Reeves Immigration Law Group Welcomes Kim Luu-Ng as Of Counsel

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reeves Immigration Law Group is proud to announce that renowned immigration attorney Kim Luu-Ng has joined the firm as Of Counsel. Prior to joining Reeves, Ms. Luu-Ng was Founder and Managing Partner of KLN Firm PC, a boutique immigration law firm that exclusively practices business, family, and humanitarian immigration law.

"Our team is thrilled to add Kim's considerable depth and breadth of talents and career experience to our practice," said Reeves' Managing Partner Devin Connolly. "Our strategic growth trajectory continues and is strengthened by Kim's contributions and considerable value to our client work," he added.

Ms. Luu-Ng is well-known for representing individuals, investors, and companies in all facets of immigration law before USCIS, U.S. Immigration Courts, the Board of Immigration Appeals, and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. A frequent speaker and trainer on immigration law, Ms. Luu-Ng represents clients from around the globe and is committed to delivering the highest standards of ethical and professional legal services.

Prior to KLN Firm PC, Ms. Luu-Ng worked at the Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles (LAFLA), where she represented survivors of torture and other forms of severe violence, including human trafficking, in immigration matters. During this time, Ms. Luu-Ng chaired the Refugee Forum of Los Angeles County, a consortium of NGOs, refugee resettlement agencies, and government entities that advocate for the needs of immigrants fleeing persecution and seeking refuge in L.A. County. She also served inside U.S. detention centers under the auspices of the Executive Office of Immigration Review's Legal Orientation Program, representing immigrant detainees and providing legal training and coordinating pro bono representation. Ms. Luu-Ng began her legal career as a litigator at international law firm Reed Smith.

"Being part of Reeves Immigration Law Group is an incredible opportunity, and I'm heartened that my background and experience can be a valuable catalyst for growth within the Firm," said Ms. Luu-Ng. "I'm very proud to be joining this team of highly dedicated attorneys known for such extraordinary commitment to clients," she concluded.

A child boat refugee from Vietnam, Ms. Luu-Ng has been involved with many non-profit organizations that serve refugees and immigrants, including Program for Torture Victims, Boat People SOS, USAHello, and Asian Americans Advancing Justice Southern California. She co-founded L.A. Chefs for Human Rights with her husband, James Beard-nominated chef Bryant Ng, to support non-profit organizations committed to serving human rights causes.

Ms. Luu-Ng earned her Juris Doctor and Masters in Public and International Affairs from the University of Pittsburgh, and graduated cum laude with departmental honors from the University of Southern California. She speaks Vietnamese and Mandarin Chinese.

About Reeves Immigration Law Group

Reeves Immigration Law Group was founded in 1980 with the goal of providing superior legal services to the immigrant community. For more than 40 years, we have been devoted exclusively to the practice of U.S. immigration and nationality law. The firm now has offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Walnut Creek, the Philippines, and China.

Our immigration attorneys and dedicated support personnel work tirelessly to provide effective legal representation to individuals and businesses regarding visas, permanent resident status, U.S. citizenship, and relief from deportation. We are known for our extraordinary commitment to clients, as we provide each with the personal attention they deserve.

