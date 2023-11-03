GovCIO Wins $35M Veterans Affairs LIPAS Phase II Task Order

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GovCIO, a provider of advanced technology solutions and digital services for the federal government, has been awarded a three-year, $35 million task with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) for the continuation of services for the Life Insurance Policy Administration System (LIPAS) program.

The Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) Insurance Service provides $1.2 trillion in life insurance coverage through LIPAS to 5.6 million service members, Veterans, and their families. This insurance service is available for Veterans who have lost their ability to purchase commercial insurance at reasonable rates due to service-connected impairments.

Over the past four years, in partnership with the VA Office of Information and Technology (OIT) and VBA, GovCIO has modernized and maintained the LIPAS solution, including transitioning it to a cloud-based, shared service infrastructure. Additional solution features introduced by GovCIO include synchronizing the legacy mainframe and database with a modern data schema, integrating the solution with enterprise shared services, and incorporating automation opportunities to improve performance and Veteran services.

"GovCIO is excited for the opportunity to continue introducing new capabilities and functionality to enhance LIPAS and allow the VBA to deliver comprehensive insurance benefits to our Veterans," said Kristin Gill, GovCIO Sector President, Veteran and Enterprise Technology Services (VETS). "Our VA Benefits Business Unit, led by Senior Vice President, Megha Chokshi, is committed to making it as easy as possible to deliver these essential services to over half a million Veterans and their beneficiaries."

At the start of this year, GovCIO successfully partnered with the VBA and OIT to launch the first fully automated VALife product —the first new VA life insurance product launched in 20 years. VALife is a whole life insurance policy for service-connected Veterans and does not consider pre-existing conditions or risk factors. Within the first five days of launching, over 2,800 Veterans applied for VALife policies, and more than 17,000 applications were submitted in the first few months.

"The GovCIO team understands firsthand where the program began and how these programs have evolved to fulfill its commitment to Veterans," said Jim Brabston, GovCIO CEO. "We have partnered with the VBA and OIT to modernize a complex legacy system to provide benefits to Veterans and their families."

Visit the GovCIO Veteran and Enterprise Technology Services page to learn more about how the VETS sector provides end-to-end solutions that help Veteran and citizen-centric agencies better deliver on their missions and serve the public.

