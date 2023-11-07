Taiga Motors reaches an impressive milestone in producing its 1,000th off-road EV

MONTREAL, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Taiga Motors Corporation (TSX: TAIG) ("Taiga" or the "Company"), an innovative Canadian company transforming the powersports landscape, has reached a significant achievement with the production of its 1,000th electric vehicle (EV). This milestone was celebrated with the completion of an OrcaTM Performance , a cutting-edge, fully electric personal watercraft that's making a big splash in the industry.

Taiga employees celebrate the production of the 1,000th vehicle at their Montreal production plant. (CNW Group/Taiga Motors Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Raising the bar for EVs

The 1,000th vehicle built since the opening of the Montreal production facility in 2022 is testament to Taiga's unwavering commitment to accelerating the electrification of the off-road industry. Taiga's CEO and co-founder Sam Bruneau is thrilled with this manufacturing triumph, saying, "There is nothing easy about producing world-first electric vehicles at scale. I am very proud of our team's perseverance to push through short term pain in building the foundational production system for meaningful long-term gains in leading the off-road EV transition."

Orca Performance: a crowning achievement

Taiga Motor's passion for sustainable technology is evident in the recently launched Orca Performance , a fully electric personal watercraft that boasts industry-leading performance, silent operation and zero emissions. Orca Performance has been purpose-built to provide a thrilling on-water experience while being eco-friendly. With an electric motor that delivers instant torque and acceleration, Orca Performance is highly responsive and fun to ride. The watercraft is powered by a sealed lithium-ion battery that's been optimized to deliver maximum power across its lifetime under high vibration and saltwater environments, providing up to two hours of riding.

Orca performance is a crowning achievement for Taiga, demonstrating what can be realized by pushing the boundaries of innovation. The Company's success in producing its 1,000th unit is a significant milestone that will pave the way for the future of off-road EVs.

NomadTM: a versatile sport-utility snowmobile

Taiga has begun switching its manufacturing to its Nomad vehicle, the world's first mass-produced 100% electric snowmobile that utilize the same modular powertrain as Taiga's watercraft. Nomad is changing the game for commercial operations and ski resorts with its lower cost, quiet and emission-free operation. Just like Orca Performance, the Nomad platform has been optimized for more efficient manufacturability without compromise on high performance.

Technology at the heart of every Taiga vehicle

Last week, Taiga launched its new Cloud Connected Mobile App bringing a rich set of new features to NomadTM snowmobile and OrcaTM Personal Watercraft owners, enhancing their ownership experience whether for work or recreational usage. With industry-first real-time vehicle localization, mode preference features, measurement system selections, and charging details, this new App makes the Taiga ownership experience better than ever.

About Taiga

Taiga (TSX: TAIG) is a Canadian company reinventing the powersports landscape with breakthrough electric off-road vehicles. Through a clean-sheet engineering approach, Taiga has pushed the frontiers of electric technology to achieve extreme power-to-weight ratios and thermal specifications required to outperform comparable high-performance combustion powersports vehicles. The first models released include a lineup of electric snowmobiles and personal watercraft to deliver on a rapidly growing demand from recreational and commercial customers who are seeking better ways to explore the great outdoors without compromise. For more information, visit taigamotors.com .

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information with respect to the anticipated performance of the mobile application and customer experiences and the associated benefits in respect thereof and the performance and behaviour of Taiga vehicles. Forward-looking statements generally, but not always, can be identified using forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "could", "would", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "forecasts", "project", "seek", "anticipate", "believes", "should", "plans" or "continue", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events and the negative of any of these terms. Forward-looking information is provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding the Company and its business, operations, prospects and risks at a point in time in the context of historical and possible future developments and therefore the reader is cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023, and under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual information form filed on March 30, 2023 on the Company's SEDAR profile at sedar.com .

Forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are based on information currently available to management. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the future circumstances, outcomes, or results anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements will occur or that plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements.

All forward-looking statements included in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release, and except as required by applicable law, Taiga does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of added information, future events or otherwise.

Orca Performance, the latest fully electric personal watercraft developed by Taiga for mass-market adoption. (CNW Group/Taiga Motors Corporation) (PRNewswire)

The fully electric Nomad Performance snowmobile is changing the game for commercial operations and ski resorts with quiet and emission free operations. (CNW Group/Taiga Motors Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Taiga owners can now monitor their vehicle from anywhere and customize their ride settings through the new Cloud Connected Mobile App. (CNW Group/Taiga Motors Corporation) (PRNewswire)

