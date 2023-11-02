Health Catalyst Acquires ERS, Bolsters Tech-Enabled Managed Services Offering with Data Abstraction and Oncology Registry Management Capabilities

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst," Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced that it has acquired Electronic Registry Systems, Inc. (ERS), a market leader in cancer registry software and services.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, ERS provides cancer registry compliance and informatics services to enable customers to achieve their cancer center clinical and business objectives with a goal of improving cancer care for every patient. ERS has provided solutions to the cancer registry field since 1989 and is widely recognized for its flagship platform solution, CRStar. Specifically designed for Certified Tumor Registrars, the CRStar platform records and reports vital cancer patient information to oncology registries.

CRStar, in conjunction with ARMUS by Health Catalyst, strengthens Health Catalyst's comprehensive data abstraction and registry management capabilities and will enhance the company's Tech-Enabled Managed Services (TEMS) offering within the chart abstraction domain.

"This acquisition brings together two organizations deeply aligned in our belief in the power of data and analytics to drive improved clinical, operational, and financial outcomes," said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. "By combining our strengths, we're well-positioned to support future TEMS growth in data abstraction and registry management within the cardiology and oncology domains. I'm confident we are better equipped to achieve our mission with ERS employees on our team."

Commenting on the acquisition, CEO of ERS Rohit Nayak shared, "As a leading cancer registry software and informatics platform, ERS has played a key role right from the early days of the industry. We have remained steadfast in our mission to help cancer centers improve cancer care for every patient, and with Health Catalyst, we know we are best positioned to expand on this vision in new ways. We are excited to be a part of the Health Catalyst family and look forward to continuing to grow our collaboration and partnership with our clients and partners."

