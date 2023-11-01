Thomson Reuters Reports Third-Quarter 2023 Results

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023:

Organic revenue up 7% for the "Big 3" segments (Legal Professionals, Corporates and Tax & Accounting Professionals)

Depreciation and amortization, and interest expense outlook updated

Sold 15.0 million shares of the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) in the third quarter for gross proceeds of $1.5 billion

Announcement of new $1.0 billion share repurchase program

"Solid momentum across our business continued in the third quarter, despite an uncertain macro environment," said Steve Hasker, president and CEO of Thomson Reuters. "Importantly, our confidence around the generative AI opportunity continues to strengthen. We made good progress against our 'build, partner, buy' approach in the quarter, advancing our product roadmaps, pursuing strategic partnerships and completing our acquisition of Casetext. Customers view this progress as a clear sign of our intent, and ability to lead in generative AI, and we are excited to continue unlocking its full potential for their benefit."

Consolidated Financial Highlights - Three Months Ended September 30

Three Months Ended September 30, (Millions of U.S. dollars, except for adjusted EBITDA margin and EPS) (unaudited) IFRS Financial Measures (1) 2023 2022 Change Change at

Constant

Currency Revenues $1,594 $1,574 1 %

Operating profit $441 $398 11 %

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $0.80 $0.47 70 %

Net cash provided by operating activities $674 $531 27 %

Non-IFRS Financial Measures (1)







Revenues $1,594 $1,574 1 % 1 % Adjusted EBITDA $632 $535 18 % 17 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 39.6 % 34.0 % 560bp 550bp Adjusted EPS $0.82 $0.58(2) 41 % 41 % Free cash flow $529 $386 37 %

(1) In addition to results reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), the company uses certain non-IFRS financial measures as supplemental indicators of its operating performance and financial position. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section and the tables appended to this news release for additional information on these and other non-IFRS financial measures, including how they are defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable IFRS measures. (2) As of September 30, 2023, we amended our definition of adjusted earnings to exclude amortization from acquired computer software. The comparative 2022 period has been revised to reflect the current period presentation. For additional information, see the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of this news release.

Revenues increased 1%, driven by growth in recurring revenues. Net divestitures had a 5% negative impact on revenues and foreign currency had no impact.

Organic revenues increased 6%, driven by 7% growth in recurring revenues (83% of total revenues) as well as 9% growth in transactions revenues. Global Print revenues decreased 4% organically.

The company's "Big 3" segments reported organic revenue growth of 7% and collectively comprised 80% of total revenues.

Operating profit increased 11% driven by higher revenues and lower costs.

Adjusted EBITDA, increased 18% due to higher revenues and lower costs. The related margin increased to 39.6% from 34.0% in the prior-year period. Lower costs reflected Change Program investments made in the prior-year period, which benefited the year-over-year change in adjusted EBITDA margin by 290bp, as well as the timing of expenses, which are largely expected to normalize in the fourth quarter. Foreign currency contributed 10bp to the change.

Diluted EPS was $0.80 compared to $0.47 in the prior-year period primarily due to higher operating profit and lower income tax expense. While both periods included reductions in the value of the company's investment in LSEG, net of gains on related foreign exchange contracts, the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, benefited from a lower net reduction in the value of the investment.

Adjusted EPS, which excludes the changes in value of the company's LSEG investment and the related foreign exchange contracts, as well as other adjustments, increased to $0.82 per share from $0.58 per share in the prior-year period, primarily due to higher adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EPS also benefited from a reduction in weighted-average common shares outstanding due to share repurchases and our June 2023 return of capital transaction.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased $143 million primarily due to the cash benefits from higher revenues and lower costs, as well as lower tax payments, and favorable movements in working capital.

Free cash flow increased $143 million due to the same factors as net cash provided by operating activities. The prior-year period included investments in the Change Program.

Highlights by Customer Segment - Three Months Ended September 30

(Millions of U.S. dollars, except for adjusted EBITDA margins) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended











September 30,

Change



2023 2022

Total Constant

Currency (1) Organic (1)(2) Revenues













Legal Professionals

$688 $701

-2 % -2 % 6 % Corporates

391 373

5 % 4 % 7 % Tax & Accounting Professionals

203 190

7 % 8 % 12 % "Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

1,282 1,264

1 % 1 % 7 % Reuters News

180 171

6 % 5 % 3 % Global Print

137 146

-6 % -5 % -4 % Eliminations/Rounding

(5) (7)







Revenues

$1,594 $1,574

1 % 1 % 6 %















Adjusted EBITDA( 1)













Legal Professionals

$338 $324

4 % 3 %

Corporates

164 147

12 % 11 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals

64 59

8 % 10 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

566 530

7 % 6 %

Reuters News

37 33

10 % 6 %

Global Print

55 50

9 % 8 %

Corporate costs

(26) (78)

n/a n/a

Adjusted EBITDA

$632 $535

18 % 17 %

















Adjusted EBITDA Margin( 1)













Legal Professionals

49.1 % 46.2 %

290bp 260bp

Corporates

41.9 % 39.2 %

270bp 280bp

Tax & Accounting Professionals

31.2 % 31.0 %

20bp 50bp

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

44.0 % 41.9 %

210bp 210bp

Reuters News

20.4 % 19.7 %

70bp 30bp

Global Print

39.6 % 34.4 %

520bp 480bp

Adjusted EBITDA margin

39.6 % 34.0 %

560bp 550bp

















(1) See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section and the tables appended to this news release for additional information on these and other non-IFRS financial measures. To compute segment and consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin, the Company excludes fair value adjustments related to acquired deferred revenues. (2) Computed for revenue growth only. n/a: not applicable















































Unless otherwise noted, all revenue growth comparisons by customer segment in this news release are at constant currency (or exclude the impact of foreign currency) as Thomson Reuters believes this provides the best basis to measure their performance.

Legal Professionals

Revenues decreased 2% to $688 million due to the negative impact from net divestitures. Organic revenues increased 6%.

Recurring revenues were essentially unchanged (96% of total, 6% organic growth). Organic growth was primarily driven by Westlaw, Practical Law, HighQ, and the Elite divestiture.

Transactions revenues declined 37% (4% of total, 12% organic growth). Organic growth was primarily due to the Government business.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 4% to $338 million.

The margin increased to 49.1% from 46.2% as lower expenses more than offset lower revenues.

Corporates

Revenues increased 4% to $391 million, including a negative impact from net divestitures. Organic revenues increased 7%.

Recurring revenues grew 5% (89% of total, 8% organic) primarily driven by strong growth in Practical Law, HighQ, CLEAR and our Latin America business.

Transactions revenues decreased 4% (11% of total, decreased 2% organic).

Adjusted EBITDA increased 12% to $164 million.

The margin increased to 41.9% from 39.2%, primarily driven by higher revenues.

Tax & Accounting Professionals

Revenues increased 8% to $203 million, including a negative impact from net divestitures. Organic revenues increased 12%.

Recurring revenues increased 2% (79% of total, 9% organic). Organic growth was driven by the segment's Latin America business.

Transactions revenues increased 39% (21% of total, 20% organic) primarily due to Confirmation and SurePrep.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 8% to $64 million.

The margin increased to 31.2% from 31.0%, driven by higher revenues and the timing of expenses.

The Tax & Accounting Professionals segment is the company's most seasonal business with approximately 60% of full-year revenues typically generated in the first and fourth quarters. As a result, the margin performance of this segment has been generally higher in the first and fourth quarters as costs are typically incurred in a more linear fashion throughout the year.

Reuters News

Revenues of $180 million increased 5% (3% organic) driven by a contractual price increase from our news agreement with the Data & Analytics business of LSEG, and growth in our transactional events and digital advertising revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 10% to $37 million, primarily due to higher revenues.

Global Print

Revenues decreased 5% (decreased 4% organic) to $137 million, in line with our expectations.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 9% to $55 million.

The margin increased to 39.6% from 34.4%, driven by lower expenses due to timing related to editorial and other labor costs. We expect the timing to largely normalize in Q4.

Corporate Costs

Corporate costs at the adjusted EBITDA level were $26 million. Corporate costs were $78 million in the prior-year period and included $47 million of Change Program costs.

Consolidated Financial Highlights - Nine Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30, (Millions of U.S. dollars, except for adjusted EBITDA margin and EPS) (unaudited) IFRS Financial Measures (1) 2023 2022 Change Change at

Constant

Currency Revenues $4,979 $4,862 2 %

Operating profit $1,774 $1,203 47 %

Diluted EPS $4.31 $2.30 87 %

Net cash provided by operating activities $1,636 $1,239 32 %

Non-IFRS Financial Measures (1)







Revenues $4,979 $4,862 2 % 3 % Adjusted EBITDA $1,971 $1,696 16 % 16 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 39.5 % 34.9 % 460bp 430bp Adjusted EPS $2.53 $1.87(2) 35 % 35 % Free cash flow $1,258 $814 55 %

(1) In addition to results reported in accordance with IFRS, the company uses certain non-IFRS financial measures as supplemental indicators of its operating performance and financial position. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section and the tables appended to this news release for additional information on these and other non-IFRS financial measures, including how they are defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable IFRS measures. (2) As of September 30, 2023, we amended our definition of adjusted earnings to exclude amortization from acquired computer software. The comparative 2022 period has been revised to reflect the current period presentation. For additional information, see the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of this news release.

Revenues increased 2%, driven by recurring and transactions revenues. Net divestitures had a 3% negative impact on revenues and foreign currency had 1% negative impact.

Organic revenues increased 6%, driven by 6% growth in recurring revenues (80% of total revenues) as well as 9% growth in transactions revenues. Global Print revenues decreased 3% organically.

The company's "Big 3" segments reported organic revenue growth of 7% and collectively comprised 81% of total revenues.

Operating profit increased 47% primarily due to the gain on the sale of a majority stake in the company's Elite business. Higher revenues and lower costs also contributed to operating profit growth.

Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the gain on sale of Elite, as well as other adjustments, increased 16% due to higher revenues and lower costs. The related margin increased to 39.5% from 34.9% in the prior-year period. Lower costs reflected Change Program investments made in the prior-year period, which benefited the year-over-year change in adjusted EBITDA margin by 220bp. Foreign currency contributed 30bp to the year-over-year change in the adjusted EBITDA margin.

Diluted EPS was $4.31 per share compared to $2.30 per share in the prior-year period, primarily due to higher operating profit and an increase in the value of the company's investment in LSEG, net of changes in the value of related foreign exchange contracts.

Adjusted EPS, which excludes the gain on the sale of a majority stake in the company's Elite business, changes in value of the company's LSEG investment, as well as other adjustments, increased to $2.53 per share from $1.87 per share in the prior-year period, primarily due to higher adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EPS also benefited from a reduction in weighted-average common shares outstanding due to share repurchases and our June 2023 return of capital transaction.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased $397 million due to cash benefits from higher revenues and lower costs, lower tax payments, and favorable movements in working capital.

Free cash flow increased $444 million due to higher cash flows from operating activities as well as lower capital expenditures. The prior-year period included investments in the Change Program.

Highlights by Customer Segment - Nine Months Ended September 30

(Millions of U.S. dollars, except for adjusted EBITDA margins) (unaudited)



Nine Months Ended











September 30,

Change



2023 2022

Total Constant

Currency (1) Organic (1)(2) Revenues













Legal Professionals

$2,107 $2,099

0 % 1 % 6 % Corporates

1,218 1,157

5 % 5 % 7 % Tax & Accounting Professionals

714 660

8 % 9 % 11 % "Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

4,039 3,916

3 % 4 % 7 % Reuters News

549 535

3 % 2 % 2 % Global Print

408 430

-5 % -4 % -3 % Eliminations/Rounding

(17) (19)







Revenues

$4,979 $4,862

2 % 3 % 6 %















Adjusted EBITDA( 1)













Legal Professionals

$1,001 $933

7 % 7 %

Corporates

481 443

9 % 9 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals

302 262

15 % 16 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

1,784 1,638

9 % 9 %

Reuters News

111 114

-3 % -10 %

Global Print

158 153

3 % 3 %

Corporate costs

(82) (209)

n/a n/a

Adjusted EBITDA

$1,971 $1,696

16 % 16 %

















Adjusted EBITDA Margin( 1)













Legal Professionals

47.5 % 44.5 %

300bp 280bp

Corporates

39.4 % 38.2 %

120bp 110bp

Tax & Accounting Professionals

41.6 % 39.7 %

190bp 180bp

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

44.0 % 41.8 %

220bp 200bp

Reuters News

20.1 % 21.4 %

-130bp -280bp

Global Print

38.6 % 35.6 %

300bp 280bp

Adjusted EBITDA margin

39.5 % 34.9 %

460bp 430bp

















(1) See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section and the tables appended to this news release for additional information on these and other non-IFRS financial measures. To compute segment and consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin, the Company excludes fair value adjustments related to acquired deferred revenues. (2) Computed for revenue growth only. n/a: not applicable















































2023 Outlook

The company is maintaining its 2023 outlook except for updates to depreciation and amortization, and interest expense as follows:

In the third quarter of 2023, we amended our definition of adjusted earnings to exclude amortization from acquired computer software. As part of this transition, our guidance includes new details about the components of amortization expense. Refer to the non-IFRS financial measures section and the tables appended to this news release for additional information.

Depreciation and amortization has been updated to incorporate the recent acquisitions and to narrow the range with one quarter left in the year. Depreciation and amortization is also broken down into two line items to support the new non-IFRS adjusted earnings presentation. Amortization of acquired software, which is now excluded from our non-IFRS adjusted earnings, rises due to recent acquisition activity. Our full-year adjusted depreciation and amortization guidance for the full year is now $625 million to $635 million , with $555 million to $560 million related to internally developed software and $70 million to $75 million for amortization of acquired software.

Interest expense is expected to be $170 million to $180 million , which is lower than our previous guidance of $190 million . We continue to benefit from our accelerated pace of LSEG monetization and higher interest rates on our cash balances.

The table below sets forth the company's updated outlook, which assumes constant currency rates and excludes the impact of any future acquisitions or dispositions that may occur during the year. Thomson Reuters believes that this type of guidance provides useful insight into the anticipated performance of its businesses.

The company expects its fourth-quarter 2023 organic revenue growth to be within the full-year 5.5% - 6.0% range and its adjusted EBITDA margin to be approximately 37%, reflecting growth investments, productivity initiatives and dilution from recent acquisitions.

While the company's performance during the nine months of 2023 provides it with increasing confidence about its outlook, the macroeconomic backdrop remains uncertain with many signs that point to a weakening global economic environment, amid rising interest rates, high inflation, and ongoing geopolitical risks. Any worsening of the global economic or business environment could impact the company's ability to achieve its outlook.

Reported Full-Year 2022 and Updated Full-Year 2023 Outlook

Total Thomson Reuters FY 2022 Reported FY 2023 Outlook 2/9/23 FY 2023 Outlook 5/2/23 FY 2023 Outlook 8/2/23 FY 2023 Outlook 11/1/23 Total Revenue Growth 4 % 4.5% - 5.0% 3.0% - 3.5% Unchanged Unchanged Organic Revenue Growth(1) 6 % 5.5% - 6.0% Unchanged Unchanged Unchanged Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) 35.1 % ~ 39% Unchanged Unchanged Unchanged Corporate Costs Core Corporate Costs Change Program OpEx $293 million $122 million $171 million $110 - $120 million $110 - $120 million n/a Unchanged Unchanged Unchanged Free Cash Flow(1) $1.3 billion ~$1.8 billion Unchanged Unchanged Unchanged Accrued Capex as % of Revenue(1) Real Estate Optimization Spend(2) 8.2% n/a ~ 7% $30 million Unchanged ~ 8% n/a Unchanged n/a Depreciation & Amortization Depreciation & Amortization of Internally Developed Software Amortization of Acquired Software $625 million $586 million $39 million $595 - $625 million $545 - $565 million $50 - $60 million Unchanged Unchanged $625 - $635 million $555 - $560 million $70 - $75 million Interest Expense (P&L)(3) $196 million $190 - $210 million Unchanged ~$190 million $170 - $180 million Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Earnings(1) 17.7 % ~ 18% Unchanged ~17% Unchanged "Big 3" Segments(1) FY 2022 Reported FY 2023 Outlook 2/9/23 FY 2023 Outlook 5/2/23 FY 2023 Outlook 8/2/23 FY 2023 Outlook 11/1/23 Total Revenue Growth 5 % 5.5% - 6.0% 3.5% - 4.0% Unchanged Unchanged Organic Revenue Growth 7 % 6.5% - 7.0% Unchanged Unchanged Unchanged Adjusted EBITDA Margin 42.4 % ~ 44% Unchanged Unchanged Unchanged





(1) Non-IFRS financial measures. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section below as well as the tables and footnotes appended to this news release for more information. (2) Real estate optimization spend in 2023 was incremental to the Accrued Capex as a percent of revenue outlook, as presented on February 9 and May 2 of 2023. (3) Interest expense guidance excludes a $12 million benefit from the release of a tax reserve that is removed from adjusted earnings.

The information in this section is forward-looking. Actual results, which will include the impact of currency and future acquisitions and dispositions completed during 2023, may differ materially from the company's outlook. The information in this section should also be read in conjunction with the section below entitled "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements, Material Risks and Material Assumptions."

Acquisitions

In August 2023, the company acquired Casetext for $650 million. Casetext uses artificial intelligence and machine learning, which enable legal professionals to work more efficiently.

In July 2023, the company acquired Imagen Ltd, a media asset management company, which will be part of the Reuters News segment.

Today, the company acquired full ownership of the Westlaw Japan business, previously a joint venture with Shinnippon-Hoki Publishing Co., Ltd. Westlaw Japan is now part of Thomson Reuters Japan.

Dividends

In February 2023, the company announced a 10% or $0.18 per share annualized increase in the dividend to $1.96 per common share, representing the 30th consecutive year of dividend increases. A quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share is payable on December 15, 2023 to common shareholders of record as of November 16, 2023.

As of the close of business on October 30, 2023, Thomson Reuters had 455,491,082 common shares outstanding.

Normal Course Issuer Bid and $1.0 Billion Share Repurchase Program

Thomson Reuters also announced today that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) for the renewal of its normal course issuer bid (NCIB). The company also announced that it plans to repurchase up to $1.0 billion of its shares under the new NCIB.

Under the new NCIB, up to 10 million common shares (which represents approximately 2.19% of the company's issued and outstanding common shares as of October 30, 2023) may be repurchased between November 3, 2023 and November 2, 2024.

Under the renewed NCIB, shares may be repurchased in open market transactions on the TSX, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and/or other exchanges and alternative trading systems, if eligible, or by such other means as may be permitted by the TSX and/or NYSE or under applicable law, including private agreement purchases or share purchase program agreement purchases if Thomson Reuters receives, if applicable, an issuer bid exemption order in the future from applicable securities regulatory authorities in Canada for such purchases. The price that Thomson Reuters will pay for common shares in open market transactions will be the market price at the time of purchase or such other price as may be permitted by the TSX. Any private agreement purchases made under an exemption order, if applicable, may be at a discount to the prevailing market price. In accordance with TSX rules, any daily repurchases (other than pursuant to a block purchase exception) on the TSX under the renewed NCIB are limited to a maximum of 81,240 shares, which represents 25% of the average daily trading volume on the TSX of 324,961 for the six months ended September 30, 2023 (net of repurchases made by the company during that time period). Any shares that are repurchased are cancelled.

From time to time when Thomson Reuters does not possess material nonpublic information about itself or its securities, it may enter into a pre-defined plan with its broker to allow for the repurchase of shares at times when Thomson Reuters ordinarily would not be active in the market due to its own internal trading blackout periods, insider trading rules or otherwise. Any such plans entered into with Thomson Reuters' broker will be adopted in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and the requirements of Rule 10b5-1 under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Thomson Reuters has historically maintained a disciplined capital strategy that balances growth, long-term financial leverage, credit ratings and returns to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The NCIB provides the company with a flexible way to provide returns to shareholders who choose to participate by selling their shares.

Decisions regarding any future repurchases will depend on certain factors, such as market conditions, share price and other opportunities to invest capital for growth. Thomson Reuters may elect to suspend or discontinue share repurchases at any time, in accordance with applicable laws.

For its NCIB that began on June 13, 2022 and expired on June 12, 2023, Thomson Reuters previously received approval from the TSX to repurchase up to 24 million common shares. Of this amount, Thomson Reuters repurchased 17,851,024 common shares for a total cost of approximately $2 billion, representing an average price of $112.04 per share. Thomson Reuters repurchased the common shares through the facilities of the TSX, the NYSE and other alternative trading systems through its broker.

LSEG Ownership Interest

Thomson Reuters indirectly owns LSEG shares through an entity that it jointly owns with Blackstone's consortium and a group of current LSEG and former Refinitiv senior management. During the third quarter of 2023, the company sold 15.0 million shares that it indirectly owned for $1.5 billion of gross proceeds.

As of October 30, 2023, Thomson Reuters indirectly owned approximately 16.9 million LSEG shares, which had a market value of approximately $1.7 billion based on LSEG's closing share price on that day. In connection with the September 2023 LSEG share sale, the company entered into call options to sell approximately 3.5 million LSEG shares with maturity dates in 2023 and 2024 in the event that the LSEG share price exceeds specified levels.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters (NYSE / TSX: TRI) informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit tr.com.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

Thomson Reuters prepares its financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).

This news release includes certain non-IFRS financial measures, which include ratios that incorporate one or more non-IFRS financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA (other than at the customer segment level) and the related margin, free cash flow, adjusted earnings and the effective tax rate on adjusted earnings, adjusted EPS, accrued capital expenditures expressed as a percentage of revenues, selected measures excluding the impact of foreign currency, changes in revenues computed on an organic basis as well as all financial measures for the "Big 3" segments.

As of September 30, 2023, Thomson Reuters amended its definition of adjusted earnings to exclude amortization from acquired computer software. While the company has always excluded amortization from acquired identifiable intangible assets other than computer software from its definition of adjusted earnings, this change aligns its treatment of amortization for all acquired intangible assets. Prior period amounts were revised for comparability.

Thomson Reuters uses these non-IFRS financial measures as supplemental indicators of its operating performance and financial position as well as for internal planning purposes and the company's business outlook. Additionally, Thomson Reuters uses non-IFRS measures as the basis for management incentive programs. These measures do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures used by other companies and should not be viewed as alternatives to measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS. Non-IFRS financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable IFRS measures in the appended tables.

The company's outlook contains various non-IFRS financial measures. The company believes that providing reconciliations of forward-looking non-IFRS financial measures in its outlook would be potentially misleading and not practical due to the difficulty of projecting items that are not reflective of ongoing operations in any future period. The magnitude of these items may be significant. Consequently, for outlook purposes only, the company is unable to reconcile these non-IFRS measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures because it cannot predict, with reasonable certainty, the impacts of changes in foreign exchange rates which impact (i) the translation of its results reported at average foreign currency rates for the year, and (ii) other finance income or expense related to intercompany financing arrangements and foreign exchange contracts. Additionally, the company cannot reasonably predict (i) its share of post-tax earnings or losses in equity method investments, which is subject to changes in the stock price of LSEG or (ii) the occurrence or amount of other operating gains and losses that generally arise from business transactions that the company does not currently anticipate.

ROUNDING

Other than EPS, the company reports its results in millions of U.S. dollars, but computes percentage changes and margins using whole dollars to be more precise. As a result, percentages and margins calculated from reported amounts may differ from those presented, and growth components may not total due to rounding.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, MATERIAL RISKS AND MATERIAL ASSUMPTIONS

Certain statements in this news release, including, but not limited to, statements in Mr. Hasker's comments, the "2023 Outlook" section and the company's expectations regarding timing of expenses, impacting adjusted EBITDA and statements regarding the company's plan to repurchase up to $1.0 billion of its common shares and its intention related to future repurchases, are forward-looking. The words "will", "expect", "believe", "target", "estimate", "could", "should", "intend", "predict", "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. While the company believes that it has a reasonable basis for making forward-looking statements in this news release, they are not a guarantee of future performance or outcomes and there is no assurance that any of the other events described in any forward-looking statement will materialize. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Many of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions are beyond the company's control and the effects of them can be difficult to predict.

Some of the material risk factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, those discussed on pages 19-33 in the "Risk Factors" section of the company's 2022 annual report. These and other risk factors are discussed in materials that Thomson Reuters from time-to-time files with, or furnishes to, the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Thomson Reuters annual and quarterly reports are also available in the "Investor Relations" section of tr.com.

The company's business outlook is based on information currently available to the company and is based on various external and internal assumptions made by the company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Material assumptions and material risks may cause actual performance to differ from the company's expectations underlying its business outlook. In particular, the global economy has experienced substantial disruption due to concerns regarding economic effects associated with the macroeconomic backdrop and ongoing geopolitical risks. The company's business outlook assumes that uncertain macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions will continue to disrupt the economy and cause periods of volatility, however, these conditions may last substantially longer than expected and any worsening of the global economic or business environment could impact the company's ability to achieve its outlook and affect its results and other expectations. For a discussion of material assumptions and material risks related to the company's 2023 outlook, please see page 19 of the company's second-quarter management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the period ended June 30, 2023. The company's quarterly MD&A and annual report are filed with, or furnished to, the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. SEC and are also available in the "Investor Relations" section of tr.com.

The company has provided an updated outlook for the purpose of presenting information about current expectations for the periods presented. This information may not be appropriate for other purposes. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements which reflect expectations only as of the date of this news release.

Except as may be required by applicable law, Thomson Reuters disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Thomson Reuters Corporation Consolidated Income Statement (millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2023 2022

2023 2022 CONTINUING OPERATIONS









Revenues $1,594 $1,574

$4,979 $4,862 Operating expenses (958) (1,023)

(3,022) (3,145) Depreciation (28) (34)

(87) (110) Amortization of computer software (132) (119)

(377) (354) Amortization of other identifiable intangible assets (24) (25)

(72) (76) Other operating (losses) gains, net (11) 25

353 26 Operating profit 441 398

1,774 1,203 Finance costs, net:









Net interest expense (32) (48)

(121) (145) Other finance income (costs) 117 448

(75) 862 Income before tax and equity method investments 526 798

1,578 1,920 Share of post-tax (losses) earnings in equity method investments (174) (525)

815 (552) Tax benefit (expense) 18 (8)

(397) (156) Earnings from continuing operations 370 265

1,996 1,212 (Loss) earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax (3) (37)

21 (92) Net earnings $367 $228

$2,017 $1,120 Earnings attributable to common shareholders $367 $228

$2,017 $1,120











Earnings per share:









Basic earnings (loss) per share:









From continuing operations $0.81 $0.55

$4.27 $2.49 From discontinued operations (0.01) (0.08)

0.05 (0.19) Basic earnings per share $0.80 $0.47

$4.32 $2.30











Diluted earnings (loss) per share:









From continuing operations $0.81 $0.55

$4.27 $2.49 From discontinued operations (0.01) (0.08)

0.04 (0.19) Diluted earnings per share $0.80 $0.47

$4.31 $2.30











Basic weighted-average common shares 455,458,515 483,103,155

466,078,377 485,616,132 Diluted weighted-average common shares 456,062,363 483,888,186

466,838,142 486,309,037

Thomson Reuters Corporation Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (millions of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)



September 30,

December 31, 2023

2022 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $2,516

$1,069 Trade and other receivables 982

1,069 Other financial assets 118

204 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 439

469 Current assets 4,055

2,811







Property and equipment, net 395

414 Computer software, net 1,256

935 Other identifiable intangible assets, net 3,175

3,219 Goodwill 6,667

5,869 Equity method investments 1,801

6,199 Other financial assets 373

527 Other non-current assets 581

619 Deferred tax 1,046

1,118 Total assets $19,349

$21,711







Liabilities and equity





Liabilities





Current indebtedness $1,480

$1,647 Payables, accruals and provisions 925

1,222 Current tax liabilities 423

324 Deferred revenue 935

886 Other financial liabilities 85

812 Current liabilities 3,848

4,891







Long-term indebtedness 2,878

3,114 Provisions and other non-current liabilities 720

691 Other financial liabilities 204

233 Deferred tax 507

897 Total liabilities 8,157

9,826







Equity





Capital 3,388

5,398 Retained earnings 8,933

7,642 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,129)

(1,155) Total equity 11,192

11,885 Total liabilities and equity $19,349

$21,711

Thomson Reuters Corporation Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow (millions of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023 2022

2023 2022 Cash provided by (used in):









Operating activities









Earnings from continuing operations $370 $265

$1,996 $1,212 Adjustments for:









Depreciation 28 34

87 110 Amortization of computer software 132 119

377 354 Amortization of other identifiable intangible assets 24 25

72 76 Net losses (gains) on disposals of businesses and investments 6 (30)

(341) (29) Share of post-tax losses (earnings) in equity method investments 174 525

(815) 552 Deferred tax (251) (176)

(369) (193) Other (89) (417)

188 (742) Changes in working capital and other items 257 181

417 (35) Operating cash flows from continuing operations 651 526

1,612 1,305 Operating cash flows from discontinued operations 23 5

24 (66) Net cash provided by operating activities 674 531

1,636 1,239











Investing activities









Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (678) (19)

(1,201) (190) Proceeds from disposals of businesses and investments - 29

418 29 Proceeds from sales of LSEG shares 1,517 24

5,393 24 Capital expenditures (145) (152)

(412) (460) Other investing activities 14 25

82 87 Taxes paid on sales of LSEG shares and disposals of businesses (273) -

(543) - Investing cash flows from continuing operations 435 (93)

3,737 (510) Investing cash flows from discontinued operations - -

(1) (16) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 435 (93)

3,736 (526)











Financing activities









Net (repayments) borrowings under short-term loan facilities (1,214) 319

(443) 369 Payments of lease principal (13) (17)

(44) (50) Payments for return of capital on common shares - -

(2,045) - Repurchases of common shares - (504)

(718) (698) Dividends paid on preference shares (1) (1)

(4) (2) Dividends paid on common shares (218) (208)

(672) (627) Other financing activities (3) (25)

2 (16) Net cash used in financing activities (1,449) (436)

(3,924) (1,024) Translation adjustments (2) (4)

(1) (8) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (342) (2)

1,447 (319) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,858 461

1,069 778 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $2,516 $459

$2,516 $459

Thomson Reuters Corporation Reconciliation of Earnings from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA(1) (millions of U.S. dollars, except for margins) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended

Year Ended September 30,





September 30,

December 31,

2023 2022



2023 2022

2022

















Earnings from continuing operations $370 $265



$1,996 $1,212

$1,391 Adjustments to remove:















Tax (benefit) expense (18) 8



397 156

259 Other finance (income) costs (117) (448)



75 (862)

(444) Net interest expense 32 48



121 145

196 Amortization of other identifiable intangible assets 24 25



72 76

99 Amortization of computer software 132 119



377 354

485 Depreciation 28 34



87 110

140 EBITDA $451 $51



$3,125 $1,191

$2,126 Adjustments to remove:















Share of post-tax losses (earnings) in equity method investments 174 525



(815) 552

432 Other operating losses (gains), net 11 (25)



(353) (26)

(211) Fair value adjustments* (4) (16)



14 (21)

(18) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $632 $535



$1,971 $1,696

$2,329 Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 39.6 % 34.0 %



39.5 % 34.9 %

35.1 %































* Fair value adjustments primarily represent gains or losses on intercompany balances that arise in the ordinary course of business due to changes in foreign currency exchange rates, which are a component of operating expenses, as well as adjustments related to acquired deferred revenue.

Thomson Reuters Corporation Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow(1) (millions of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)







Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Year Ended September 30,

September 30,

December 31,

2023 2022

2023 2022

2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $674 $531

$1,636 $1,239

$1,915 Capital expenditures (145) (152)

(412) (460)

(595) Other investing activities 14 25

82 87

88 Payments of lease principal (13) (17)

(44) (50)

(65) Dividends paid on preference shares (1) (1)

(4) (2)

(3) Free cash flow(1) $529 $386

$1,258 $814

$1,340

Thomson Reuters Corporation Reconciliation of Capital Expenditures to Accrued Capital Expenditures(1) (millions of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)





Year Ended



December 31,







2022 Capital expenditures





$595 Remove: IFRS adjustment to cash basis





(50) Accrued capital expenditures (1)





$545 Accrued capital expenditures as a percentage of revenues(1)





8.2 %























(1) Refer to page 24 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures.

Thomson Reuters Corporation

Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Earnings(1)

Reconciliation of Total Change in Adjusted EPS to Change in Constant Currency(1)

(millions of U.S. dollars, except for share and per share data)

(unaudited)









Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Year Ended



December 31,



2023 2022

2023 2022

2022

Net earnings $367 $228

$2,017 $1,120

$1,338

Adjustments to remove:















Fair value adjustments* (4) (16)

14 (21)

(18)

Amortization of acquired computer software 21 7

48 27

39

Amortization of other identifiable intangible assets 24 25

72 76

99

Other operating losses (gains), net 11 (25)

(353) (26)

(211)

Interest benefit impacting comparability(2) (12) -

(12) -

-

Other finance (income) costs (117) (448)

75 (862)

(444)

Share of post-tax losses (earnings) in equity method investments 174 525

(815) 552

432

Tax on above items(1) (31) (53)

227 (6)

(30)

Tax items impacting comparability(1)(2) (62) -

(64) (45)

15

Loss (earnings) from discontinued operations, net of tax 3 37

(21) 92

53

Interim period effective tax rate normalization(1) 2 -

(1) 3

-

Dividends declared on preference shares (1) (1)

(4) (2)

(3)

Adjusted earnings(1) $375 $279

$1,183 $908

$1,270

Adjusted EPS(1) $0.82 $0.58

$2.53 $1.87





Total change 41 %



35 %







Foreign currency 0 %



0 %







Constant currency 41 %



35 %

























Diluted weighted-average common shares (millions) 456.1 483.9

466.8 486.3







Reconciliation of Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Earnings(1) Year-ended

December 31,

2022 Adjusted earnings $1,270 Plus: Dividends declared on preference shares 3 Plus: Tax expense on adjusted earnings 274 Pre-Tax Adjusted earnings $1,547



IFRS Tax expense $259 Remove tax related to:

Amortization of acquired computer software 8 Amortization of other identifiable intangible assets 22 Share of post-tax losses in equity method investments 124 Other finance income (80) Other operating gains, net (42) Other items (2) Subtotal – Remove tax benefit on pre-tax items removed from adjusted earnings 30 Remove: Tax items impacting comparability (15) Total: Remove all items impacting comparability 15 Tax expense on adjusted earnings $274 Effective tax rate on adjusted earnings 17.7 %

* Fair value adjustments primarily represent gains or losses on intercompany balances that arise in the ordinary course of business due to changes in foreign currency exchange rates, which are a component of operating expenses, as well as adjustments related to acquired deferred revenue.



(1) Refer to page 24 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures. (2) In 2023, release of tax and interest reserves due to the expiration of statutes of limitation.

Thomson Reuters Corporation Reconciliation of Changes in Revenues to Changes in Revenues on a Constant Currency(1) and Organic Basis(1) (millions of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)







Three Months Ended















September 30,

Change



2023 2022

Total Foreign

Currency SUBTOTAL

Constant

Currency Net Acquisitions/

(Divestitures) Organic

Total Revenues



















Legal Professionals

$688 $701

-2 % 0 % -2 % -9 % 6 %

Corporates

391 373

5 % 1 % 4 % -3 % 7 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals

203 190

7 % -1 % 8 % -4 % 12 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

1,282 1,264

1 % 0 % 1 % -6 % 7 %

Reuters News

180 171

6 % 1 % 5 % 1 % 3 %

Global Print

137 146

-6 % 0 % -5 % -1 % -4 %

Eliminations/Rounding

(5) (7)













Revenues

$1,594 $1,574

1 % 0 % 1 % -5 % 6 %























Recurring Revenues



















Legal Professionals

$661 $658

0 % 1 % 0 % -6 % 6 %

Corporates

349 330

6 % 1 % 5 % -3 % 8 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals

160 158

1 % -1 % 2 % -8 % 9 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

1,170 1,146

2 % 1 % 2 % -5 % 7 %

Reuters News

158 152

4 % 1 % 3 % 1 % 3 %

Eliminations/Rounding

(5) (7)













Total Recurring Revenues

$1,323 $1,291

2 % 1 % 2 % -5 % 7 %























Transactions Revenues



















Legal Professionals

$27 $43

-38 % -1 % -37 % -49 % 12 %

Corporates

42 43

-3 % 1 % -4 % -1 % -2 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals

43 32

37 % -2 % 39 % 19 % 20 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

112 118

-5 % -1 % -4 % -13 % 9 %

Reuters News

22 19

17 % 5 % 12 % 3 % 9 %

Total Transactions Revenues

$134 $137

-2 % 0 % -2 % -11 % 9 %











































Growth percentages are computed using whole dollars. As a result, percentages calculated from reported amounts may differ from those presented, and growth components may not total due to rounding.



(1) Refer to page 24 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures.

Thomson Reuters Corporation Reconciliation of Changes in Revenues to Changes in Revenues on a Constant Currency(1) and Organic Basis(1) (millions of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)







Nine Months Ended















September 30,

Change



2023 2022

Total Foreign

Currency SUBTOTAL

Constant

Currency Net Acquisitions/

(Divestitures) Organic

Total Revenues



















Legal Professionals

$2,107 $2,099

0 % 0 % 1 % -5 % 6 %

Corporates

1,218 1,157

5 % 0 % 5 % -2 % 7 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals

714 660

8 % -1 % 9 % -1 % 11 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

4,039 3,916

3 % 0 % 4 % -3 % 7 %

Reuters News

549 535

3 % 0 % 2 % 0 % 2 %

Global Print

408 430

-5 % -1 % -4 % -1 % -3 %

Eliminations/Rounding

(17) (19)













Revenues

$4,979 $4,862

2 % 0 % 3 % -3 % 6 %























Recurring Revenues



















Legal Professionals

$2,000 $1,967

2 % 0 % 2 % -4 % 6 %

Corporates

1,015 968

5 % 0 % 5 % -3 % 8 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals

503 507

-1 % -1 % 0 % -8 % 8 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

3,518 3,442

2 % 0 % 3 % -4 % 7 %

Reuters News

468 459

2 % 0 % 2 % 0 % 2 %

Eliminations/Rounding

(17) (19)













Total Recurring Revenues

$3,969 $3,882

2 % 0 % 3 % -4 % 6 %























Transactions Revenues



















Legal Professionals

$107 $132

-19 % -1 % -18 % -25 % 7 %

Corporates

203 189

7 % 0 % 7 % 2 % 5 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals

211 153

38 % -2 % 41 % 23 % 17 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

521 474

10 % -1 % 11 % 1 % 10 %

Reuters News

81 76

6 % 4 % 2 % 1 % 2 %

Total Transactions Revenues

$602 $550

9 % 0 % 10 % 1 % 9 %







Year Ended















December 31,

Change



2022 2021

Total Foreign

Currency SUBTOTAL

Constant

Currency Net Acquisitions/

(Divestitures) Organic

Total Revenues



















Legal Professionals

$2,803 $2,712

3 % -2 % 5 % -1 % 6 %

Corporates

1,536 1,440

7 % -1 % 8 % 0 % 8 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals

986 915

8 % -1 % 8 % -1 % 9 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

5,325 5,067

5 % -1 % 6 % -1 % 7 %

Reuters News

733 694

6 % -3 % 9 % 0 % 9 %

Global Print

592 609

-3 % -2 % -1 % 0 % -1 %

Eliminations/Rounding

(23) (22)













Revenues

$6,627 $6,348

4 % -2 % 6 % 0 % 6 %









































Growth percentages are computed using whole dollars. As a result, percentages calculated from reported amounts may differ from those presented, and growth components may not total due to rounding. (1) Refer to page 24 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures.

Thomson Reuters Corporation Reconciliation of Changes in Adjusted EBITDA(1) and Related Margin(1) to Changes on a Constant Currency Basis(1) (millions of U.S. dollars, except for margins) (unaudited)







Three Months Ended







September 30,

Change





2023 2022

Total Foreign Currency Constant Currency

Adjusted EBITDA (1)















Legal Professionals

$338 $324

4 % 1 % 3 %

Corporates

164 147

12 % 1 % 11 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals

64 59

8 % -2 % 10 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

566 530

7 % 1 % 6 %

Reuters News

37 33

10 % 3 % 6 %

Global Print

55 50

9 % 1 % 8 %

Corporate costs

(26) (78)

n/a n/a n/a

Adjusted EBITDA

$632 $535

18 % 1 % 17 %



















Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)















Legal Professionals

49.1 % 46.2 %

290bp 30bp 260bp

Corporates

41.9 % 39.2 %

270bp -10bp 280bp

Tax & Accounting Professionals

31.2 % 31.0 %

20bp -30bp 50bp

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

44.0 % 41.9 %

210bp 0bp 210bp

Reuters News

20.4 % 19.7 %

70bp 40bp 30bp

Global Print

39.6 % 34.4 %

520bp 40bp 480bp

Adjusted EBITDA margin

39.6 % 34.0 %

560bp 10bp 550bp









































Thomson Reuters Corporation Reconciliation of Changes in Adjusted EBITDA(1) and Related Margin(1) to Changes on a Constant Currency Basis(1) (millions of U.S. dollars, except for margins) (unaudited)







Nine Months Ended







September 30,

Change





2023 2022

Total Foreign Currency Constant Currency

Adjusted EBITDA (1)















Legal Professionals

$1,001 $933

7 % 0 % 7 %

Corporates

481 443

9 % 0 % 9 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals

302 262

15 % -1 % 16 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

1,784 1,638

9 % 0 % 9 %

Reuters News

111 114

-3 % 7 % -10 %

Global Print

158 153

3 % 0 % 3 %

Corporate costs

(82) (209)

n/a n/a n/a

Adjusted EBITDA

$1,971 $1,696

16 % 0 % 16 %



















Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)















Legal Professionals

47.5 % 44.5 %

300bp 20bp 280bp

Corporates

39.4 % 38.2 %

120bp 10bp 110bp

Tax & Accounting Professionals

41.6 % 39.7 %

190bp 10bp 180bp

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

44.0 % 41.8 %

220bp 20bp 200bp

Reuters News

20.1 % 21.4 %

-130bp 150bp -280bp

Global Print

38.6 % 35.6 %

300bp 20bp 280bp

Adjusted EBITDA margin

39.5 % 34.9 %

460bp 30bp 430bp























n/a: not applicable Growth percentages and margins are computed using whole dollars. As a result, percentages and margins calculated from reported amounts may differ from those presented, and growth components may not total due to rounding. (1) Refer to page 24 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures.

Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA margin (1)

To compute segment and consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin, we exclude fair value adjustments related to acquired deferred revenue from our IFRS revenues. The chart below reconciles IFRS revenues to revenues used in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA margin, which excludes fair value adjustments related to acquired deferred revenue.

Three months ended September 30, 2023

IFRS revenues Remove fair value adjustments to acquired deferred revenue Revenues excluding fair value adjustments to acquired deferred revenue Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Legal Professionals $688 $1 $689 $338 49.1 %

Corporates 391 - 391 164 41.9 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals 203 1 204 64 31.2 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined 1,282 2 1,284 566 44.0 %

Reuters News 180 - 180 37 20.4 %

Global Print 137 - 137 55 39.6 %

Eliminations/ Rounding (5) - (5) - n/a

Corporate costs - - - (26) n/a

Consolidated totals $1,594 $2 $1,596 $632 39.6 %



Nine months ended September 30, 2023

IFRS revenues Remove fair value adjustments to acquired deferred revenue Revenues excluding fair value adjustments to acquired deferred revenue Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Legal Professionals $2,107 $1 $2,108 $1,001 47.5 %

Corporates 1,218 3 1,221 481 39.4 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals 714 11 725 302 41.6 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined 4,039 15 4,054 1,784 44.0 %

Reuters News 549 - 549 111 20.1 %

Global Print 408 - 408 158 38.6 %

Eliminations/ Rounding (17) - (17) - n/a

Corporate costs - - - (82) n/a

Consolidated totals $4,979 $15 $4,994 $1,971 39.5 %



Margins are computed using whole dollars, as a result, margins calculated from reported amounts may differ from those presented due to rounding. n/a: not applicable



(1) Refer to page 24 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures.

Thomson Reuters Corporation Segment and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA(1) and the Related Margin(1) (millions of U.S. dollars, except for margins) (unaudited)





Year Ended



December 31,



2022 Adjusted EBITDA (1)



Legal Professionals

$1,227 Corporates

578 Tax & Accounting Professionals

451 "Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

2,256 Reuters News

154 Global Print

212 Corporate costs

(293) Adjusted EBITDA

$2,329





Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)



Legal Professionals

43.8 % Corporates

37.6 % Tax & Accounting Professionals

45.8 % "Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

42.4 % Reuters News

21.0 % Global Print

35.7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

35.1 %







Margins are computed using whole dollars, as a result, margins calculated from reported amounts may differ from those presented due to rounding. (1) Refer to page 24 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures Definition Why Useful to the Company and Investors Adjusted EBITDA and the related margin Represents earnings or losses from continuing operations before tax expense or benefit, net interest expense, other finance costs or income, depreciation, amortization of software and other identifiable intangible assets, Thomson Reuters share of post-tax earnings or losses in equity method investments, other operating gains and losses, certain asset impairment charges and fair value adjustments, including those related to acquired deferred revenue. The related margin is adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of revenues. For purposes of this calculation, revenues are before fair value adjustments to acquired deferred revenue. Provides a consistent basis to evaluate operating profitability and performance trends by excluding items that the company does not consider to be controllable activities for this purpose. Also, represents a measure commonly reported and widely used by investors as a valuation metric, as well as to assess the company's ability to incur and service debt. Adjusted earnings and adjusted EPS Net earnings or loss including dividends declared on preference shares but excluding the post-tax impacts of fair value adjustments, including those related to acquired deferred revenue, amortization of acquired intangible assets (attributable to other identifiable intangible assets and acquired computer software), other operating gains and losses, certain asset impairment charges, other finance costs or income, Thomson Reuters share of post-tax earnings or losses in equity method investments, discontinued operations and other items affecting comparability. Acquired intangible assets contribute to the generation of revenues from acquired companies, which are included in our computation of adjusted earnings. The post-tax amount of each item is excluded from adjusted earnings based on the specific tax rules and tax rates associated with the nature and jurisdiction of each item. Adjusted EPS is calculated from adjusted earnings using diluted weighted-average shares and does not represent actual earnings or loss per share attributable to shareholders. Provides a more comparable basis to analyze earnings. These measures are commonly used by shareholders to measure performance. Effective tax rate on adjusted earnings Adjusted tax expense divided by pre-tax adjusted earnings. Adjusted tax expense is computed as income tax (benefit) expense plus or minus the income tax impacts of all items impacting adjusted earnings (as described above), and other tax items impacting comparability. In interim periods, we also make an adjustment to reflect income taxes based on the estimated full-year effective tax rate. Earnings or losses for interim periods under IFRS reflect income taxes based on the estimated effective tax rates of each of the jurisdictions in which Thomson Reuters operates. The non-IFRS adjustment reallocates estimated full-year income taxes between interim periods but has no effect on full-year income taxes. Provides a basis to analyze the effective tax rate associated with adjusted earnings. Because the geographical mix of pre-tax profits and losses in interim periods may be different from that for the full year, our effective tax rate computed in accordance with IFRS may be more volatile by quarter. Therefore, we believe that using the expected full-year effective tax rate provides more comparability among interim periods. Free cash flow Net cash provided by operating activities, proceeds from disposals of property and equipment, and other investing activities, less capital expenditures, payments of lease principal and dividends paid on the company's preference shares. Helps assess the company's ability, over the long term, to create value for its shareholders as it represents cash available to repay debt, pay common dividends and fund share repurchases and acquisitions. Changes before the impact of foreign currency or at "constant currency" The changes in revenues, adjusted EBITDA and the related margin, and adjusted EPS before currency (at constant currency or excluding the effects of currency) are determined by converting the current and equivalent prior period's local currency results using the same foreign currency exchange rate. Provides better comparability of business trends from period to period. Changes in revenues computed on an "organic" basis Represent changes in revenues of the company's existing businesses at constant currency. The metric excludes the distortive impacts of acquisitions and dispositions from not owning the business in both comparable periods. Provides further insight into the performance of the company's existing businesses by excluding distortive impacts and serves as a better measure of the company's ability to grow its business over the long term. Accrued capital expenditures as a percentage of revenues Accrued capital expenditures divided by revenues, where accrued capital expenditures include amounts that remain unpaid at the end of the reporting period. For purposes of this calculation, revenues are before fair value adjustments to acquired deferred revenue. Reflects the basis on which the company manages capital expenditures for internal budgeting purposes. "Big 3" segments The company's combined Legal Professionals, Corporates and Tax & Accounting Professionals segments. All measures reported for the "Big 3" segments are non-IFRS financial measures. The "Big 3" segments comprised approximately 80% of revenues and represent the core of the company's business information service product offerings.

Please refer to reconciliations for the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures.

