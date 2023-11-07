21.co Marks 5th Anniversary with Remarkable Expansion and Unprecedented Growth

The Swiss-based digital asset management company celebrates five years of success with recent launch of a major market, key talent acquisition and other growth initiatives

ZURICH, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 21.co, the issuer of the world's largest suite of cryptocurrency-backed exchange traded products (ETPs), is celebrating its momentous 5th anniversary, reflecting on an extraordinary journey of expansion, growth, and an unparalleled track record in the cryptocurrency sector. Since its inception, 21.co has grown from a local startup to a global industry leader, revolutionizing the world of digital currencies, offering asset management, onchain and offchain.

The company's impressive growth over the past five years is a testament to its unwavering commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and a relentless pursuit of excellence in the dynamic world of cryptocurrency.

Hany Rashwan, Co-Founder and CEO, expressed his enthusiasm about this remarkable milestone, saying, "Our journey from a small Swiss startup to a global digital asset powerhouse has been nothing short of extraordinary. From launching the first crypto ETP, to Wrapped Tokens and beyond, we owe our success to our dedicated team, passionate community, and a commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients."

Ophelia Snyder, Co-Founder and President, added, "As we celebrate our 5th anniversary, we remain focused on the future. We are proud of what we've achieved, but our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the crypto space is stronger than ever."

21.co is known for its innovative and user-friendly digital asset products and services, catering to a diverse global clientele. The company's track record includes several pioneering projects and a strong commitment to security and compliance. This approach has allowed 21.co to earn the trust and respect of cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors worldwide.

The company's expansion initiatives, including the U.S. as the most recent market soon-to-launch, have led to an increased global presence and the introduction of new services and products that address the needs of a wide variety of clients. The team at 21.co is dedicated to continually advancing the technology and services they offer.

Some key highlights from the company's impressive 5-year journey include:

A significant increase in their AUM, spanning across multiple continents, reaching over $1 Billion .

Launching the world's first crypto ETP, providing traditional investors with a convenient and regulated way to enter the crypto market.

The successful launch of several major global markets, including the rest of Europe , other parts of EMEA, and soon, the U.S. - a key market for their growth and continued success.

Engaging partnerships and collaborations within the digital asset industry, including their recent partnership with Cathie Wood's, ARK Invest.

A continued focus on community engagement and education through their research-backed initiatives and projects, including sponsoring a PHD research program.

21.co invites clients, partners, and the crypto community to join in the celebration of this remarkable 5th anniversary. The company is planning a series of events and initiatives in the coming months to mark this significant milestone, showcasing its appreciation for the continued support and trust from its valued stakeholders.

To learn more about 21.co, please visit https://21.co.

About 21.co

21.co is the world's leader in providing access to crypto through TradFi and DeFi. 21.co offers cryptocurrency exchange traded products (ETPs) via its 21Shares affiliate, as well as blockchain infrastructure technology. 21.co's products are built on its proprietary operating system, Onyx, which is also distributed to third parties. The company was founded in 2018 by Hany Rashwan and Ophelia Snyder. For more information, please visit www.21.co.

