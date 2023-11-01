OREO BRAND ENCOURAGES FANS TO CELEBRATE THE HOLIDAY SEASON EARLY, OFFERING $100,000 IN PRIZES TO THOSE WHO DECORATE STARTING NOVEMBER 1

The OREO brand creates a "Holiday OREO Allowance" (HOA) to spread holiday cheer earlier than ever

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- America's favorite cookie, OREO cookies, is embracing the holiday season early and encouraging fans to join in their mission to deck the halls (inside and out!) starting November 1st. While holiday decorating typically doesn't start until after Thanksgiving, this year, the OREO brand is asking fans 'why wait?' The seriousness of some community guidelines, stuffy pop culture 'norms' or outdated traditions can take the playfulness out of decorating for the holidays – but the OREO brand is encouraging festive fans to kick off the season in style as early as they'd like – and rewarding some of those who get into the holiday spirit early!

Introducing the OREO Holiday Allowance (PRNewswire)

The most playful HOA on the block – the Holiday OREO Allowance – will award $100,000 in prizes amongst 100 lucky fans who share photos of their seasonal decorations up well before Thanksgiving. The brand recommends winners use the prize or "allowance" to continue spreading holiday cheer and creating neighborly connections throughout their communities all season long.

"The OREO brand is always looking to help our fans and their families create playful connections, and there's no season that brings people together more than the holidays – so why restrict the merriment by waiting until after Thanksgiving to decorate?" said Vishnu Nair, Senior Brand Manager at the OREO brand. "With the Holiday OREO Allowance, we are calling on our most festive fans to join us in bringing the magic of the season to life extra early this year."

For a chance to win a $1,000 "allowance," fans must follow @OREO and share a photo of their current holiday decorations on either Instagram or Twitter/X between Wednesday, November 1st and Friday, November 17th, using the campaign hashtags #HolidayOREOAllowance and #OREOSweepstakes in the caption of their post. Winners will be chosen at random to receive an HOA (Holiday OREO Allowance) "Welcome Kit", including the $1,000 "allowance", OREO cookies to share with family and friends and a yard sign to proudly show they're a member of the OREO HOA.

No Purchase Necessary. Open to residents of the 50 U.S./D.C. and PR 18 yrs+. See Official Rules for entry periods, number of prizes available per entry period, prize description and odds. Head to OREO.com/OreoHolidayHOA for the Official Rules and to learn more about the program, and follow @OREO on Instagram and X/Twitter.

