IDEXX Expands SNAP Platform with Leish 4Dx Test to Support Veterinarians Globally in Diagnosing Vector-borne Diseases

The rapid diagnostic test provides a comprehensive solution for detecting canine leishmaniosis that impacts one in 10 dogs in endemic regions

WESTBROOK, Maine, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in pet healthcare innovation, announced the upcoming launch of the SNAP® Leish 4Dx® Test, a comprehensive screening test for vector-borne diseases, including canine leishmaniosis. The SNAP Leish 4Dx Test uses the trusted SNAP 4Dx Plus testing platform, which detects Lyme disease, heartworm disease, ehrlichiosis, and anaplasmosis. By replacing Lyme disease detection with detection of leishmaniosis, a more prevalent endemic disease in certain regions of the world, the SNAP Leish 4Dx Test supports vector-borne disease diagnosis globally. The test will be available in Europe and Asia beginning February 2024.

IDEXX Laboratories (PRNewswire)

Leishmaniosis is a potentially fatal zoonotic disease transmitted to dogs by sand flies commonly found in tropical and subtropical regions of Europe, Asia, Africa, and South and Central America. Early detection is key; any dog living in or traveling to these endemic regions is susceptible to infection and should be tested, as the disease can be fatal if left untreated. Infected dogs can remain asymptomatic for months to years, making testing for leishmaniosis an essential component of annual wellness screens.

"In Leishmania-endemic areas globally, where one in 10 dogs tested may be positive, it's critical for practitioners to screen healthy dogs annually for Leishmania antibodies, along with other common vector-borne pathogens, using a qualitative, comprehensive test with sufficient sensitivity and specificity at the point-of-care," said Professor Guadalupe Miró, DEVPC, Veterinary Faculty, Universidad Complutense of Madrid, Spain. "For Leishmania-seropositive dogs, it's also extremely important to quantify infection level and consider results from chemistry, CBC differentials, and urinalysis, so veterinarians can best determine a treatment or monitoring plan."

The launch of the SNAP Leish 4Dx Test provides veterinarians with an end-to-end solution for vector-borne disease testing, including:

The ability to screen for heartworm disease, ehrlichiosis, anaplasmosis, and leishmaniosis with a single sample during the patient visit.

Streamlined reference laboratory follow-up testing for quantification of SNAP positives and the opportunity to perform additional follow-up testing in-clinic or at IDEXX Reference Laboratories.

Compatibility with the SNAP Pro ® Analyzer, which supports an efficient practice workflow by automatically activating and interpreting test results and facilitating seamless charge capture.

Ongoing support and education to keep veterinary staff up-to-date with the latest resources to help protect pets and their families.

"Parasites and vector-borne diseases like leishmaniosis are an increasing risk to the health of pets globally," said Jay Mazelsky, IDEXX President and Chief Executive Officer. "This expansion of our SNAP franchise demonstrates our commitment to expanding our vector-borne disease offering to support veterinarians worldwide in their mission to deliver a higher standard of care for pets."

For more information about the SNAP platform, please visit idexx.com/en/veterinary/products/snap-tests/

About IDEXX

IDEXX is a global leader in pet healthcare innovation. Our diagnostic and software products and services create clarity in the complex, constantly evolving world of veterinary medicine. We support longer, fuller lives for pets by delivering insights and solutions that help the veterinary community around the world make confident decisions—to advance medical care, improve efficiency, and build thriving practices. Our innovations also help ensure the safety of milk and water across the world and maintain the health and well-being of people and livestock. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs nearly 11,000 people and offers solutions and products to customers in more than 175 countries and territories. For more information about IDEXX, visit idexx.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "may," "anticipates," "intends," "would," "will," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "should," "project," and similar words and expressions. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events; are based on current estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions; and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements because actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied. The reports filed by IDEXX pursuant to United States securities laws contain discussions of some of these risks and uncertainties. IDEXX assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are advised to review IDEXX's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available from the SEC's EDGAR database at sec.gov and via IDEXX's website at idexx.com).

IDEXX Logo (PRNewsfoto/Idexx Laboratories, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.