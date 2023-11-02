Rare Farm Toys, Prada Handbags, and Baby Grand Piano Up for Auction on HiBid After $39.8M GMV Week

OCALA, Fla., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Online bidders purchased more than 747,000 lots last week on HiBid.com in a total of 1,893 timed and live auctions. The secure, user-friendly online auction platform handled over 3.8 million bids from October 23rd to 29th, generating sales of over $39.8 million gross merchandise value (GMV) with a total hammer value exceeding $84 million.

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. (PRNewswire)

This week on HiBid.com, vintage pedal tractors are up on the auction block, as are antique farm toys from Vindex and Valley Patterns, including a rare 1/16th-scale Caterpillar D11N dozer weighing more than 29 pounds. A Mason & Hamlin baby grand piano, vintage motorcycle and retro gas station signs, contemporary furniture, fine jewelry, and designer handbags by Prada and Louis Vuitton illustrate the breadth of items now open for bidding.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots and categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.

October 23-29, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Merchandise Value: $39.8+ Million

Total Hammer Value: $84+ Million

Lots Sold Online: 747,487

Timed Auctions: 1,750

Live Auctions: 143

Bids Placed: 3.8+ Million

Bidding Sessions: 4.5+ Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Jeff and Lori New Downsizing Auction

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: October 25-November 8

Seller: Drake Auctions

View Auction Catalog

Saturday Night Auction

Auction Type: Internet Absentee

Dates: October 24-November 4

Seller: Bakers Antiques and Auctions

View Auction Catalog

National Farm Toy Show Auction 2023

Auction Type: Live (Prebidding Open)

Dates: November 4

Seller: Cornwell Inc.

View Auction Catalog

Designer Pianos Auction

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: September 10-November 9

Seller: Boltz Auction Company

View Auction Catalog

If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started. Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and timed auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hibid-AuctionFlex