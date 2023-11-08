Fit Body Boot Camp's Mission to Turn the Tide on Global Hunger

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a decade of decline, global hunger is on a troubling uptrend with nearly 11% of the world's population affected.

The repercussions of hunger go beyond the agony of empty stomachs, manifesting in a myriad of complex underlying issues.

The span of 2019 to 2023 saw an alarming escalation with 160 million more individuals facing undernourishment, a crisis worsened by ongoing armed conflicts, climate issues, and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the abundance of food production worldwide, which is sufficient to nourish every individual, a staggering 830 million people continue to live in a state of undernourishment.

The terrible reality is that hunger and related conditions are the culprits behind 45 percent of child fatalities across the globe, translating to over 700 innocent lives lost daily to an issue that is preventable.

In a joint effort to improve this global issue, nearly 300 Fit Body Boot Camp locations across the U.S. and Canada are rallying together for their annual brand-wide food drive – "The Fit Body Food Battle".

From November 13th to November 25th, franchise partners will engage in a friendly competition, each aiming to collect the highest number of food donations.

During the Food Battle, clients are urged to contribute nonperishable food items at their locations, which go to the local charity of their choice.

Non-members are also welcome to donate food items, and as a gesture of appreciation for their donation, Fit Body is offering two weeks of unlimited group personal training for free.

To find a Fit Body Boot Camp location participating in this vital food drive, visit their website at fitbodybootcamp.com . Here, you can discover the nearest facility where you can make your donation and join the battle against hunger.

Last year's food drive saw an impressive collection of nearly 100,000 food items, marking a significant milestone in their goal.

This year, Fit Body Boot Camp has set an ambitious goal to collect over 250,000 food items annually to alleviate the hardship of those in need.

Your involvement extends beyond a mere donation. It is an act of solidarity and compassion towards those in need. Your donation can play a vital role in their ambitious goal of collecting over 250,000 food items annually.

Helping make strides toward eradicating hunger and its devastating effects.

Fit Body Boot Camp stands united in its belief that addressing hunger is not only within our reach – it is our responsibility.

"As the holiday season approaches, the need in many families becomes glaringly apparent. I'm truly honored to be aligned with a brand that was quick to spring into action the moment I brought up this concern," shared CJ Wehrkamp, a multi-location Fit Body owner.

"When we pool our efforts, the impact we create is astronomical. While our individual efforts are significant, coming together as a brand amplifies our ability to touch lives on a massive scale. It's really our incredible clients around the globe who stand as the true champions in this initiative," expressed Bryce Henson, Fit Body CEO and location owner.

