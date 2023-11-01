BRINKER INTERNATIONAL REPORTS FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2024 RESULTS; AND UPDATES FISCAL 2024 GUIDANCE

DALLAS, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended September 27, 2023.

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

Brinker International reported net income per diluted share of $0.16, in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to a net loss per diluted share of $0.69 in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Net income per diluted share, excluding special items (non-GAAP), was $0.28 in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to a net loss per diluted share, excluding special items (non-GAAP), of $0.57 in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Our results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 were primarily driven by an increase in Company sales and favorable food and beverage costs as a percentage of Company sales. Comparable restaurant sales increased 5.8%, with an increase in comparable restaurant sales of 6.1% for Chili's and 2.6% for Maggiano's. Comparable restaurant sales improved primarily due to increased menu pricing and favorable item mix. A strategic decision to de-emphasize our virtual brands: It's Just Wings® and Maggiano's Italian Classics®, contributed approximately 4.0% of an overall 5.8% traffic decline. Operating income margin increased to 2.4% and restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP) increased to 10.4% for the first quarter.

"The first quarter results are a great start to the fiscal year and indicate our strategy is working and building momentum," said Kevin Hochman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Brinker International, Inc. "Our investments in guest and team member experiences are paying off, and I am confident we are rebuilding the business in a way that will deliver sustainable top and bottom-line growth over the long term."

First Quarter Financial Results



First Quarter

2024

2023

Variance Company sales $ 1,002.0

$ 946.1

$ 55.9 Total revenues $ 1,012.5

$ 955.5

$ 57.0











Operating income (loss) $ 24.2

$ (19.8)

$ 44.0 Operating income (loss) as a % of Total revenues 2.4 %

(2.1) %

4.5 % Restaurant operating margin, non-GAAP(1) $ 104.3

$ 57.2

$ 47.1 Restaurant operating margin as a % of Company sales, non-GAAP(1) 10.4 %

6.0 %

4.4 % Net income (loss) $ 7.2

$ (30.2)

$ 37.4 Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP(1) $ 72.4

$ 27.1

$ 45.3











Net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.16

$ (0.69)

$ 0.85 Net income (loss) per diluted share, excluding special items, non-GAAP(1) $ 0.28

$ (0.57)

$ 0.85

Comparable Restaurant Sales(2)



Q1:24 vs 23 Brinker 5.8 % Chili's 6.1 % Maggiano's 2.6 %

(1) See Non-GAAP Information and Reconciliations section below for more details.



(2) Comparable Restaurant Sales include restaurants that have been in operation for more than 18 full months. Restaurants temporarily closed for 14 days or more are excluded from comparable restaurant sales. Percentage amounts are calculated based on the comparable periods year-over-year.

Update to Full Year Fiscal 2024 Guidance

We are providing the following update to our full year fiscal 2024 guidance:

Net income per diluted share, excluding special items, non-GAAP, is expected to be in the range of $3.35 - $3.65 .

We are reiterating the following full year fiscal 2024 guidance:

Total revenues are expected to be in the range of $4.27 billion - $4.35 billion ;

Weighted average shares are expected to be in the range of 45 million - 46 million; and

Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $175 million - $195 million .

The potential for changes in macroeconomic conditions, among other risks, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. We are unable to reliably forecast special items without unreasonable effort. As such, we do not present a reconciliation of forecasted non-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP measures.

First Quarter of Fiscal 2024 Operating Performance

Segment Performance

The table below presents selected financial information (in millions, except as noted) related to our segments' operational performance for the thirteen week periods ended September 27, 2023 and September 28, 2022:



Chili's

Maggiano's

First Quarter

Variance

First Quarter

Variance

2024

2023



2024

2023

Company sales $ 897.8

$ 840.6

$ 57.2

$ 104.2

$ 105.5

$ (1.3) Franchise revenues 10.3

9.3

1.0

0.2

0.1

0.1 Total revenues $ 908.1

$ 849.9

$ 58.2

$ 104.4

$ 105.6

$ (1.2)























Company restaurant expenses(1) $ 802.6

$ 792.2

$ 10.4

$ 95.0

$ 96.5

$ (1.5) Company restaurant expenses as a % of Company sales 89.4 %

94.2 %

(4.8) %

91.2 %

91.5 %

(0.3) %























Operating income $ 55.6

$ 9.2

$ 46.4

$ 3.6

$ 2.9

$ 0.7 Operating income as a % of Total revenues 6.1 %

1.1 %

5.0 %

3.4 %

2.7 %

0.7 %























Restaurant operating margin, non-GAAP(2) $ 95.2

$ 48.4

$ 46.8

$ 9.2

$ 9.0

$ 0.2 Restaurant operating margin as a % of Company sales, non-GAAP(2) 10.6 %

5.8 %

4.8 %

8.8 %

8.5 %

0.3 %

(1) Company restaurant expenses includes Food and beverage costs, Restaurant labor and Restaurant expenses, and excludes Depreciation and amortization, General and administrative and Other (gains) and charges.



(2) See Non-GAAP Information and Reconciliations section below for more details.

Chili's

Chili's Company sales increased primarily due to increased menu pricing and favorable menu item mix, partially offset by lower traffic.

Chili's Company restaurant expenses, as a percentage of Company sales, decreased primarily due to sales leverage and menu pricing, favorable menu item mix and commodity costs, as well as lower delivery fees & to-go supplies, partially offset by increased advertising, hourly labor, and other restaurant expenses.

Chili's franchisees generated sales of approximately $202.8 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to $203.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Maggiano's

Maggiano's Company sales decreased slightly primarily due to restaurant closures, partially offset by favorable comparable restaurant sales driven by increased menu pricing.

Maggiano's Company restaurant expenses, as a percentage of Company sales, decreased slightly primarily due to menu pricing and favorable commodity costs, partially offset by increased hourly labor and other restaurant expenses.

Income Taxes

On a GAAP basis, the effective income tax rate was 0.0% in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. The effective income tax rate is lower than the statutory rate of 21% due primarily to leverage of the FICA tip credit. Excluding the impact of special items, the effective income tax rate was an expense of 6.7% in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Webcast Information

Investors and interested parties are invited to listen to today's conference call, as management will provide further details of the quarter and business updates. The call will be broadcast live on Brinker's website today, November 1, 2023 at 9 a.m. CDT:

https://investors.brinker.com/events/event-details/q1-2024-brinker-international-earnings-conference-call

For those who are unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the call will be available shortly thereafter and will remain on Brinker's website until at least the end of the day November 1, 2024.

Additional financial information, including statements of income which detail operations excluding special items, franchise revenues, and comparable restaurant sales trends by brand, is also available on Brinker's website under the Financial Information section of the Investor tab.

Forward Calendar

SEC Form 10-Q for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 filing on or before November 6, 2023

Earnings release call for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 on January 31, 2024

Non-GAAP Measures

Brinker management uses certain non-GAAP measures in analyzing operating performance and believes that the presentation of these measures in this release provides investors with information that is beneficial to gaining an understanding of the Company's financial results. Non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures are included in the tables below.

About Brinker

Brinker International, Inc. is one of the world's leading casual dining restaurant companies and home of Chili's® Grill & Bar, Maggiano's Little Italy,® and the It's Just Wings® virtual brand. Founded in 1975 in Dallas, Texas, we've ventured far from home, but stayed true to our roots. Brinker owns, operates or franchises more than 1,600 restaurants in the United States and 29 other countries and two U.S. territories. Our passion is making everyone feel special, and we hope you feel that passion each time you visit one of our restaurants or invite us into your home through takeout or delivery. Learn more about Brinker and its brands at brinker.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements and tables contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are made only based on our current plans and expectations as of the date such statements are made, and we undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events or performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical results or from those projected in forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the impact of general economic conditions, including inflation, on economic activity and on our operations; disruptions on our business including consumer demand, costs, product mix, our strategic initiatives, our partners' supply chains, operations, technology and assets, and our financial performance; the impact of competition; changes in consumer preferences; consumer perception of food safety; reduced consumer discretionary spending; unfavorable publicity; governmental regulations; the Company's ability to meet its business strategy plan; loss of key management personnel; failure to hire and retain high-quality restaurant management and team members: increasing regulation surrounding wage inflation and competitive labor markets; the impact of social media or other unfavorable publicity; reliance on technology and third party delivery providers; failure to protect the security of data of our guests and team members; product availability and supply chain disruptions; regional business and economic conditions; volatility in consumer, commodity, transportation, labor, currency and capital markets; litigation; franchisee success; technology failures; failure to protect our intellectual property; outsourcing; impairment of goodwill or assets; failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; downgrades in credit ratings; changes in estimates regarding our assets; actions of activist shareholders; failure to comply with new environmental, social and governance ("ESG") requirements; failure to achieve any goals, targets or objectives with respect to ESG matters; adverse weather conditions; terrorist acts; health epidemics or pandemics; tax reform; inadequate insurance coverage and limitations imposed by our credit agreements as well as the risks and uncertainties described in "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BRINKER INTERNATIONAL, INC. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share amounts)



Thirteen Week Periods Ended

September 27, 2023

September 28, 2022 Revenues





Company sales $ 1,002.0

$ 946.1 Franchise revenues 10.5

9.4 Total revenues 1,012.5

955.5 Operating costs and expenses





Food and beverage costs 258.8

289.5 Restaurant labor 348.1

330.6 Restaurant expenses 290.8

268.8 Depreciation and amortization 41.9

41.9 General and administrative 42.4

39.5 Other (gains) and charges(1) 6.3

5.0 Total operating costs and expenses 988.3

975.3 Operating income (loss) 24.2

(19.8) Interest expenses 17.0

12.3 Other income, net —

(0.4) Income (loss) before income taxes 7.2

(31.7) Benefit for income taxes —

(1.5) Net income (loss) $ 7.2

$ (30.2)







Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.16

$ (0.69)







Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.16

$ (0.69)







Basic weighted average shares outstanding 44.6

43.9







Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 45.4

43.9







Other comprehensive loss





Foreign currency translation adjustments $ (0.2)

$ (1.0) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 7.0

$ (31.2)

(1) Other (gains) and charges included in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) included (in millions):



Thirteen Week Periods Ended

September 27, 2023

September 28, 2022 Litigation & claims, net $ 2.2

$ 0.5 Enterprise system implementation costs 2.0

1.0 Restaurant closure asset write-offs and charges 0.6

1.5 Lease contingencies 0.5

— Remodel-related asset write-offs 0.2

0.8 Other 0.8

1.2 Total other (gains) and charges $ 6.3

$ 5.0

BRINKER INTERNATIONAL, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In millions)



September 27,

2023

June 28,

2023 ASSETS





Total current assets $ 177.1

$ 183.3 Net property and equipment 815.9

808.3 Operating lease assets 1,115.9

1,134.9 Deferred income taxes, net 95.4

93.4 Other assets 270.5

267.1 Total assets $ 2,474.8

$ 2,487.0 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT





Total current liabilities $ 541.6

$ 535.9 Long-term debt and finance leases, less current installments 923.9

912.2 Long-term operating lease liabilities, less current portion 1,104.9

1,125.8 Other liabilities 60.7

57.4 Total shareholders' deficit (156.3)

(144.3) Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit $ 2,474.8

$ 2,487.0

BRINKER INTERNATIONAL, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In millions)



Thirteen Week Periods Ended

September 27, 2023

September 28, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income (loss) $ 7.2

$ (30.2) Adjustments to reconcile Net income (loss) to Net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 41.9

41.9 Deferred income taxes, net (2.0)

(4.1) Stock-based compensation 5.7

4.7 Non-cash other (gains) and charges 4.3

2.4 Net loss on disposal of assets 1.7

1.5 Other 0.6

0.4 Changes in assets and liabilities (0.3)

8.0 Net cash provided by operating activities 59.1

24.6 Cash flows from investing activities





Payments for property and equipment (46.9)

(46.7) Proceeds from note receivable 1.3

1.1 Net cash used in investing activities (45.6)

(45.6) Cash flows from financing activities





Borrowings on revolving credit facility 129.0

135.0 Payments on revolving credit facility (115.0)

(100.0) Payments on long-term debt (2.8)

(5.8) Purchases of treasury stock (24.7)

(2.0) Payments for debt issuance costs (0.7)

— Payments of dividends —

(0.2) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (14.2)

27.0 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (0.7)

6.0 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 15.1

13.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 14.4

$ 19.5

BRINKER INTERNATIONAL, INC. Restaurant Summary











Fiscal 2024 New Openings

Total Restaurants Open at September 27, 2023

Total Restaurants Open at September 28, 2022

First Quarter Openings

Full Year Projected Openings Company-owned restaurants













Chili's domestic 1,126

1,126

—

11 Chili's international 5

5

—

— Maggiano's domestic 50

51

—

— Total Company-owned 1,181

1,182

—

11 Franchise restaurants













Chili's domestic 100

102

—

0-1 Chili's international 368

359

3

19-24 Maggiano's domestic 2

2

—

— Total franchise 470

463

3

19-25 Total Company-owned and franchise













Chili's domestic 1,226

1,228

—

11-12 Chili's international 373

364

3

19-24 Maggiano's domestic 52

53

—

— Total 1,651

1,645

3

30-36

NON-GAAP INFORMATION AND RECONCILIATIONS Comparable Restaurant Sales



Comparable Restaurant Sales(1)

Price Impact

Mix-Shift(2)

Traffic

Q1:24 vs 23

Q1:23 vs 22

Q1:24 vs 23

Q1:23 vs 22

Q1:24 vs 23

Q1:23 vs 22

Q1:24 vs 23

Q1:23 vs 22 Company-owned 5.8 %

5.3 %

8.9 %

7.2 %

2.7 %

3.0 %

(5.8) %

(4.9) % Chili's 6.1 %

3.8 %

8.8 %

7.4 %

3.1 %

3.0 %

(5.8) %

(6.6) % Maggiano's 2.6 %

18.2 %

9.5 %

5.8 %

(1.2) %

3.1 %

(5.7) %

9.3 % Franchise(3) 4.0 %

6.6 %























U.S. 5.0 %

0.6 %























International 3.4 %

10.4 %























Chili's domestic(4) 6.0 %

3.4 %























System-wide(5) 5.5 %

5.5 %

























(1) Comparable Restaurant Sales include all restaurants that have been in operation for more than 18 full months. Restaurants temporarily closed 14 days or more are excluded from Comparable Restaurant Sales. Percentage amounts are calculated based on the comparable periods year-over-year.



(2) Mix-Shift is calculated as the year-over-year percentage change in Company sales resulting from the change in menu items ordered by guests.



(3) Chili's and Maggiano's franchise sales generated by franchisees are not included in Total revenues in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited); however, we generate royalty revenues and advertising fees based on franchisee revenues, where applicable. We believe presenting Franchise Comparable Restaurant Sales provides investors relevant information regarding total brand performance.



(4) Chili's domestic Comparable Restaurant Sales percentages are derived from sales generated by Company-owned and franchise-operated Chili's restaurants in the United States.



(5) System-wide Comparable Restaurant Sales are derived from sales generated by Chili's and Maggiano's Company-owned and franchise-operated restaurants.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Excluding Special Items (in millions, except per share amounts)

Brinker believes excluding special items from its financial results provides investors with a clearer perspective of the Company's ongoing operating performance and a more relevant comparison to prior period results.



First Quarter

Q1 24

EPS Q1 24

Q1 23

EPS Q1 23 Net income (loss), GAAP $ 7.2

$ 0.16

$ (30.2)

$ (0.69) Special items - Other (gains) and charges(1) 6.3

0.14

5.0

0.11 Special items - Depreciation 0.0

—

0.1

— Income tax effect related to special items(2) (1.6)

(0.04)

(1.3)

(0.02) Special items, net of taxes 4.7

0.10

3.8

0.09 Adjustment for special tax items 0.7

0.02

1.1

0.03 Net income (loss), excluding special items, non-GAAP $ 12.6

$ 0.28

$ (25.3)

$ (0.57)

(1) See footnote (1) to the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) for additional details on the composition of Other (gains) and charges.



(2) Income tax effect related to special items is based on the statutory tax rate in effect at the end of each period.

Reconciliation of Restaurant Operating Margin (in millions, except percentages)

Q1 24



Chili's

Maggiano's

Brinker

Q1 24

Q1 23

Q1 24

Q1 23

Q1 24

Q1 23 Operating income (loss), GAAP $ 55.6

$ 9.2

$ 3.6

$ 2.9

$ 24.2

$ (19.8) Operating income as a % of Total revenues 6.1 %

1.1 %

3.4 %

2.7 %

2.4 %

(2.1) %























Operating income (loss), GAAP $ 55.6

$ 9.2

$ 3.6

$ 2.9

$ 24.2

$ (19.8) Less: Franchise revenues (10.3)

(9.3)

(0.2)

(0.1)

(10.5)

(9.4) Plus: Depreciation and amortization 36.2

36.0

3.2

3.2

41.9

41.9 General and administrative 10.0

9.5

2.4

2.5

42.4

39.5 Other (gains) and charges 3.7

3.0

0.2

0.5

6.3

5.0 Restaurant operating margin, non-GAAP $ 95.2

$ 48.4

$ 9.2

$ 9.0

$ 104.3

$ 57.2 Restaurant operating margin as a % of Company sales, non-GAAP 10.6 %

5.8 %

8.8 %

8.5 %

10.4 %

6.0 %

Restaurant operating margin is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative to operating income as an indicator of financial performance. Restaurant operating margin is widely regarded in the restaurant industry as a useful metric by which to evaluate restaurant-level operating efficiency and performance of ongoing restaurant-level operations. This non-GAAP measure is not indicative of overall Company performance and profitability because this measure does not directly accrue benefit to the shareholders due to the nature of costs excluded.

We define Restaurant operating margin as Company sales less Food and beverage costs, Restaurant labor and Restaurant expenses. We believe this metric provides a more useful comparison between periods and enables investors to focus on the performance of restaurant-level operations by excluding revenues not related to food and beverage sales at Company-owned restaurants, corporate General and administrative expenses, Depreciation and amortization, and Other (gains) and charges. Restaurant operating margin as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies in our industry.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (in millions)

Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative to net income as an indicator of financial performance. Brinker believes presenting Adjusted EBITDA provides a useful measure of our operating performance, excluding the impacts of financing costs, capital expenditures and special items. We define Adjusted EBITDA as Net income (loss) before Provision (benefit) for income taxes, Other income, net, Interest expenses, Depreciation and amortization and Other (gains) and charges.



First Quarter

Q1 24

Q1 23 Net income (loss) - GAAP $ 7.2

$ (30.2) Provision (benefit) for income taxes —

(1.5) Other income, net —

(0.4) Interest expenses 17.0

12.3 Depreciation and amortization 41.9

41.9 Other (gains) and charges 6.3

5.0 Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP $ 72.4

$ 27.1

