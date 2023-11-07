WWWave has launched a new kind of YouTube channel, 'DAJI - AI Music Channel', that utilizes AI technologies such as ChatGPT.

'DAJI' is an AI Virtual YouTuber (VTuber) created to entertain people all over the world.

She can communicate with listeners through YouTube's real-time chat.

TOKYO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WWWave has launched an AI VTuber, DAJI-AI Music Channel, that creates and plays AI-generated music on YouTube. Since our AI DJ, DAJI, never sleeps, she is constantly streaming on our YouTube channel 24/7, allowing her to entertain people all over the world! At any time of day, even before, after, and while working--even before sleeping!

Generated music based on real-time chat #hashtags.

Respond to listeners in the chat.

Thanks to the technology of 'Text-to-Music' AI, she can compose various genres of music all day long. The moment listeners use the YouTube real-time chat to send their music requests using hashtags (#), their requests show up in the "Request Suggestions" box located on the left-hand side of the screen. If there are more than 4 requests in the "Request Suggestions" box, DAJI will randomly pick 3 suggestions to refer to when generating music. When DAJI finishes generating the music based on the received requests, she will play the songs in the order they are generated in.

DAJI can even respond to listeners in the real-time chat by using ChatGPT. All you have to do is make a comment or ask a question in the chat on YouTube in Japanese or English and DAJI will respond! DAJI is usually cool but also has a curious side. You'll love her witty replies!

DAJI is waiting to meet you! Available on YouTube 24/7!

