Discover the latest advancements from ZEISS Microscopy at SfN Neuroscience 2023

Visit the ZEISS booth to learn about the ZEISS Dynamics Profiler and ZEISS Volutome.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEISS Microscopy is highlighting two of their newest products at SfN Neuroscience 2023, in Washington, D.C., from November 12 to November 15, 2023. One delivers a new functionality to ZEISS laser scanning microscopes and the other is a new integrated system for serial block-face imaging.

ZEISS booth attendee explores the touch screen interactive wall to learn about researcher breakthroughs. Explore these breakthroughs at https://us.microscopy.zeiss.com (PRNewswire)

The Dynamics Profiler provides users with easy access to the molecular concentration and dynamics of fluorescently labelled molecules in living samples, enabling scientists to explore their most delicate samples with little time needed and at low light intensity, as well as boost data collection to enhance their research. The Volutome is an in-chamber ultramicrotome for ZEISS field emission scanning electron microscopes (FE-SEM). It is designed to image the ultrastructure of biological, resin-embedded samples in 3D in life sciences.

Educational presentations will be in the ZEISS booth, featuring topics like "New microscopy tools to understand the dynamics of the gap junction nexus and other molecular mechanisms of cellular connectivity in the brain," presented by Randy Stout, Ph.D., Associate Professor, Department of Biomedical Sciences, New York Institute of Technology; "The world is not flat - Leveraging 3D whole brain imaging and analysis to investigate the pathophysiology of murine Traumatic Brain Injury," presented by Mehwish Anwer, Ph.D., Postdoctoral Fellow, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of British Columbia, Canada; "Imaging Cortical Circuitry During General Anesthesia: Insights into Cortical Pain Processing" presented by Jarret AP Weinrich, Department of Anatomy, University of California San Francisco; and "Volume EM for Neuroscience" presented by Naomi Kamasawa, Ph.D., Head of the Imaging Center at Max Planck Florida Institute for Neuroscience and Aubrey Funke, MS, Product Marketing Manager, Life Science EM & XRM, Carl Zeiss Microscopy.

The ZEISS booth will also include discoveries from Dr. Sarah Cohen, biologist and Assistant Professor at UNC Chapel Hill focusing on neurodegenerative diseases and using advanced microscopy to obtain a deeper understanding of organelle behavior in living cells. Dr. Cohen's work will be featured on an interactive touch screen wall where you can learn about her discoveries, her expertise, and the avenue through which she had her breakthrough.

On the show floor customers can connect directly to our ZEISS Microscopy Center to have a one-to-one workflow demonstration choosing from twelve different application techniques.

ZEISS invites you to Discover the Power of Possibilities at SfN Neuroscience, booth #1323.

ZEISS is proud to be a partner in helping customers find their next breakthrough and is supporting them with these new innovations. To learn more about ZEISS and SfN Neuroscience 2023, please visit: https://www.zeiss.com/microscopy/us/l/events/trade-shows/sfn-neuroscience.html

Press contact

ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions

Megan Gagliardi

Tel. 914-216-2425

E-Mail: megan.gagliardi@zeiss.com

[Other Contact for the Press]

ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions

ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions is the leading provider of light, electron, X-ray microscope systems, correlative microscopy and software solutions leveraging AI technologies. The portfolio comprises of products and services for life sciences, materials and industrial research, as well as education and clinical routine applications. The unit is headquartered in Jena. Additional production and development sites are located in Germany, UK, USA and China. ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions is part of the Industrial Quality & Research segment.

Further information at www.zeiss.com/microscopy

