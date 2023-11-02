Expert Connections
S&W Seed Company to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on Thursday, November 9, 2023

Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

Conference call to be conducted on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 11:00AM ET

LONGMONT, Colo., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW) will report financial results for its first quarter fiscal year 2024, ended September 30, 2023, on Thursday, November 9, 2023, before the open of the market. The Company has scheduled a conference call that same day, Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 11:00 am ET (8:00am PT) to review the results.

S&W Seed Company is a leading provider of seed genetics, production, processing and marketing. (PRNewsFoto/S&W Seed Company)(PRNewswire)

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 861-5498 or (412) 317-6580 or can listen via a live Internet webcast, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.swseedco.com/investors or https://app.webinar.net/jJYlWdb9Nk0.

A teleconference replay of the call will be available for seven days at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, replay access code 4736548. A webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.swseedco.com/investors or https://app.webinar.net/jJYlWdb9Nk0 for 30 days.

About S&W Seed Company
Founded in 1980, S&W Seed Company is a global multi-crop, middle-market agricultural company headquartered in Longmont, Colorado. S&W's vision is to be the world's preferred proprietary seed company which supplies a range of sorghum, forage and specialty crop products that supports the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. S&W is a global leader in proprietary alfalfa and sorghum seeds with significant research and development, production and distribution capabilities. S&W also has a commercial presence in pasture and sunflower seeds, and through a partnership, is focused on sustainable biofuel feedstocks primarily within camelina. For more information, please visit www.swseedco.com.

Company Contact:           

Investor Contact:

Mark Herrmann, Chief Executive Officer   

Robert Blum

S&W Seed Company                                 

Lytham Partners, LLC

Phone: (720) 593-3570                             

Phone: (602) 889-9700

www.swseedco.com                                   

sanw@lythampartners.com             


www.lythampartners.com

