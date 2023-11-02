Accountable Health Partners, A Clinically Integrated Network, Signs Multi-Year Partnership with Health Catalyst to Advance Operational Improvements

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst," Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced a comprehensive, multi-year strategic partnership with Accountable Health Partners (AHP), a clinically integrated network (CIN) with a proven record of improving quality outcomes and delivering value to 400,000 patients in the Greater Rochester area. The clinically integrated network has nearly 3,000 physician and advanced practice providers and twelve of the region's leading hospitals.

(PRNewsfoto/Health Catalyst) (PRNewswire)

CINs have significant reporting responsibilities and require advanced interoperability to achieve meaningful clinical, operational, and financial improvements. This multi-year deal will see the network utilize Health Catalyst's data platform and enterprise analytics tools as their single source of truth to support their complex network reporting and operational needs.

"We are very excited to work with Health Catalyst. In order to optimize the care for our patients and to support our providers, we need a set of tools and a technology platform that give us insight into our population and enable us to quickly identify opportunities and respond to our network's needs. Our imperative is to improve quality as well as to manage costs, and we believe Health Catalyst will be a great partner in helping us do that," said Mark Cronin, COO of Accountable Health Partners.

To power AHP's network, the comprehensive partnership includes technology access to Health Catalyst's Data Operating System (DOS™) platform, Analytics and Improvement library, MeasureAble™, and Visionware, as well as the company's Healthcare.AI™ Suite, Pop Analyzer™, and Pop Insights™ offerings, as well as Professional Services expertise.

"AHP plays a unique and important role within the healthcare ecosystem, helping enhance collaboration opportunities between physicians and hospitals and ensuring that meaningful healthcare improvement is realized in the Greater Rochester area," said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. "We are honored AHP has entrusted our technology and professional services to support their mission and look forward to the meaningful results they will achieve through our partnership."

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data-informed.

About Accountable Health Partners

Accountable Health Partners is a clinically integrated network of hospitals, physicians, and advanced practice providers with a proven record of improving quality outcomes and delivering value. Through significant investment in care management and collaboration with providers across the network, AHP and its providers have earned significant gain sharing while achieving improvement in many indicators of clinical quality, including cancer screening rates, hypertension, and diabetes control.

AHP's provider network includes nearly 3,000 community and system-employed providers located throughout Rochester and the surrounding area, including at the region's leading hospitals: Strong Memorial and Golisano Children's Hospital, Highland Hospital, FF Thompson Hospital, Jones Memorial Hospital, Noyes Memorial Hospital, Arnot Ogden Medical Center, Wyoming County Community Hospital, St. James Mercy Hospital, Geneva General Hospital, Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital and Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital.

Health Catalyst Media Contact:

Amanda Hundt

VP of Corporate Communications

media@healthcatalyst.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Health Catalyst