IDENTITY THEFT TARGET CREATES INFORMATIVE GUIDE FOR STAYING SAFE IN DANGEROUS DIGITAL WORLD & GIVES PROCEEDS TO IDENTITY THEFT NON-PROFIT

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Smith's life was turned upside down when he became the victim of one of the most extensive, twisted cases of digital identity theft experts have ever seen. Now, in his illuminating book Privacy Pandemic: How Cybercriminals Determine Targets, Attack Identities, and Violate Privacy―and How Consumers, Companies, and Policymakers Can Fight Back, Smith provides a firsthand account of what happens when one is targeted by sophisticated cybercriminals and guides readers through staying safe in the Information Age. It is available now via Amazon , Barnes & Noble , Amplify Publishing , and more.

Privacy Pandemic: How Cybercriminals Determine Targets, Attack Identities, and Violate Privacy—and How Consumers, Companies, and Policymakers Can Fight Back by Christopher A. Smith is available now. (PRNewswire)

After mounting red flags caused him to end a romantic relationship, Smith soon found his digital life under attack: his online accounts were compromised, emails and texts intercepted, Social Security number stolen, and even his mother's home WiFi router was hacked.

Despite his experience as a technology and cryptocurrency executive, Smith was the target of a complex, life-altering case of digital identity theft—proving that everyone is vulnerable. But this is more than his story: Smith quickly discovered that he was not alone. Rather, he was one more casualty of the plague of cyberattacks that threaten the finances and digital safety of individuals, companies, and governments worldwide.

As Smith fought against the fraudsters, he learned that keeping vital personal information safe can be incredibly difficult and vowed to help reduce others' risk of becoming a victim.

In Privacy Pandemic, Smith details the companies, software, tools, and practices that give readers the best chance of preventing security breaches.

"Smith fearlessly reflects on his own unbelievable story while laying bare the necessary steps we all must take to become a safer digital community. This is an urgent and timely book," writes Josh Linkner, five-time tech entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and New York Times bestselling author.

Smith will donate a portion of the book's royalties to the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC), a non-profit organization established to mitigate the impact of identity compromise. For each book sold, ITRC will help one digital identity theft victim begin restoring their life.

Fueled by his experience, Smith also founded Dfend, a next-generation digital security service for developers, enterprise security professionals, and consumers.

Privacy Pandemic is available from Amazon , Barnes & Noble , and Amplify Publishing . Connect with Chris Smith and find additional tips on his blog at www.ChristopherASmith.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amplify Publishing