New Video: Discriminatory Metrics Have No Place in Healthcare

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Aging Research today released a new educational video warning against discriminatory drug pricing metrics promoted by the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER).

The video – ICER's Value Assessments Harm Access for Protected Populations – What You Need to Know – focuses on the Quality Adjusted Life Year (QALY) and the Equal Value Life Years Gained (evLYG, or evLY), two drug pricing metrics that have been found to place more value on treatments for younger, healthier patients, while limiting access to care for older or disabled patients.

"There is no place in our healthcare system for outdated metrics that blatantly value some lives over others," said Alliance for Aging Research Public Policy Manager, Adina Lasser. "Metrics like QALY and evLYG are nothing more than mechanisms to discriminate against those who need access to care the most. The Alliance will continue the fight to ensure that QALY and evLYG are banned from all federal healthcare programs so that patients may receive the access to care and treatment that they deserve. People need to be aware that this is going on and impacting their medical care."

ICER has promoted both the QALY and evLYG as mechanisms for drug pricing in federal programs, including Medicare. If adopted, these metrics would limit access to care for the elderly, chronically ill, and disabled – the very population that Medicare is meant to serve.

The Alliance for Aging Research has been a leading voice against the QALY, evLYG, and other discriminatory metrics in drug pricing. To learn more about ICER and how it promotes discriminatory drug pricing through the QALY and evLYG mechanisms, visit IcerFacts.org.

