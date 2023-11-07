Holland America Line's Black Friday Sale Features Prepaid Crew Appreciation and Up to 30% Off Cruise Fares

Guests can plan ahead and book their 2023-2025 cruises with this limited-time offer.

SEATTLE, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruisers can get an early start shopping for the holiday season with Holland America Line's Black Friday Sale that runs from Nov. 17 to Dec. 1, 2023. Guests who book select cruises through 2025 will receive prepaid stateroom crew appreciation, resulting in an added value of up to nearly $700 per person depending on the length of sailing. Black Friday promotional sailings also feature discounts of up to 30% off cruise-only fares.

Guests who want to add even more value to their cruise can combine the Black Friday offer with Holland America Line's popular Have It All premium cruise package. Have it All perks include shore excursions, a beverage package, specialty dining and Wi-Fi.

"Black Friday is synonymous with the best holiday season deals, and Holland America Line 's Black Friday Sale is no exception," said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line . "With included crew appreciation and reduced cruise fares, guests can take advantage of significant savings. And by adding our Have it All Package, guests can further enhance the value of their dream cruise vacation."

Prepaid crew appreciation applies to the first and second guests in a stateroom. Travelers can take advantage of the Black Friday Sale on more than 800 departures, from December 2023 through select 2025 cruises. Value of gratuities ranges from $112 for a seven-day cruise to $688 for a 43-day sailing, per person.

Reduced cruise fares of up to 30% off are available on a variety of worldwide itineraries spanning Alaska, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, Australia/New Zealand, South America and Antarctica. The reduced fare also applies to the cruise portion of an Alaska Cruisetour, combining an Alaska cruise with an overland tour to Denali and the Yukon.

Guests who book the Have It All premium fare receive even more amenities included in their booking:

Depending on the cruise length, guests can enjoy up to three shore excursions valued at $100 each. A wide selection of tours worldwide are available, ranging from active adventures and immersive culinary experiences to historical explorations and cultural discoveries.

With the Signature Beverage Package, guests can savor a wide range of wine, beer, spirits, cocktails, soda, coffee and more, with bar service charges included.

Depending on the ship and cruise duration, guests can indulge in Holland America Line's award-winning specialty dining for up to three nights. Pinnacle Grill offers the ultimate steakhouse experience at sea, while Tamarind showcases the traditions of Southeast Asia , China and Japan . Canaletto serves authentic Italian cuisine.

A Wi-Fi Surf Package keeps travelers connected while away from home. With Holland America Line's most popular package, guests can access their favorite websites, including email, news, sports and more.

The Black Friday Sale excludes Grand Voyages and itineraries less than five days. Visit www.hollandamerica.com for full terms and conditions.

About Holland America Line

Holland America Line, part of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL and NYSE:CUK), has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to each destination. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea each evening and dining venues featuring exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

