wind, solar and batteries, have already disrupted power markets, while carbon capture, ESG, hydrogen and emerging natural gas technologies are drawing intense investor interest from all sectors. Developers and new capital are coming into the space and need robust data sets to know where to invest and what will yield the best returns.

By providing consistent, comprehensive data, analytics and intelligence from one source, Enverus, through its Energy Transition product solutions, will enable users to navigate the technologies, investment opportunities and risks across the energy system, from renewable asset development to the future of decarbonization. Built on decades of experience in data, analytics and intelligence in energy, these solutions expand Enverus' value to partners involved in all verticals within the energy industry. This allows Enverus to provide cross-vertical analysis and benchmarking to ensure capital is placed where it provides the most return.

Feedback from early adopters of Enverus' new Energy Transition products has been overwhelmingly positive. Users across different areas of focus are discovering previously unseen insights and opportunities, faster.

"PRISM is a fantastic tool, saving us time going in and pulling all the information we need for our clients' market research. The data is constantly refreshed — far and away the biggest benefit. You have a team that is dedicated, know what they are doing and what to look for, doing it day in and day out, keeping it up to date as humanly possible, allowing us to have that up-to-date market intelligence," said Robert Wright, business line lead for Solar and Storage at 1898 & Co. - Burns & McDonnell.

On the solar side, "my team evaluated four options before selecting Enverus RatedPower, a perfect solution for early-stage iterations that has allowed us to try an order of magnitude more permutations for our clients. With RatedPower, we can quickly filter down sites from what is possible, to what is realistic," Wright said.

"We're using Enverus to gain more understanding of, for example, carbon capture opportunities in different parts of the country," said Anne Cameron, partner at Hartree Partners and Enverus customer. "We've had a lot of insight from Enverus in terms of figuring out where carbon will be stored and for what cost."

"Ultimately, this is about opportunity, diversity and growth," said Bernadette Johnson, general manager for Power & Renewables at Enverus. "Whether you are investing in the energy transition, trading power, actively developing, managing renewable assets or looking for a new perspective within traditional energy, Enverus helps turn opportunities into profits. Our insights help improve the top and bottom line through lower due diligence costs, asset optimization and risk mitigation. It's about a single source of truth and relying on a trusted source to stay informed on the latest events and regulations, the best opportunities for investment and development, and the rapidly evolving space."

About Enverus

Enverus is the most trusted, energy-dedicated SaaS platform, offering real-time access to analytics, insights and benchmark cost and revenue data sourced from our partnerships to 98% of U.S. energy producers, and more than 35,000 suppliers. Our platform, with intelligent connections, drives more efficient production and distribution, capital allocation, renewable energy development, investment and sourcing; and our experienced industry experts support our customers through thought leadership, consulting and technology innovations. We provide intelligence across the energy ecosystem: renewables, oil and gas, financial institutions, and power and utilities, with more than 6,000 customers in 50 countries. Learn more at Enverus.com.

About Enverus Intelligence Research

Enverus Intelligence ® | Research, Inc. (EIR) is a subsidiary of Enverus that publishes energy-sector research focused on the oil, natural gas, power and renewable industries. EIR publishes reports including asset and company valuations, resource assessments, technical evaluations and macro-economic forecasts; and helps make intelligent connections for energy industry participants, service companies and capital providers worldwide. EIR is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a foreign investment adviser.

