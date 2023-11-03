UNIVERSAL PICTURES AND PIXMOB ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE CONCERT SCREENING EVENTS FOR DREAMWORKS ANIMATION'S "TROLLS BAND TOGETHER"

AT 100 CONCERT SCREENING EVENTS ACROSS THE U.S. & CANADA, AUDIENCES WILL BE PROVIDED WITH PIXMOB WRISTBANDS THAT LIGHT UP AND CHANGE COLOR, SYNCED TO SELECT MUSICAL PERFORMANCES IN THE FILM, CREATING A DAZZLING, JOYFUL, LIGHT-SHOW CONCERT EXPERIENCE

TROLLS BAND TOGETHER: THE CONCERT EXPERIENCE WILL BE AVAILABLE AT MULTIPLE TIMES IN MAJOR MARKETS AND THEATER CHAINS DURING THE FILM'S OPENING WEEKEND, BEGINNING NOVEMBER 17

TICKETS FOR TROLLS BAND TOGETHER: THE CONCERT EXPERIENCE ARE ON SALE NOW AND CAN BE PURCHASED HERE

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Pictures and PixMob today announced a series of exclusive concert screening events for DreamWorks Animation's Trolls Band Together, the new chapter in the blockbuster musical franchise.

Beginning November 17, at 100 concert screening events across the U.S. and Canada, audiences at Trolls Band Together: The Concert Experience will be given PixMob's state-of-the-art LED light-up wrist bands, which will illuminate, pulse and change color synchronized to select musical performances in the film. Together, PixMob's wristbands will create a one-of-a-kind dazzling, joyful light-show concert experience like no other for Trolls fans everywhere. Trolls Band Together: The Concert Experience will be available in all major markets and theater chains.

Tickets are on sale now at https://www.trollstickets.com/

The Universal-PixMob partnership was a perfect way to celebrate the ethos of DreamWorks Animation's Trolls franchise and of Trolls Band Together in particular. "DreamWorks Animation's Trolls are all about joy, inclusion, fun and, of course, music," says Universal Pictures' Senior Vice President of Digital Marketing Justin Pertschuk. "We could think of no better way to celebrate those ideas than by giving Trolls fans the ultimate inclusive, musical concert experience. PixMob's innovative tech allowed us to create and bring that experience to fans across the U.S. and Canada. We are thrilled to partner with them for Trolls Band Together, and we can't wait for audiences to experience this one-of-a-kind concert event."

For PixMob, Trolls Band Together: The Concert Experience proved to be the ideal platform for its extraordinary technology. "We are thrilled to be a part of this innovative collaboration with Universal Pictures," says PixMob Partner Jean-Olivier Dalphond. "Our cutting-edge technology, powered by AI, enables us to seamlessly synchronize and control 100 light shows simultaneously, without the need for operators. By intelligently listening to the movie's soundtrack, our AI identifies key moments, allowing us to activate our pre-programmed light show sequences at precise points during the film. The rehearsal process has been nothing short of fantastic, and we can't wait to bring this unparalleled cinematic experience to Trolls Band Together's opening weekend."

About DreamWorks Animation's Trolls Band Together

This holiday season, get ready for an action-packed, all-star, rainbow-colored family reunion like no other as Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return for the new chapter in DreamWorks Animation's blockbuster musical franchise: Trolls Band Together.

After two films of true friendship and relentless flirting, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) are now officially, finally, a couple (#broppy)! As they grow closer, Poppy discovers that Branch has a secret past. He was once part of her favorite boyband phenomenon, BroZone, with his four brothers: Floyd (Golden Globe nominated electropop sensation Troye Sivan), John Dory (Eric André; Sing 2), Spruce (Grammy winner Daveed Diggs; Hamilton) and Clay (Grammy winner Kid Cudi; Don't Look Up). BroZone disbanded when Branch was still a baby, as did the family, and Branch hasn't seen his brothers since.

But when Branch's bro Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious pop-star villains—Velvet (Emmy winner Amy Schumer; Trainwreck) and Veneer (Grammy winner and Tony nominee Andrew Rannells; The Book of Mormon)—Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop-culture obscurity.

Featuring Trolls' signature psychedelic joy-bomb of new and classic pop hits, Trolls Band Together stars a dazzling cast of musical superstars and comedic powerhouses as new franchise characters, including four-time Grammy nominee and Latin Grammy winner Camila Cabello (Cinderella) as Viva; Zosia Mamet (The Flight Attendant) as Crimp; and 12-time Emmy winning drag icon RuPaul Charles as Miss Maxine.

The returning cast includes Grammy, Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Zooey Deschanel as Bridget; Christopher Mintz-Plasse as Gristle, the Icona Pop duo Aino Jawo and Caroline Hjelt as Satin and Chenille, Grammy winner Anderson .Paak as Prince D, comedian Ron Funches as Cooper, SAG nominee Kunal Nayyar as Guy Diamond and Emmy-winning Saturday Night Live legend Kenan Thompson as Tiny Diamond.

Trolls Band Together is steered by returning director Walt Dohrn and producer Gina Shay, and is co-directed by Tim Heitz (head of story, Trolls World Tour). DreamWorks Animation's Trolls films—2016's Trolls and 2020's Trolls World Tour—have sung and danced their way to record-breaking success, earning an Oscar® nomination for Best Original Song and fueling one of the largest and most beloved entertainment brands in the world.

About PixMob

Founded in 2006, PixMob is a leader in wireless lighting creating unforgettable experiences and Igniting Collective Joy in live events worldwide. PixMob's sustainable LED devices generate colorful effects synchronized with sound and visuals. The company is vertically integrated designing, manufacturing, and deploying its solution in over 40 countries. Over the years, PixMob has created fan euphoria at over 2,000 events and has worked with renowned clients including the Super Bowl, Coldplay, the Olympic Games, NBA / NHL All-stars, Eurovision, Shawn Mendes, Bad Bunny, and Ariana Grande. For more information about PixMob, please visit pixmob.com.

About Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios (www.universalstudios.com). Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

