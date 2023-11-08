MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE PARTNERS WITH BLENDVET™ ON DIVERSITY, EQUITY, INCLUSION & BELONGING TRAINING FOR FACULTY & STUDENTS

STARKVILLE, Miss., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This Fall, Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine (MSU CVM) has partnered with BLENDvet™ to train their first combined student and faculty cohort in diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB). This revolutionary initiative aims to lay the foundation for DEIB in workplace culture and prepare future veterinarians to lead the charge for positive change within the profession.

Dr. Brittany Moore-Henderson, Assistant Clinical Professor and Director for the Office of Admissions and Student Affairs, has been instrumental in ensuring the Blendvet program was implemented on MSU CVM's campus. "The veterinary profession is one of the least diverse professions," says Dr. Moore-Henderson. "MSU CVM is committed to doing our part in preparing our veterinary students with the knowledge and skills to provide the best veterinary care to the diverse clientele which they will serve, while also creating a culture within the workforce that is conducive to all. Blend is helping us implement excellence in this inclusive initiative that provides DEIB knowledge to our students and faculty, enhances our college, and ultimately the veterinary profession."

Blendvet™ Chief Operating Officer Dr. Genine Ervin-Smith added, "Through the pillars of Blend, teams learn how to build healthy relationships, lead, educate, navigate the unknown, and diversify the environments we all yearn to belong within."

Blendvet™ is the nation's first & only veterinary-curated DEIB training curriculum building stronger practices & healthier culture through first-hand insight coupled with research, discussion, workshops, and self-paced learning for the veterinary professional. As an industry leader in DEIB offering individual and cohort certification programs, their experts have blazed the trail for empowering veterinary teams to cultivate a more inclusive workplace environment.

Blendvet™ CEO and Founder Dr. Niccole Bruno states, "Provided the lack of diversity within our profession, it's through the Blendvet program that professionals are now introduced to critical DEIB issues within our industry, in addition to training on how to navigate through those aspects."

"Blendvet is an innovative look on DEIB that is informative, non-judgmental, and can be easily implemented in any classroom or hospital setting. It focuses on personal and team-building growth, offering unique perspectives that can teach everyone something new. This program has been extremely refreshing and has helped me grow even further as a veterinary student passionate about DEIB," states Emily Haag, MSU CVM class of 2024.

Blendvet was born out of Dr. Bruno's desire to create inclusive and diverse workspaces within the profession so near and dear to her heart. Despite being raised in New York among a "melting pot" of cultures, Bruno was soon introduced to the lack of this diversity within her profession and among its various professional levels. Throughout her 17+ years in practice, creating environments where diversity in people, perspectives, and ideas was valued and sustained became the first step to helping others foster an inclusive mindset -- a BLEND™ mindset. Founded in 2020, it was Dr. Bruno's lived experience as a black, indigenous person of color (BIPOC) and leader in veterinary medicine that fueled her passion for positive change and the promotion of healthy workplace culture by creating a certification training program grounded in DEIB.

Briana Jones, MSU CVM class of 2026, expressed, "Blendvet has allowed me to not only see myself more clearly in veterinary medicine, but to see myself in others in the profession. As unique individuals, we all have something special to contribute to the field. Our differences help to make veterinary medicine more complete."

"The Blendvet DEIB training program has been instrumental in promoting a positive culture here at Mississippi State CVM. The in-depth platform provides real world examples and various methods for us to help expand on the topics of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging within veterinary medicine. This program has provided students and faculty with various methods on how to make beneficial changes within our profession. All of this, with the goal of improving our profession and ensuring all are welcome for generations to come" – Alexandra Jurica, MSU CVM class of 2026.

Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine is excited to partner with Blendvet™ as we proudly uphold our values to maintain a unique sense of family, act with integrity in both professional and scientific roles, embrace innovative options, encourage collaborative, multidisciplinary research efforts benefitting both animal and human health, and support student, faculty and staff participation in activities which enhance the veterinary profession and reputation of the College, the University and the State. Special thanks to Hill's Pet Nutrition for sponsoring MSU CVM's partnership with the Blendvet program.

About MSU CVM

The mission of the Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine is to protect and improve the health and well-being of animals and humans while contributing to the economic development of Mississippi and surrounding regions by providing quality professional veterinary education, advancing research in veterinary and biomedical fields, and serving the community through excellent diagnostics, clinical care, and shared learning. For more information about MSU CVM, call 1.662.325.3432 or visit us online at vetmed.msstate.edu

About BLEND

Blendvet™ is owned and backed by a diverse group of leaders in veterinary medicine. Blendvet™ offers a veterinary workplace and academic certification program designed to train veterinary teams in diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB). By providing the nations only veterinary-curated DEIB curriculum, it is the first of its kind to create an inclusive workplace culture geared toward fostering environments of belonging for teams and clients. For more information about the Blendvet program visit us online at www.blend.vet.

