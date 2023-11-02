Fullpower®-AI Receives Two Key Patents to Fortify Its Position as the Leader in Smart Sleep Technology

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullpower®-AI, the global leader in smart bed AIoT (AI + IoT) solutions, is thrilled to announce the issuance of two groundbreaking patents that further solidify its pioneering position in the world of smart sleep technology. These patents mark a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to revolutionizing sleep health and enhancing the lives of individuals worldwide.

The first patent, US Patent 11,793,455, underlines Fullpower®-AI's dedication to delivering state-of-the-art sleep sensing technology. This patent covers a sleep sensor system that collects movement data from a sleeper on an adjustable smart bed. The system includes a receiver for transmitting data to a server, enabling seamless data analysis. Moreover, the sleep sensor system incorporates a bed controller, facilitating adjustments to the bed's settings, and an IoT controller to trigger actions on IoT devices, creating a comprehensive and responsive sleep environment.

The second patent, US Patent 11,766,213, embodies Fullpower®-AI's commitment to enhancing user experiences and medical interventions. This patent introduces a compliance and effectiveness tracking engine (CETE) system, which combines sensed sleep data, perceived sleep data obtained from the user, and predicted sleep data derived from user background and medical intervention history. The CETE system evaluates the effectiveness of medical interventions and compliance with associated protocols, providing valuable insights for healthcare providers and users.

CEO Philippe Kahn expressed his excitement about these patents, stating, "At Fullpower®-AI, our mission is to leverage cutting-edge technology to empower individuals to achieve better sleep and, ultimately, a healthier life. These patents represent a significant step forward in achieving that mission. We are proud to continue leading the way in AI-powered sleep innovation, setting new standards for sleep tracking and health management."

Fullpower®-AI's Sleeptracker-AI® system is renowned for delivering clinically accurate sleep architecture metrics. With these patents, the company strengthens its commitment to advancing sleep science and health monitoring. The technology covered by these patents will enable Fullpower®-AI to offer even more comprehensive solutions to improve the sleep quality of users worldwide.

These patents underscore Fullpower®-AI's dedication to pushing the boundaries of smart sleep technology and will serve as the foundation for future innovations. As the global leader in AI-powered sleep solutions, Fullpower®-AI remains steadfast in its mission to improve the world's sleep, one night at a time.

About Fullpower®-AI: Fullpower®-AI is the global leader in smart bed AIoT (AI + IoT) solutions. Its Sleeptracker-AI® system provides clinically accurate sleep architecture metrics and has revolutionized sleep monitoring. With a commitment to enhancing sleep health and quality of life, Fullpower®-AI continues to pioneer innovative technologies in the field of sleep science. Tempur-Pedic is a partner of Fullpower®-AI.

