Plan a good4u Thanksgiving with Natural Grocers®

Save big throughout the month and cut the holiday stress with turkey pre-orders, inspiring recipes and Thanksgiving Hot Deals, November 18 – 21, 2023

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The month of November brings piles of brilliantly colored leaves in place of seasonably spooky Halloween decorations. First snow and the scents of baking are in the air, all bringing the excitement of the holiday season. Natural Grocers®, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., has everything needed for a stress-free, delicious and affordable good4uSM Thanksgiving. With turkey pre-orders, scrumptious holiday recipes and additional Thanksgiving Hot Deals, customers are invited to save on premium-quality products and prepare a feast that's sure to wow every guest at the table.

A NATURAL GROCERS GOOD4U® THANKSGIVING

Gathering with the people we love around a table filled with delicious food is a chance to relive holiday memories from our past and create new holiday traditions for the future. It's also the time of year that we can express gratitude in big and small ways. It's this expression of gratitude that is the heart of Natural Grocers. Co-founder Margaret Isely delighted in celebrating the holidays and sharing her homemade dishes with family, friends and neighbors. It was just one way she expressed her love to those around her. Margaret's joy for the holidays lives on in every Natural Grocers store to this day. Customers need only to step into one of the 167 stores across 21 states to see this spirit of appreciation and excitement in action. Customers can plan the perfect meal, save money and stock up early on those holiday essentials for a good4u Thanksgiving with Natural Grocers.

MARY'S FREE-RANGE® TURKEYS & NATURAL GROCERS

Since its start in 1954, Mary's Free-Range Turkey has been dedicated to humane and sustainable poultry farming practices, emphasizing quality over quantity and prioritizing animal welfare. Mary's adheres to the same high-quality standards as Natural Grocers: no antibiotics, Non-GMO Project Verified, free range, Non-GMO vegetarian fed, no additives (including MSG, salt, and basting solutions), no added preservatives, gluten-free and raised in the USA. Mary's Free-Range Turkeys are never frozen, they arrive fresh and are deep chilled to 28 degrees.

PRE-ORDER FOR LESS STRESS

With a convenient and easy pre-order process, Natural Grocers customers can choose from six types of turkeys at various sizes to fit their budgets and taste preferences—including Mary's Free-Range Pre-Cooked Oven-Roasted Turkey, for those who wish to save time and oven space.

HOLIDAY OPTIONS FOR EVERY DIET

Natural Grocers also offers spectacular discounts on holiday options for non-traditional diets. Customers can choose from Field RoastTM Celebration Roasts, Tofurky® Stuffed Vegan Roasts, and QuornTM Turk'y Style Roasts. Find these items plus other tasty additions for your guests who prefer plant-based, gluten-free, dairy-free or grain-free options, all on sale through November 30, 2023.[ii]

NOVEMBER SAVINGS AT NATURAL GROCERS

Through Nov. 25 : Customers can save up to 45% off Always Affordable SM prices on select products in every department. [iii] Kicking Horse ® Organic Coffee ( $6.29 /10 oz). Wake up and get things kicking with 100% certified Organic and Fairtrade Arabica beans from a brand that's been roasting coffee in the Canadian Rocky Mountains for over 25 years. Cascadian Farm ® Select Organic Frozen Vegetables ( $3.49 /16 oz). Make an easy holiday side with these organic frozen favorites. Natural Grocers ® Brand Bulk Organic Mulling Spices ( $5.99 /4 oz). Fill your home with the scent and taste of fall – no mess, no guess work, just the perfect blend of organic spices. Silver Hills Bakery ® Organic Sprouted Bagels ( $4.45 /14 oz). Pick up a pack (or two) of Silver Hills Bakery Bagels and you'll have a no-fuss breakfast to ease the holiday mayhem.



{N}POWER® FAMILY PERKS

Thanksgiving at Natural Grocers means a bit of extra gratitude in the form of exclusive discounts and perks for {N}power members, Natural Grocers' free member-rewards program.

Nov. 16 – 22: Enter for a chance to win a free Mary's Turkey . When {N}power members spend $60 or more between November 16 – 22, they will automatically be entered for a chance to win a Mary's Non-GMO Turkey (8 – 12 lb). [v] Each store will randomly select one winner from eligible entries, who can pick up their turkey just in time for the December holidays. Mashed Potatoes (serves 6 for under $6 ) Gluten-Free Mac & Cheese (serves 8 for under $9 ) Pumpkin Pie (serves 8 for under $9 ) Gluten-Free Stuffing (serves 10 for under $9 )



INSPIRING & EASY RECIPES

Whether you're hosting this year, or you want to bring a drool-worthy dessert, Natural Grocers has provided recipes to inspire a delicious, uncomplicated Thanksgiving menu for every diet—gluten-free, keto and paleo friendly, vegan, and traditional. This year's extensive good4u® recipe library includes classic holiday favorites, along with new ones to add to the menu such as a gluten-free Veggie-Loaded Stuffing, a dairy-free Butternut Squash Soup, and a vegetarian Purple Sweet Potato Pie. And after the big day, the experts at Natural Grocers even offer unique Thanksgiving Leftover Recipes!

Customers can get more information on holiday deals, discounts and recipes from Natural Grocers by picking up the November edition (Vol. 76) of the Natural Grocers good4u Health Hotline® at their local store or view the digital version here.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 167 stores in 21 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

