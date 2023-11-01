Chicory Builds Direct Integration with Albertsons to Enhance Online Shopping Experience for the Retailer

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicory, a contextual commerce advertising platform, today announced that it is enhancing and expanding its partnership with Albertsons Companies, a national grocery retailer, through a direct shoppable integration. This new integration offers several benefits, including the capability to send products directly to carts at Albertsons and 15 of its banners via Chicory's shoppable recipe technology and in-recipe contextual advertisements. This ensures a more seamless shopping experience for Albertsons customers within Chicory's recipe network.

"At Albertsons Companies, we are focused on meeting our customers when and where they are thinking about food, providing them with great value and a convenient experience," said Usman Humayun, Group Vice President of Enterprise Marketing at Albertsons Companies. "Our integration with Chicory enables us to offer our great deals to customers using online recipes and connect them directly to our convenient digital shopping platform."

Prior to this new integration, Albertsons was available as a retailer in Chicory's network, but it utilized a third-party order fulfillment option. Recognizing the value in a direct integration with Chicory, the grocery retailer dedicated engineering resources to building infrastructure that seamlessly integrates with Chicory's tech stack. Now, Albertsons shoppers within Chicory's recipe network enjoy a streamlined add-to-cart and checkout process, while the retailer benefits from increased traffic to their e-commerce experience and higher order volumes.

"We are thrilled to partner with Albertsons and help them leverage the power of recipes to inspire consumers and drive commerce," said Chicory CEO and co-founder Yuni Baker-Saito. "Our integration signifies growing demand for contextual commerce and seamless online shopping experiences— two essential components to a competitive e-commerce strategy today."

Chicory has the flexibility and engineering capabilities to integrate with any e-commerce platform. Should a retailer lack a specific component necessary for integration, Chicory will work in partnership with the retailer to enhance existing infrastructure or advise on the development of new tech, as it did with Albertsons. Albertsons is among the 70+ retailers currently integrated with Chicory, benefitting from the traffic generated by its network of over 5,200 recipe websites.

As part of the developing partnership, Albertsons also plans to test Chicory's Featured Retailer solution. This advertising product is an offering within Chicory's shoppable recipe experience, where the "featured" retailer receives a special visual spotlight, specifically in the retailer selection step. This test will amplify Albertsons' ability to obtain new shoppers and drive incremental sales.

To learn more about Chicory and how it helps grocery retailers and CPG brands reach high-intent shoppers via recipes, visit www.chicory.co .

About Chicory

Chicory believes in the power of recipes to inspire consumers and drive commerce. As the leading contextual commerce advertising platform, Chicory transforms recipe content into commerce media. Its platform powers a network of recipe publishers and retailers that CPG brands use to reach 110 million high-intent grocery shoppers each month. Chicory's contextual advertising and shoppable recipe solutions can be found on 5,200+ websites and food blogs, including the Food Network, Delish and LandOLakes.com. Sites enabled with our technology take grocery shoppers from inspiration to checkout in just a few clicks, driving products to cart for 70+ leading retailers. Learn more at www.chicory.co.

